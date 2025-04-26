10 Ridgid Yard Tools To Add To Your Outdoor Power Equipment Collection
They might be best known for their jobsite tools, but Ridgid also makes a range of yardwork tools that shouldn't be overlooked. The U.S.-based Ridgid brand has been a staple of Home Depot's stores for more than two decades, but despite being exclusive to the chain, the two companies do not have the same owners. Ridgid was — and still is — an Ohio-based company, although some of its tools are made in China. That helps keep the brand's prices affordable, and there's no need to worry about the longevity of any of its foreign-made tools, since all come with generous warranties as long as they're properly registered.
Ridgid's lineup of outdoor tools isn't as wide-ranging as other big brands such as Ryobi, but it still features most of the essentials that home landscapers will be looking for. Spanning lawn care to tree maintenance, all of Ridgid's outdoor tools run on the same 18V interchangeable battery packs, and so buyers looking to stock up on multiple tools won't have to pay for multiple battery packs.
Ridgid 18V Brushless 14 Inch Cordless Battery String Trimmer
Whether you're new to the brand or a long-time fan, the Ridgid 18V Brushless 14 Inch Cordless Battery String Trimmer is worth considering. It's available in tool-only form from Home Depot for $189, but can also be bought as part of various combo kits that include batteries, chargers, and even other Ridgid outdoor tools. The trimmer only weighs eight pounds, helping to keep it comfortable to use for extended periods. In addition, the brand says that the process of reloading the string shouldn't take more than a minute.
The trimmer's cut swathe can be adjusted to between 12 and 14 inches, while a plastic guard is included to protect the operator from debris kickback. Both a dual-speed switch and variable trigger are available to give operators optimal control over the trimmer's speed, and to lower its speed settings to prioritize runtime if necessary. That runtime will vary depending upon which Ridgid 18V battery pack owners choose to use, with the brand recommending its MAX Output line for the best results.
Ridgid 18V Brushless Cordless Battery Pruner Kit
Trimming shrubs, bushes, and small trees can be a chore, particularly if you have a large yard. It can also become an uncomfortable experience with a manual pruner, but with the Ridgid 18V Brushless Cordless Battery Pruner Kit, users can cut through branches up to 1.25 inches thick with a single trigger press. The kit retails for $229 and includes a 2Ah battery and charger, making it a great entry point into the brand for anyone who doesn't already own a set of Ridgid tools. Buyers who do already have a suitable battery pack in their arsenal can purchase the tool in standalone form for $189.
The pruner features an onboard LED light that helps operators see what they're doing when they're cutting branches in denser bushes or shrubbery. To make trimming larger areas as efficient as possible, the whole cutting process takes less than a second, and the brand claims that the tool should be able to achieve up to 2,750 cuts per charge with the included battery in the kit.
Ridgid 18V Brushless 12 Inch Electric Battery Chainsaw
With fewer maintenance requirements than a gas-powered chainsaw but plenty of power for tackling demanding tasks, the Ridgid 18V Brushless 12 Inch Electric Battery Chainsaw might just be the best of both worlds for home landscapers. It retails in tool-only form for $189, but can also be bought as part of a kit with a 6Ah battery and a charger included. It's capable of dealing with logs up to ten inches in diameter, and can cut through up to 100 of them on a single charge with the included battery.
Like most good chainsaws, the Ridgid battery chainsaw features an automatic oiler and is designed to be as lightweight as possible to make it easier to handle during extended use. As long as it is registered within 90 days of purchase, it benefits from Ridgid's lifetime service warranty, which covers the tool against defects for the entirety of its service life.
Ridgid 18V Brushless Cordless Battery 22 Inch Hedge Trimmer
While Ridgid doesn't sell enough hedge trimmers to be included in our ranking of major hedge trimmer brands, its trimmer's spec sheet shapes up well compared to many leading rivals. It can cut through branches up to one inch in diameter, and features an anti-jam system to prevent wayward debris from causing problems. The Ridgid 18V Brushless Cordless Battery 22 Inch Hedge Trimmer is also built with magnesium gearbox components to keep its weight to a minimum without sacrificing durability. Not that buyers need to be fussed about durability anyway, as the brand's lifetime warranty also covers the tool for added peace of mind.
The handle of the trimmer can rotate up to 180 degrees to make it easier to trim tricky-to-reach hedges or — if you're so inclined — to make trimming hedges and shrubs into creative shapes a little less of a challenge. The hedge trimmer retails from Home Depot as a standalone tool for $189, but like many of Ridgid's outdoor tools, it can also be bought as part of a kit that includes a battery and charger for newcomers to the brand.
Ridgid 18V Cordless Battery 4 Gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer
The Ridgid 18V Cordless Battery 4 Gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer retails for $209 from Home Depot as a standalone product, making it one of the priciest outdoor tools in the brand's range. Nonetheless, for buyers who need to quickly and efficiently cover large areas of their yards, it might be worth checking out. The backpack itself can hold up to four gallons of solution, but with a suitable 18V battery, Ridgid says that the sprayer is capable of distributing up to 105 gallons before needing to be recharged.
