7 Of The Best Cordless Yard Tool Brands In 2025 (And 3 Of The Worst)
Unless you have an especially small garden or an inordinately large house, outdoor maintenance work is both more intensive and more time-consuming than most DIY jobs. This means two things. First, you want to buy a tool durable enough to stand up to repeated heavy use, or at least one that comes with a long warranty. Second, outdoor tools consume more energy over longer periods of time, which means you should hunt for ones with larger batteries or, a rarity for other kinds of domestic tool use, liquid fuel.
Gas is still powers many yard tools, but even one of the heaviest machines commonly seen in the private residence, the lawnmower, can benefit greatly from electrification. That's why, in this ranking of cordless yard tool brands, we'll focus on battery-powered tools. Not only are they more common these days, but they're also easier to operate and don't need as much maintenance. Since almost all toolmakers use proprietary battery systems, you'll need to make sure a single brand can fix all your power tool needs. That's why it's a good idea to stick with the maker of whichever battery system you already bought into. Barred that, you'll want to pick a manufacturer that makes a lot of different tools, and doesn't focus exclusively on gardening.
Kobalt – Good
If you're a regular at Lowe's, you may know Kobalt. The store's house brand makes a lot more than power tools, so it should be no surprise that it offers a healthy selection of yard tools, from light fiberglass hand tools to battery-powered ones. What makes this lineup less comprehensive than others is its lack of fuel-powered tools. That said, gas is immune from the brand loyalty imposed by proprietary battery systems. If you need one, you can go with any other brand.
Some of Kobalt's tools (mostly hand tools, it appears) come with a very generous no-limit lifetime warranty. Sadly, the same warranty doesn't apply to power tools, all of which are due to fail eventually (especially the batteries). Still, some come with at least a limited warranty, even if they're just two or three years long. That's the case of the popular 80-volt Cordless Leaf Blower, the Kobalt Push Lawnmower, and many others. A warranty like this is nice to have, especially on tools so affordably priced. Why are they so cheap? It might be thanks to the brand being exclusive to Lowe's stores, an overall limited quality, or both. Whichever it is, it's clear that the best deals are in the brand's kits, like the $149.00 String Trimmer, Leaf Blower, Battery and Charger combo.
Ryobi – Good
Ryobi is a solid choice for cordless yard tools, just as it is for any other kind of DIY work. We at SlashGear have covered the many good Ryobi tools for landscaping before, but the brand's pruning and gardening tools are no less interesting. Pruning seems to be a particular obsession of the brand, as there are six distinct Ryobi electric pruners on the market, each suited to different size and price ranges. Say you need a string trimmer: you could get one of the many ONE+ 18V models like the cheaper 10-inch String Trimmer/Edger, or you could go with the heavy-duty 40V HP line, or you could pick one of a few extra-quiet Whisper models.
The same is true of Ryobi's entire yard power tool line, and the brand offers some pretty good deals on combo kits, too. At time of writing, there's a decent deal on a 40V Brushless combo featuring a blower, a string trimmer, and a battery and charger for $299.00, and deals like that happen all the time. Most Ryobi tools have a pretty good warranty. While the details can change, most yard power tools have either two or three years of limited warranty and a 90-day period during which you can return your tools and exchange them with something else. A handful of tools, including the various versions of the Ryobi Zero Turn Mowers, come with five years of warranty for personal use.
Milwaukee – Good
Trusted power tool brand Milwaukee also makes a lot of interesting cordless yard tools. We've covered Milwaukee's yard tools extensively in the past, so we won't waste time naming everything again. Some of Milwaukee's newest yard tools you might not have heard of include the Quik-Lok Reciprocator Attachment for the M18 Fuel Power Head, a close proximity trimming tool featuring two 9-inch blades, and the brushless M18 Fuel 21 inch Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower, which the brand claims delivers more max torque than a 200cc gas-powered equivalent. That's not the first time Milwaukee's electric tools proved comparable to its gas equivalents. It's apparently true for the rest of its yard tools, especially the M18 Fuel line of brushless tools.
However, this power doesn't come cheap. Let's take a look at another leaf blower, a tool that is becoming our benchmark. The M18 Fuel Dual Battery Blower alone can costs as much as $299.00; a lot more than most other brands would ask for, and that's just the bare tool. Milwaukee's product page says it's optimized to run on a pair of High Output M18 batteries. Add those and the 600 CFM, 145 mph leaf blower will cost us about $600.00, since the batteries are $299.00 for a pack of two. You can try to save a bit by buying the single battery M18 Fuel Blower, it will still run a little over $300 between tool, batteries, and charger.
