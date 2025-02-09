6 Things You Need To Consider Before Buying EGO Tools
There are more options in outdoor power tools than ever before, and one of the most recognized brands in cordless electric products is EGO. With humble beginning's starting in the early '90s, EGO has grown dramatically over the years to the point it manufactures more than 10 million products per year and is available in 65 countries across the globe. From mowers, trimmers, and various saws to portable power stations, augers, and cooling fans, EGO provides a wide range of electric outdoor tools. The company even sells the EGO mini bike, and you'd be surprised at its top speed.
However, before you begin stacking this manufacturer's comprehensive catalog of products in your garage, there are a few things to think about first. For example, in order to get the correct tool for the job, you'll need to consider your property dimensions and the level of battery demand that'll be placed on the equipment. You'll also want to ensure EGO offers you the necessary power to complete your outdoor tasks, what the product registration process looks like, and what type of warranties are offered.
Property size and EGO battery life
While utilizing the EGO developed ARC Lithium technology is incredibly convenient, as the batteries are entirely interchangeable among the tools, you need to ensure it can handle the task. For example, the EGO Power+ 42-inch T6 Lawn Tractor is designed to mow a maximum of 1.5 acres per charge. This figure assumes ideal conditions, but there are several factors that can alter battery life, among some of the other problems and disadvantages of lithium batteries.
For example, things like thick grass and higher speeds can be more demanding on the mower and reduce usage time. Even where you store the batteries can negatively impact performance. Ideally, you should store your batteries in a dry, room temperature environment for best results. It's for these reasons you'll want to mow frequently, work at a normal pace, and don't attempt cutting grass that's too long.
For larger yards, you'll either need to opt for a gas model, a more robust EGO mower like the 52-inch Z6 Zero Turn which can handle up to 4 acres, or purchase additional batteries that can be charged and ready if you lose power. EGO does offer accessory equipment like the POWER+ 6-Port Mobile Charging Case and Charging Adaptor Kit which can re-energize up to six 56V ARC lithium batteries at once.
Are EGO tools powerful enough?
It can be frustrating having a power tool that's just not up to the task and prevents you from making progress with your chores. Cordless electric outdoor equipment can match the output of gas motor driven options, and even sometimes exceed them. However, in general, gasoline is still recommended for larger areas or more intensive work. In terms of cutting performance, gas edges out electric for walk-behind mowers and string trimmers, but leaf blowers are another story.
The EGO POWERLOAD 56V Battery String Trimmer, which features a 2.5 amp-hours (Ah) battery, offers a runtime of approximately 18 minutes, a cutting swath of 15 inches, and is rated for medium-duty tasks. When compared to the entry-level Craftsman 25 cubic centimeters (cc) 2-cycle, you'll notice the gas option provides a larger cutting swath of 17 inches and is rated for heavy-duty work, offering more robust cutting performance.
However, some products in the EGO line do outperform their gasoline competitors, such as the impressive EGO Power+ 56V Handheld leaf blower that offers 615 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of airflow, compared to a similarly priced Husqvarna 28cc 2-cycle which only outputs 470 CFM. There is an even more robust model from EGO, which offers performance up to 765 CFM and air movement at 200 miles per hour (MPH).
What about EGO's registration and warranty coverage?
You can register your tools on EGO's account page, where you'll need to create a personalized login that includes your email address. The advantage of registering is that your specific product information will be on file with EGO tools, should you require warranty repairs. The company also offers incentives on certain items if you register them by increasing the warranty length of the kit's included batteries.
In terms of protection, it depends on the equipment type, but EGO does provide longer coverage than competitors like Craftsman or Husqvarna on comparable products. Although, the warranty coverage is limited, meaning to qualify you must meet certain conditions. For example, for wear and tear parts (blades, saw chains, blower nozzles, etc.) coverage for residential use is 90 days and only 30 days for commercial applications. In addition, if you alter the EGO tool in any way or rent it out, the warranty is void.
