5 Ryobi Tools Good To Have For A Winter Storm
Depending on where you live, the winter months can mean a high risk for winter storms. It's always a good idea to be prepared, whether for emergencies — like getting snowed in or losing power — or for just cleaning up after the bad weather has passed.
Along with its wide range of tools, like power drills and circular saws, Ryobi also makes several products that can be essential during and after a winter storm. That includes generators of different sizes that can keep the lights on until your electricity is restored or snow blowers, throwers, and electric show shovels to clear your sidewalk and driveway. Some Ryobi products benefit from being cordless and operating on powerful lithium batteries, while others can use gasoline to power everything else. Based on hands-on reviews from publications like Wirecutter and Pro Tool Reviews, here are some of Ryobi's power tools and gear that are good to have on hand for a winter storm.
6500-Watt Portable Generator
Between strong winds and heavy snowfall that can sag power lines, you may not be surprised to lose electricity during or after a winter storm. Having a backup generator at the ready is always a good idea, especially when you need power for essential items like heaters and refrigerators. The Ryobi 6,500-Watt Portable Generator is built with a wrap-around hand truck frame that lets you easily roll it out of the garage or tool shed when needed. The frame is good quality and durably built with 10-inch wheels, but it's the generator itself that really shines. It can deliver 6,500 running watts and 8,125 starting Watts of power and has four 120-volt 20 AMP outlets built in and a 24-volt 30-amp twist lock outlet.
The generator's Automatic Voltage Regulator keeps the power output reliable and consistent. The unit also has a built-in carbon monoxide detector for added safety. Pro Tool Reviews gives the unit an overall favorite review, rating it 8.8 out of 10, but does note some flaws, including a lack of USB ports and the risk of plugging sensitive electronics directly into the generator — you'd be better off using a different charging method for your smartphone, for example. However, the generator is great for powering larger appliances. It can keep you warm when attached to a space heater or keep the food in your refrigerator from spoiling until electricity can be restored. Ryobi's 6,500-Watt Portable Generator has product code RY906500S and is available for $899.
40V HP Whisper Series 22-inch Two-Stage Snow Blower
Shoveling snow during and after a winter storm is not just one of the worst parts of winter — it can be downright dangerous. That's where Ryobi's 40V HP Whisper Series 22-inch Two-Stage Snow Blower comes in, a powerful cordless piece of equipment that takes nearly all the manual labor out of the process. It can generate more power than a 243 cc gas-powered blower and lasts 30 minutes on a single charge, which is enough to clear 20 parking spaces. It's also much quieter than its gas counterparts and able to throw snow up to 45 feet in the direction of your choice. In a hands-on review of the product, Tool Box Buzz highlights an especially helpful feature — included hand warmers, as well as a powerful LED to see your path in heavy snow or darkness.
While it's one of the best snow blowers available, it may not be the best for you, especially if you have narrow sidewalks or a smaller patio where it would be too large and bulky for the job — in that case, you'd want to opt for a smaller electric snow shovel. But, if you're looking for a powerful electric blower that can clear wider paths or larger driveways, the Ryobi 40V HP Whisper Series 22-inch Two-Stage Snow Blower is a solid choice. It has product code RY408150 and can be found at Home Depot for $1,199.
18V One+ Hybrid LED Flood Light
The Ryobi 18V One+ Hybrid LED Flood Light is a great tool for a winter storm, whether for illuminating your driveway while you shovel snow or lighting up the house in the event of a power outage. Since it's a hybrid, it can also be plugged into an AC outlet for continuous light if you're not affected by a blackout. Ryobi's proprietary 18-volt 4 Ah battery can run for 12 hours before needing a recharge.
In its hands-on review, Pro Tool Reviews calls the light it generates "refined," adding that they "love the even spread it provides." The flood light is capable of 1,800 lumens and has three different brightness settings, so you can use the appropriate amount of light for any given situation. It can also be mounted to a tripod or two-by material and can rotate 360 degrees, allowing you to point the light anywhere you need. Ryobi makes several kinds of work lights, lanterns, and flashlights — its 18V One+ Hybrid LED Flood Light has product code PCL630B and is available from Home Depot for $67.38. However, a battery and charger aren't included, and if you don't already own a set of Ryobi 18V One+ tools, you'll need to purchase them separately.
2300-Watt Bluetooth Inverter Generator
Whether you're clearing snow or storm damage far from the house or looking to keep the refrigerator and a space heater running if the power goes out, you'll want to have a generator on hand in the event of a bad blizzard. Ryobi's 2300-Watt Bluetooth Inverter Generator isn't its most powerful model, and if wattage is your number one concern, you're better off going with something like its 6,500-Watt model. But, there are advantages to going with a smaller generator. It's less expensive for one thing, and it's whisper-quiet.
Wirecutter named it one of its four best portable generators of 2023. It says that while it's less powerful than other models, it has more features and is "distinguished by intuitive Bluetooth connectivity and a convenient user interface." You can monitor its fuel level, power consumption, and runtime, as well as remotely shut off the generator with your phone. It's capable of 2,300 starting watts and 1,800 running watts but can be linked with another Ryobi inverter generator to double its capacity.
You also won't have to worry about sensitive electronics being damaged if they're directly plugged into the generator's onboard 120V outlets and USB outlets. Other perks include rear wheels, a telescoping handle for portability, a carbon monoxide detector, and a shutdown sensor. The Ryobi 2300-Watt Bluetooth Inverter Generator (product code RYI2322) costs $699 and is available from Home Depot.
18V One+ Storm Kit
One Ryobi product that's good to have on hand for a winter storm is — logically enough — its 18V One+ Storm Kit. The pre-packaged bundle makes shopping much easier by allowing you to stockpile a few Ryobi products with a single purchase. Plus, the three included tools are all part of Ryobi's 18V One+ system, so you can use a single charger for all three, and if you don't need all of them at once, they can share a single battery.
The Ryobi tools included in its storm kit are the manufacturer's LED Area Light, Compact Radio, and 150W Battery Power Source. The radio, which can connect to your phone with Bluetooth or receive FM frequencies, can help you track a winter storm as it approaches. The lantern, which provides 850 lumens of light in a 360-degree direction, can be used after a storm when shoveling snow in the dark. In the event of a power outage, all three will come in handy. The 150-watt Battery Power Source can charge your electronics through its built-in AC and USB-A ports. However, it wouldn't be strong enough for a space heater or to keep your fridge running — you'll likely want a full-sized generator for that.
You might be better off buying more powerful lanterns or batteries. Still, the main advantage to Ryobi's Storm Kit — as we wrote in a SlashGear article asking if the bundle is worth the price — is that it's less expensive than buying all three items separately. The Ryobi 18V One+ Storm Kit (product code PCL1307K1) is just $129, a solid deal considering that, in addition to the three tools, the bundle comes with a 2 Ah battery and a tool bag for storage.