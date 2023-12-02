5 Ryobi Tools Good To Have For A Winter Storm

Between strong winds and heavy snowfall that can sag power lines, you may not be surprised to lose electricity during or after a winter storm. Having a backup generator at the ready is always a good idea, especially when you need power for essential items like heaters and refrigerators. The Ryobi 6,500-Watt Portable Generator is built with a wrap-around hand truck frame that lets you easily roll it out of the garage or tool shed when needed. The frame is good quality and durably built with 10-inch wheels, but it's the generator itself that really shines. It can deliver 6,500 running watts and 8,125 starting Watts of power and has four 120-volt 20 AMP outlets built in and a 24-volt 30-amp twist lock outlet.

The generator's Automatic Voltage Regulator keeps the power output reliable and consistent. The unit also has a built-in carbon monoxide detector for added safety. Pro Tool Reviews gives the unit an overall favorite review, rating it 8.8 out of 10, but does note some flaws, including a lack of USB ports and the risk of plugging sensitive electronics directly into the generator — you'd be better off using a different charging method for your smartphone, for example. However, the generator is great for powering larger appliances. It can keep you warm when attached to a space heater or keep the food in your refrigerator from spoiling until electricity can be restored. Ryobi's 6,500-Watt Portable Generator has product code RY906500S and is available for $899.