Craftsman – Good
Craftsman has a great selection of yard power tools, and with compact options that will dramatically outperform un-powered hand tools. The small Craftsman Cordless Electric Pruner is a handy but expensive replacement for a hand tool that makes caring for your garden that much easier. $160.00 might seem like a lot, but you won't find cheaper alternatives from reputable brands. The same goes for the Compact Chainsaw Lopper Kit and the positively tiny 6-inch Chain Pruning Saw. They're not cheap and they're not perfect, but the difference between those and a handsaw is night and day.
While we're talking about woodcutting, the company offers a whole 21 different chainsaws on its website. The quality isn't going to be excellent for all of them, but you're sure to find what you look for in there. One thing that makes Craftsman's offer a little different from the competition is that this brand sells a lot of gas-powered tools, in addition to its battery-powered ones. Not everyone is going to need a gas tool, but it's good to have the option. It can be hard to wade through all those tools, but thankfully we've already gone through the Craftsman tools that can take your yard to the next level in another article. One final suggestion: if you know you're going to put a tool to good use, buy the brushless version.
DeWalt – Good
DeWalt is a well-regarded brand of power tools, and the same holds true for its yard-focused lineup. Its tools are relatively inexpensive as well, which makes it an excellent choice for occasional users doing light gardening work. We've already covered DeWalt's outdoor power tools before, so we won't introduce all of them again. Some of our favorites include the 20V Max Hedge Trimmer and 60V String Trimmer. 60 volts, you might realize, is a lot more than most cordless tools use, but you don't necessarily need to buy dedicated 60V DeWalt batteries. FlexVolt batteries are made just for this, as they work with both 60V and 20V tools.
Dewalt also recently added a few models to its outdoor power equipment line, include the 60V Brushless Cordless String Trimmer, boosting a cutting width of 15 inches but otherwise similar to the older model, and the 60V Brushless Cordless Pole Saw, which comes with a 3-foot long extension pole. Both add something to their older counterparts, either a brushless motors or support for 60V MAX batteries. As we said before, those support some hefty batteries, like the FlexVolt 60V/9.0Ah. While those make the tools' autonomy a non-issue, they don't come cheap, and the same can be said for the brushless tools. Other DeWalt yard tools that are about to receive a brushless "update" include the Backpack Blower and the Compact Top Handle Chainsaw, both still labeled as "coming soon" on the toolmaker's website.
Makita – Good
Makita has a long history of making high-quality power tools, so it should be no surprise that the brand is responsible for a lot of well-liked cordless yard tools as well. The cheapest of Makita's outdoor tool lines is called Outdoor Adventure, and it's based on the larger LXT line of Makita tools and batteries. While those tools aren't designed explicitly for yard maintenance, they're some of the smallest outdoor tools made by Makita, so it's worth knowing about them. One thing worth keeping in mind is that "small" doesn't mean "cheap." Compare the nearly identical $152.09 Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT Blower and the $99.90 regular 18V LXT Blower and you'll see why.
Some Makita LXT tools are more powerful than others, and the 36V tools are the best in the line for heavy use. The best part is that they use good old 18V LXT batteries; they just take two of them at once. Some standout 36V tools include the 21-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower and our favorite yard tool bundle, the String Trimmer and Blower combo with batteries and charger included for $294.58. And then we have Makita's most powerful system, the 40V/80V XGT. Once again, the toolmaker doesn't use 80-volt batteries, but rather two 40V ones in tandem. This allows it, among other things, to power a longer-running self-propelled lawnmower. Finally, there's ConnectX, a very large type of battery that can provide GXT and LXT tools with lots of power, but is mostly used with ConnectX products.
Bosch – Good
The biggest problem with Bosch's outdoor power tools is that most of them have yet to be released in the U.S. Otherwise, they fit the bill of a great power tool line to a tee. They use exclusively electric brushless motors, which tend to last longer than brushed alternatives, and the company promises low noise levels and well-balanced ergonomics across the outdoor tool line. Still, this is a new tool line for Bosch — only a battery-powered blower has released in the U.S. market. Other noticeable entries in the product line include a really expensive Grass Trimmer with variable speed and anti-tangle features, and an even more expensive Professional Chainsaw that weighs only 8 pounds and should be quiet enough to use in residential areas.