The 1000-Series Power+ 22-inch Walk-Behind Mower includes a three-part coverage — a 10-year limited coverage on the deck, a five-year limited tool protection, and a three-year (or five-year with registration) limited battery warranty that covers defects. Alternatively, the EGO Power+ 42-inch T6 Lawn Tractor offers only a five-year limited tool coverage and three-year limited battery warranty. You'll find similar coverage across most of EGO's product lines with a few exceptions. Warranties are an important consideration when purchasing products and one of the reasons you may not want to incur the risks with buying used tools.
EGO tool reviews: what are experts and customers saying?
Opinions on EGO tool products seem to be divided. Many expert and customer reviews give outstanding ratings and recommendations, while other users had a strong negative experience, particularly with service and support. In terms of expert reviews, the New York Times raved about the LM2135SP (Power+ Mower 21-inch Self Propelled), stating it was unequivocally the finest lawn mower they've ever used. Another outlet, ProTooReviews.com, had several positive notes for EGO, such as longevity (reviewer's 8-year-old EGO blower is still operational), and the company's comprehensive testing process that helps to ensure high-quality levels.
When looking across the EGO product line on Ace Hardware, customer review scores never fall below four out of five stars. However, other online review platforms tell another story. Some owners warned prospective buyers to stay away from the brand altogether. Furthermore, many on TrustPilot.com complained of battery issues, such as failures and diminishing charge life, as well as overwhelmingly expressed dismay regarding their customer service and support experience.
Similarly, user reviews on the Better Business Bureau reiterated a lack of company response when it came to product service. One owner explained that he was left waiting seven months for his broken EGO Zero Turn mower to be repaired, as EGO took weeks to respond back to inquiries.
How much are EGO tools and accessories?
Regarding price, EGO tools tend to be on the more expensive side compared to other electric brands and gas options selling for less. For example, you'll find the EGO Power+ 600 Series 21-inch Self Propelled Mower, available at popular hardware stores like Lowe's, starting at $479. Although, at this price it doesn't include a battery or charger, which together will run you at least an additional $329 — the set includes a 5Ah battery and charger. So, you'll need to budget for those extras if you don't purchase a combo kit. The first tier in riding mowers is the Power+ T6 Tractor 42-inch, which is listed for $3,999, and fortunately, includes six batteries.
The handheld EGO tools are less costly, such as its 16-inch chainsaw at $239, the 24-inch hedge trimmer at $149, and the 15-inch string trimmer retailing for $149. But again, these products don't include everything you'll need to get the tool up and running out of the box. In terms of batteries, the price depends on the ampere-hour rating, with the 2Ah selling for $179 all the way up to a backpack mounted 28Ah unit at $1,399.
One unique option EGO offers is its multi-head system, which starts at $379 and includes a string trimmer attachment, 4Ah battery, and charger. What's interesting about the multi-system is that you can detach the trimmer head and swap it out for several other tool heads such as a bristle brush, hedge trimmer, or edger, among others. Each additional tool head is sold between $139 up to $249.
Where can you purchase EGO tools and what about discounts?
While you can find EGO tools at some online retailers such as Amazon, it's crucial to purchase from authorized EGO retailers. Otherwise, warranty coverage will be voided and your products won't be protected if service is required. In general, EGO products are available at Lowe's Home Improvement stores and Ace Hardware locations throughout the U.S. These retailers offer options to buy locally and order online.
However, these two retailers aren't your only options, as you can use the store locator map found on Ego's website under the "Where To Buy" tab. Once you input your local zip code and select a search distance (miles), the page will display a list of available authorized dealers in your area.
Furthermore, you can periodically find deals on EGO products from authorized sellers. For example, while writing this article, there are several EGO tools with online only discounts from Ace Hardware, lowering the price by as much as a few hundred dollars. Additionally, Lowe's offers 5% off on eligible purchases if you use the My Lowe's Rewards card.