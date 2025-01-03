Who Makes Harbor Freight's Jump Starters & How Much Do They Cost?

Just as with a spare tire, you should always keep a jump starter handy in case of an emergency. Rather than needing a second car and attaching jumper cables, a jump starter contains its own charge, giving your car battery a temporary electric boost that will help revive the engine and get you moving. There's no shortage of companies that produce jump starters and jump starter kits, such as Ryobi and Craftsman, but for those seeking a varied yet economical selection, then you're likely to find what you need at your local Harbor Freight.

The retailer contains a solid selection of jump starters of varying sizes and peak amps. Before getting one for yourself, however, you may be wondering where Harbor Freight's jumpers come from. Currently, Viking and Cen-Tech are the only brands under Harbor Freight that sell jump starters. As with most other Harbor Freight products, details on where these items are actually manufactured are sparse. Harbor Freight's products typically come directly from the manufacturer, with many of them being from the same factories that provide products for their competition.

At most, some people claiming to be past Harbor Freight employees have commented on online forums that the retailer commonly gets its items from China, including those from Cen-Tech. With no official information from Harbor Freight on either brand, it's hard to tell how reliable this information is or if it has changed over time.

