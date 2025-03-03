8 DeWalt Products You Should Steer Clear Of And Avoid

DeWalt has several vacuums with its name on them. Some are made in-house, and some are licensed. Some are the familiar wet-dry barrels, some are handheld models like the one we're focusing on here, and others are designed for dust mitigation. However, one thing they all have in common is that they're designed to suck up debris. If a vacuum can't even do that, there's probably no point in considering it.

This vacuum sucks...but not in the way you might hope. Shoppers complain about really short battery life, and complaints about the vacuum's power are repeated throughout several reviews on different sites. The vacuum or its filter seem to clog with just about everything you might use a handheld vacuum to pick up, from small wood chips to dust or ash to little bits of plastic. Accessories like the extension tube and floor nozzle reportedly crack only a few months after purchase.

While the attached belt hook is a good idea, it's poorly designed — too wide to keep the vac stable on your belt, but too narrow to hang it on a 2x4 if you're cleaning wood debris. And the LED on the unit, which could theoretically help with cleaning under cabinets, is underpowered, and doesn't help when you're using longer accessories. Fortunately, there are much more powerful cordless vacuums, as well as popular budget options, available that are far superior to this one.

