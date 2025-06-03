Every Major Electric Pruner, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tending a garden with manual pruning shears always looks calming from the outside. In gardening media, you'll often see a nice elderly person in a hat, gently choosing which thin stems and branches need to be removed, and after a simple snip, they move on. In reality, between branches, vines, and stems of variable thicknesses and hardnesses, pruning can quickly become tedious, stressful, and even painful, since pruners require repetitive motion over a long period of time.

Advertisement

In 1984, French inventor Daniel Delmas invented the world's first electric pruning shears, primarily to benefit local farmers working in nearby vineyards. Since the introduction of the electric pruner, several companies have improved upon the idea, making lighter, stronger, and cordless models. And while it can feel silly to buy a power tool for a task like pruning, think about how your hands feel after using manual loppers or pruners for extensive jobs like snipping a vine from a chain-link fence.

When you're looking for an electric pruner, features like powerful blades, long battery life, and light overall weight are important. In assembling this ranking, we looked at those factors along with sales data and opinions from YouTube pros, gardening blogs, product reviews, and my own experience as a user of several of the tools in this article.

Advertisement