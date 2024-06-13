Makita's Biscuit Joiner: What It Is & What It's Used For

Most hand tools have names that accurately convey their appearance and purpose. A claw hammer is a hammer with a claw on it, a tape measure is a piece of tape that measures things, and so on. However, there are some tools that, for one reason or another, have earned themselves a somewhat untraditional moniker, one that might not immediately explain what it's supposed to be used for. A good example is the biscuit joiner.

If someone told you they were running out to buy a biscuit joiner, you'd probably assume they were getting something for making baked goods. In actuality, a biscuit joiner is an important tool for advanced woodworking. Several major hardware brands sell their own biscuit joiners, including Makita, which has a long history of selling quality tools. If you don't already know what a biscuit joiner is used for, though, that probably doesn't mean anything to you. So, what exactly is a biscuit joiner, and what does Makita's biscuit joiner in particular have going for it?