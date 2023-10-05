The Craftsman Tool You Should Always Keep In Your Car If You're Worried About A Dead Battery

The battery, rather frustratingly, is both one of the most important and most obtuse components of your car. It's thanks to its battery that your car can even start its engine, to say nothing of powering your lights, stereo, and every other feature in the cabin. However, while your battery may occasionally show warning signs of wear and tear, those signs aren't always obvious to the uninitiated. This means that if and when your battery suddenly goes kaput, it'll probably be at a completely random, extremely inopportune time. Without a functioning battery, your car's going to be going precisely nowhere, and depending on your circumstances, that can be very dangerous.

While the first tool you should have on hand in the event of a busted battery is a pair of jumper cables, those things are reliant on a friendly motorist or on-call service to give you a jump, both of which may be unavailable. In such a case, you need to be able to give your car a reliable jump all by yourself. How are you supposed to jump your battery without another battery to provide the jolt? Simple: Get another battery, one specifically for jumping.