10 Ridgid Yard Tools To Add To Your Outdoor Power Equipment Collection

They might be best known for their jobsite tools, but Ridgid also makes a range of yardwork tools that shouldn't be overlooked. The U.S.-based Ridgid brand has been a staple of Home Depot's stores for more than two decades, but despite being exclusive to the chain, the two companies do not have the same owners. Ridgid was — and still is — an Ohio-based company, although some of its tools are made in China. That helps keep the brand's prices affordable, and there's no need to worry about the longevity of any of its foreign-made tools, since all come with generous warranties as long as they're properly registered.

Ridgid's lineup of outdoor tools isn't as wide-ranging as other big brands such as Ryobi, but it still features most of the essentials that home landscapers will be looking for. Spanning lawn care to tree maintenance, all of Ridgid's outdoor tools run on the same 18V interchangeable battery packs, and so buyers looking to stock up on multiple tools won't have to pay for multiple battery packs.