6 Electric Snow Shovels That Will Make You Battle-Ready For The Next Storm
While artificial intelligence is making it easier to forecast weather more effectively, the reality is that we're still at the mercy of constantly changing weather patterns. In many parts of the world, storms are part and parcel of life, even the ones wherein you're being buried under a ton of snow. These days, there are tons of winter weather tools from DeWalt to Milwaukee that can give you some added peace of mind before, during, and after snow storms. However, one winter weather tool that can really move the needle for many people is an electric snow shovel.
In the past, we've talked about how owning an electric snow shovel can change your life, especially if you want to save time, exert less effort, or simply just want to avoid injuring yourself when clearing your driveway. A step up from regular snow shovels, electric shovels can help you remove snow build up by blowing them away. Although it does require a little more effort than a snow blower, they're typically lighter and less costly. So, if we've already done a good job of convincing you, you might want to check out our list of some of the highest-rated electric shovels in the market today. To know how we've picked these products, you can head to the end of the article for more in-depth details. But if you're in a hurry to add something to cart before the next snow storm hits your town or city, keep reading.
Ryobi ONE 18V Electric Snow Shovel
Previously, we've mentioned Ryobi's electric snow shovel in our list of Ryobi tools that are great to have in a winter storm. If you're a fan of the Ryobi ONE+ 18V battery system, the 10-inch electric snow shovel can be the right addition to your home. In fact, you can even snag the lightweight and easy-to-maneuver Ryobi Electric Snow Shovel unit for only $119. Although our team is a little on the fence about the benefits of using the Ryobi Electric Snow Shovel, it's great for people who just need to clear a sidewalk or deck now and then. Of course, if you encounter any issues, it does have a three-year manufacturer warranty for your benefit.
Should you decide that this electric shovel is for you, you might want to consider other Ryobi winter weather devices that are 18V-compatible too, such as the 18V One+ Hybrid LED Flood Light and the 18V One+ Storm Kit. But take note, you might want to upgrade to Ryobi's 40V Electric Snow Blowers instead if you suspect you'll be dealing with significant amounts of snow regularly. Depending on how much snow you expect to manage, there are models that can tackle depths from 10 inches to 21 inches. In addition, some models can also run from 30 minutes to 45 minutes and there are even products that fall under Ryobi's Whisper series, so you can enjoy the extra punch with less chances of your neighbors complaining.
Litheli Cordless Electric Snow Shovel
Should you want something similar to the Ryobi battery system but at a lower price point, Litheli offers an electric snow shovel that uses a similar 20V battery system. If you opt for the Litheli 12-inch U20 battery version, you can expect to only spend around $109.99. If you factor in how you can use the battery pack to charge other gadgets via USB-C port off season, like your laptop or even mobile phone, this doesn't seem like such a bad deal. Part of Litheli's 20V battery system, you can use the battery for other power tools in its portfolio as well. On its own, the battery alone is covered by Litheli for up to three years.
Designed to last up to 35 minutes per use, it's one of the longest run times for cordless options on this list. In terms of capacity, it can blow snow up to 20 feet, plus clear a depth up to 6 inches and 12 inches in width. You can opt to get Litheli's electric snow shovel in 13-inch clearing width, but both options will have a five-year warranty for the unit itself. Apart from being cordless, this electric snow shovel also has an adjustable handle for better mobility and ergonomics. So far, over 500 people think the Litheli Cordless Electric Snow Shovel is worth it and have given it 4.2 stars on average. Lastly, Litheli's electric shovel also has installment options that start at $23.82 every two weeks on Amazon.
Voltask Cordless Snow Shovel
Should safety be a big concern for you, the Voltask Cordless Snow Shovel has a built-in dual safety switch for your benefit. On top of its trigger button, it also has an additional safety button, which means more checks and balances before starting. Weighing only 9.3 pounds, which is a little under the average weight of a small dog, it's definitely one of the lighter options on this list. Despite this, the Voltask electric shovel has a relatively larger surface area for clearing snow — it can clear 13-inch width and 6.5-inch depth in a single pass and can throw snow up to 20 feet.
Apart from its removable, ergonomic handle, you can rotate the guide plates to your preferred angle (up to 30 degrees). Additionally, Voltask's electric shovel can keep going for about 25 minutes in one charge, which falls in the middle of this list in terms of run time. But there is an option to get extra batteries, so you can add these to the cart if you want to swap them out for longer shoveling sessions.