As for batteries, the Bosch 18V system has been going strong for a while with its other cordless tools. It's possible that a regular 18 volts battery won't be enough for the most demanding yard tools, but the company's newest ProCore 18V+ batteries promise to last up to 71% longer than regular ProCores. They're pretty big, too, going up to 18V/12.0Ah. Bosch is part of AMPShare, which allows the company to share its battery system with other manufacturers. Those big battery packs might be expensive (up to $258 for a ProCore 18V/4.0Ah battery), but it's much easier to justify their price when you take a look at the dozens of brands that use them for their power tools.
Ego – Think Twice
Ego can be a solid choice for your tools, even if it's expensive. However, this is battery-powered brand focused entirely on yard tools. If you're buying a big, expensive battery, you should probably get one that works for other tools, too. Then there's the reliability concerns — users have complained of the batteries they buy going bad in a fraction of the expected time. Those aren't all cheap 18V batteries either. Ego's yard power tools, from the company's smallest push mower to the Power+ 42 Inch Z6 Zero Turn Mower , require expensive 54V batteries. And the tools aren't exactly cheap either, with the bigger mower option potentially going for almost $6,000.
There are a few other things worth learning about Ego before you consider buying its tools, but we'll focus on some standouts from the company's yard tools line. One new Ego tool that's worth considering is the Power+ 16 Inch String Trimmer, which promises a whole hour of runtime with the included 56V/4.0Ah, all for $299.00. However, while users are really satisfied with this product, it's hard to say if it really is worth more than the Makita set, which includes a brushless string trimmer, brushless blower, a small battery, and a charger. Talking about sets, a Trimmer and Blower combo with battery and charger from Ego will cost you $329.00 — unless you want premium blower speed and a bigger battery, in which case it'll be $369.00.
Black and Decker – Avoid
Black and Decker's household name reputation still holds true in some fields; the brand still sells the most popular handheld car vacuums on Amazon. However, its tools, and especially power tools, have not been so lucky. The company was the protagonist of some major tool recalls in the U.S., once in 2016, concerning 560,000 leaf blowers, and once before in 2006, again with the BV4000 blower/vacuums. The company's issues extend past yard tools, of course, which is what landed it near the bottom of our list of major cordless drill brands.
Black and Decker's yard tools selection is not especially varied, and most entries have middling to negative reviews. The best of the Outdoor + Patio collection, at least according to user reviews, are corded tools. That makes sense for a company that makes affordable tools. When we try to go cordless, the price skyrockets and the quality doesn't quite follow it — take the $54.00 Black+Decker String Trimmer and the cordless $119.00 Black+Decker String Trimmer/Edger, for example. The second comes with a small 18V/1.5Ah battery, but as many angry users will testify, that rarely gets you enough runtime to finish your job. You could get the Black+Decker String Trimmer and 18V/4-Ah Battery bundle, but that's going to cost you over $200.
Rigid – Avoid
If you need a cheap power tool or a regular hand tool, Rigid can be a good brand. As long as you don't abuse or overuse its products, they'll probably serve you well. However, if you saw a big offer by Rigid on a tool you're going to use often, or if you're planning to replace a your old equipment by adding a brand-new Rigid yard tool to your collection, you might want to rethink your decision.
First of all, Rigid is one of many brands exclusive to the hardware store Home Depot, so you'll only find it there. According to many users, its tools are just fine, but its batteries can be problematic. You can't say the same about the DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Ryobi tools you'll find in the same store. Rigid is cheaper than those brands, but if you keep your eyes open for discounts, you might be able to find a tool like the one you're looking for in another brand's aisle at a similar price.
Rigid's selection of yard tools is quite small, too. The brand's current outdoor lineup only includes 11 items, excluding the kits including batteries and chargers. Talking about kits, those include the ever-present String Trimmer and Blower with Battery and Charger combo we saw offered by other brands as well. This version is brushless and comes with one 18V/4.0Ah battery, but the $249 price puts it in competition with Makita's similar $294.58 bundle, which most would agree is better.
Methodology
We selected these brands based on the quality of their cordless outdoor/yard tools, which often mirrors that of their other tools of the same kind. We considered the reliability and adaptability reported by users in customer reviews on in Reddit threads, as well as the tools' characteristics given by the brands to make this rating. As for the brands you should "avoid," we didn't pick the most obscure brands we could think of, but rather well-known brands with well-known issues that other brands don't have.