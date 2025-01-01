What Is The Ego Mini Bike's Top Speed & Is It Considered Street Legal?

With over a decade of history in the United States, Ego is a pretty popular global brand that you can find in many major retailers nationwide that specializes in cordless, outdoor power tools. Manufactured by China-based company, Chervon, Ego prides itself in its Arc Lithium 56V batteries that graces everything from powerful electric lawn motors to top-rated chainsaws. Not to mention, it shares the same parent company with other popular power tool brands, like Flex and Skil. But, did you know that it uses those batteries for more than just power tools?

According to Ego, the Mini Bike can go up to 28 mph or around 45 kilometers per hour. To make this possible, the Mini Bike uses two Ego POWER+ Arc Lithium batteries. With its digital display, you can also control which driving mode to use (ECO, Normal, and Sport), as well as parental controls, which is useful because Ego does mention that its bike is made for 16 year old riders and above, as long as they weigh under 220 lbs. Plus, it has full suspension, dual hydraulic disk brakes, and IPX4-rated water resistance, which make it a great companion for those long rides on the trail. Alternatively, we've rounded up some of the fastest street legal dirt bikes in the past, such as the Beta 500 RS, KTM 500 EXC-F, and GasGas ES700. But, can you even use the Ego Mini on city streets?