Four nozzles are included with the tool, with one being adjustable and the other three being fixed position. The brand quotes a maximum spray distance of 37 feet and peak spray pressure of up to 105 psi, although there's a control knob that lets operators reduce that pressure for more precise application if needed. As well as featuring standard shoulder straps, the sprayer also features a hip harness for extra stability while it's in use.
Ridgid 18V Cordless Bluetooth Speaker
A key part of making long yardwork jobs less of a drag is making sure you've got the right soundtrack while you're working. The Ridgid 18V Cordless Bluetooth Speaker is an affordable way to do that, and since it's designed to be used on jobsites, it's capable of withstanding the hazards of outdoor use. It retails for $79 and does not include a battery and charger, which will need to be bought separately for anyone who doesn't already have them to hand.
The speaker has a maximum Bluetooth range of 200 feet, and can last up to 25 hours with a 2Ah battery. Even with the volume cranked up, it should still be able to survive a full day of use. A USB charging port is also built into the speaker, and can deliver up to two amps to charge small electronic devices. Like Ridgid's power tools, the speaker is covered by a lifetime warranty if it's registered with the brand within 90 days of being purchased.
Ridgid 18V Brushless Cordless Reciprocating Saw
Whether it's slicing through tricky tree branches or quickly dismantling old fencing, trellises, or other wooden structures, the Ridgid 18V Brushless Cordless Reciprocating Saw should deal with it all with aplomb. It's also a solid addition to any keen DIYer's tool collection, making it a potentially worthwhile pick even for anyone who won't need to use it that often for yardwork. The saw retails for $169 from Home Depot, but like most Ridgid tools it can also be picked up as part of a combo set with a battery included.
The saw features a variable speed trigger for greater control, and weighs under seven pounds, so should remain comfortable to use over longer periods. A straightforward blade change mechanism lets operators swap out the blade when it's blunted. Runtime will vary significantly based on the battery pack used — although all Ridgid 18V battery packs are compatible with the saw, larger capacity packs are recommended. The brand sells the saw in kit form with a 4Ah battery and charger, so any lower capacity battery than that might result in an inconveniently short runtime for the tool.
Ridgid 18V Cordless Hybrid Jobsite Fan Kit
Keeping cool while doing yardwork isn't always easy, particularly during the height of summer. The Ridgid 18V Cordless Hybrid Jobsite Fan Kit is one way to help ensure you stay as cool as possible, and it retails for $158 from Home Depot. Several brands, including fellow Home Depot brand Ryobi, also offer hybrid fans. Although, having compared Ridgid's and Ryobi's offerings, we thought the Ridgid fan came out marginally better on spec. Plus, for Ridgid enthusiasts who already own plenty of the brand's 2Ah battery packs, it can be bought in tool-only form for $79, saving a significant amount compared to buying it in kit form.
Unless you're practically drowning in battery packs though, the fan kit is probably still the better investment, as it means you can leave it running all day without hogging a pack that might be needed for another tool. Ridgid claims that the fan should be able to run for up to seven hours on the maximum power setting with the included battery. At its peak, the fan can shift up to 670 cubic feet of air per minute (CFM). According to the brand, that makes it 40% more powerful than the previous generation of the tool, and thus potentially worth upgrading to even if you already own the original.
Ridgid 18V Brushless 130 MPH, 510 CFM Cordless Battery Leaf Blower Kit
While it's a little short of the most powerful electric leaf blowers on the market, Ridgid's leaf blower still offers enough oomph to deal with all but the most stubborn of debris in fall. It's capable of a peak airflow of 510 CFM and can hit peak air speeds of 130 mph. Plus, it's also cheaper than its more powerful rivals, with a retail price of $249 in kit form. That kit includes a 6Ah MAX Output battery and a charger, making it a good starting point for newcomers to the brand.
The Ridgid 18V Brushless 130 MPH, 510 CFM Cordless Battery Leaf Blower Kit might have a long, complicated name, but it's designed to be as simple to use as possible. There's a cruise control function for continuous blowing power over longer periods, and for tricky to shift debris, the variable speed trigger allows the blower to be easily cranked up to peak output. A turbo button is also included for the most troublesome leaf piles. As well as being powerful, the Ridgid leaf blower is also neighbor-friendly, as the brand claims that it's over 80% quieter than an equivalent gas-powered leaf blower.
Ridgid 18V Cordless 360 Degree Area Light
During summer, the longer days mean that working into the evening isn't an issue, but come fall or spring, the earlier nights mean that longer jobs might need to be finished in lower light conditions. To keep working through dusk and into the evening, you'll need a suitable lighting setup. The Ridgid 18V Cordless 360 Degree Area Light is a lightweight and portable light that can be used to illuminate corners of the yard where patio lighting doesn't reach, and it retails for $129 from Home Depot.
It can produce up to 2,000 lumens of light and has multiple lighting modes to give either 360 degree illumination, or 180 degree illumination from the front or rear faces. On its lowest power setting, Ridgid rates the light for 18 hours of runtime with a 6Ah battery. It also features both USB-A and USB-C charging ports for keeping small electronics like smartphones or earbud cases topped up, and IP54 resistance against dust and water ingress.
These features makes it useful for all kinds of late yardwork jobs, but also makes it just as handy for admiring your handiwork with a beverage of your choice after a long day of tidying up the yard.