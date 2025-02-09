6 Things You Need To Consider Before Buying EGO Tools

There are more options in outdoor power tools than ever before, and one of the most recognized brands in cordless electric products is EGO. With humble beginning's starting in the early '90s, EGO has grown dramatically over the years to the point it manufactures more than 10 million products per year and is available in 65 countries across the globe. From mowers, trimmers, and various saws to portable power stations, augers, and cooling fans, EGO provides a wide range of electric outdoor tools. The company even sells the EGO mini bike, and you'd be surprised at its top speed.

However, before you begin stacking this manufacturer's comprehensive catalog of products in your garage, there are a few things to think about first. For example, in order to get the correct tool for the job, you'll need to consider your property dimensions and the level of battery demand that'll be placed on the equipment. You'll also want to ensure EGO offers you the necessary power to complete your outdoor tasks, what the product registration process looks like, and what type of warranties are offered.