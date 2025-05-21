Why The Festool Domino Joiner Is So Expensive & Is It Worth It For Woodworkers? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There comes a time in every woodworker's journey when they start looking at adding a few specialty tools to their collection. A good joiner is near the top of the list for most cabinet and furniture makers as it allows them to square edges for glue-ups and carve out slots for joinery. You can also use one to flatten the face of rough lumber before planing the other side or to correct boards that have grown warped in storage.

There are plenty of great woodworking tools available at Harbor Freight if you're looking to buy on a budget, but those of you who are more interested in procuring high-end tools may have stumbled across Festool's line of handheld Domino joiners. The company currently makes two models: the Domino Joiner DF 500, which retails for $1,279.00, and the Domino Joiner XL DF 700, which goes for $1,749.00.

This can understandably give some shoppers a bit of sticker shock. Just browse the aisles of your local hardware store and you'll probably find plate and biscuit joiners from a number of popular brands which can be had anywhere from $50 to $300. So why is Festool expecting its customers to shell out so much more for its joiners? Can the difference in quality really justify the exponential leap in cost? One of the best ways to find out is to take a look at what users have to say.

