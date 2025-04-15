The 12 Biggest Power Tool Recalls In US History

Whether you're an amateur DIYer or you've taken on more home projects than you can remember, having good, reliable power tools on hand can help immensely. While every major power tool brand likely has multiple gems in its lineup, most of those brands have encountered a flop or two (or 10) by way of a nationwide recall.

Nearly half of the biggest power tool recalls we rounded up here involve a million or more units in the U.S. alone. Some of the risks associated with these recalls are fairly minor, while other dangers include potential shock damage, lacerations, fires, or even explosions.

Even though you might not frequently hear about power tool recalls in your daily dose of news, rest assured they still happen, even after decades of safety legislation and countless production tests. That's one of the biggest reasons why you should register your power tools, as you'll get a direct notification from the manufacturer if any of your tools are ever subject to recall.

Without further ado, let's dive into the 12 biggest power tool recalls in U.S. history. See if you can spot one of your go-to tool brands or a common theme among frequently recalled power tools.