Since it can be disassembled through the lock knobs, you'll have plenty of options for storage, which makes it perfect for smaller homes. On Amazon, more than 900 people think the Voltask Cordless Snow Shovel kit was effective enough for their needs and gave it 4.2 stars on average. Priced at $129.99, several users have mentioned that it is incredibly helpful for people with weak wrists and back problems.
Snow Joe Cordless Snow Shovel Kit
Weighing 13.5 pounds, the Snow Joe Cordless Snow Shovel Kit comes with a dual-handle design and two-blade paddle auger that has a 12-inch width capacity. Although it does have a relatively shorter run time than many other options on this list at 22 minutes, Snow Joe claims it can move over a 1,620 pounds of snow in just a single charge. Out of the box, it includes the snow shovel unit, 24V iON+ battery, and quick charger. While it is one of the more expensive options in this list at $240.24, it has an average rating of four stars from over 1,400 reviews.
However, if you prefer clearing a larger section, Snow Joe also offers an electric snow blower for $249. With a 21-inch clearing width, the electric walk-behind single stage snow blower has an average rating of 4.1 stars from over 5,700 reviews. Similar to the option above, it also has a two-blade steel auger that can clear up to 12 inches deep. Although it's not cordless, it does have built-in wheels, and compatible with the brand's 100-foot extension cord, so it's great for larger spaces.
Snow Joe can be a little on the premium side, but you can check out its website for discount options for teachers, students, first responders, medical providers, and military personnel. In addition, there are also installment plans available via Amazon, so you can spread out payments to around $60 at a time.
Wen Cordless Snow Shovel
For everyone that's tight on budget, the Wen Cordless Snow Shovel is a highly-rated electric shovel option that won't break the bank, especially if you're already using Wen's 20V battery system. If you already own the Wen 20V Max Lithium battery series, you can get just the cordless unit for $72.31. But if you don't, you can get the unit along with the 5.0 Ah battery and charger for $129.99. Similar to most options in this list, it can also clear up to 12 inches of snow in width with a throw distance up to 20 feet. While it only comes with a standard two-year warranty, you do have the option to get added protection plans via Amazon for more. Despite a few users mentioning that it struggles when it comes to dealing with ice, more than a thousand people have rated the Wen Cordless Snow Shovel around 4.3 stars.
Alternatively, if it being cordless isn't such a big deal for you, Wen also sells an electric snow blaster for a cheaper price at $127.71. Not only can it clear significantly more area at 20 inches wide and 10 inches deep, it can also shoot snow almost 30 feet away. Although, it's important to note that it's not exactly compact, so you'll really need to dedicate long-term storage space for it. Not to mention, it's on the heavy side at 36 pounds, but it does come with wheels that can help you transport it.
Earthwise Cordless Electric Snow Shovel
Last year, Earthwise joined our list of the most powerful electric hedge trimmers with its 18-inch electric multi-tool pole/hedge trimmer. But, did you know they also make cordless electric snow shovels? Despite its $259 price point, the Earthwise Cordless Electric Snow Shovel is pretty highly-rated with 4.1 stars from over 1,900 people. In this list, it has the highest volume for clearing depth for a cordless snow shovel model, with a 16-inch width and 8-inch height. Plus, Earthwise shares that it uses a dual blade auger and claims that it can throw snow up to an impressive 32 feet away. A little on the heavy side at 19 pounds, but it does come with wheels to help you get the job done.
Despite not being rated to do so, some reviewers have also mentioned that it was also able to successfully clear 20-inches of snow after storms. Although, there have also been some comments stating that it struggles to clear snow uphill, so you can expect to experience its full benefits if you're working on flat ground. If you prefer something lighter, Earthwise also has a 12-inch Snow Thrower model that is only 11 pounds. But you should be willing to sacrifice the throwing distance (down to 25 ft) and the clearing coverage that drops to the typical 12-inch width and 3.5-inch depth. It is, however, $100 cheaper at $159.99, this 20V cordless snow thrower is a better option for generally lighter snow clearing work.
How we choose these electric snow shovels
Due to areas experiencing different amounts of snowfall, we included options that are designed to tackle light to deep snow. In addition, we took into consideration the product size, weight, and run time, which all affect how comfortable its usage experience is for extended periods. We factored in warranty periods, battery systems, and other possible uses for when it's not winter time. Lastly, we included battery-operated and wired models, plus we also recommended similar variants from the same manufacturers. That said, it's never a bad idea to still have a regular shovel on-hand, just in case you won't have access to power for extended periods.