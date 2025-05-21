7 Of The Best Cordless Yard Tool Brands In 2025 (And 3 Of The Worst)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unless you have an especially small garden or an inordinately large house, outdoor maintenance work is both more intensive and more time-consuming than most DIY jobs. This means two things. First, you want to buy a tool durable enough to stand up to repeated heavy use, or at least one that comes with a long warranty. Second, outdoor tools consume more energy over longer periods of time, which means you should hunt for ones with larger batteries or, a rarity for other kinds of domestic tool use, liquid fuel.

Gas is still powers many yard tools, but even one of the heaviest machines commonly seen in the private residence, the lawnmower, can benefit greatly from electrification. That's why, in this ranking of cordless yard tool brands, we'll focus on battery-powered tools. Not only are they more common these days, but they're also easier to operate and don't need as much maintenance. Since almost all toolmakers use proprietary battery systems, you'll need to make sure a single brand can fix all your power tool needs. That's why it's a good idea to stick with the maker of whichever battery system you already bought into. Barred that, you'll want to pick a manufacturer that makes a lot of different tools, and doesn't focus exclusively on gardening.

