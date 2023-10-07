How Good Is Ryobi's New Storm Kit? And Is It Worth The Price?
Although hurricane season is almost over for most of the United States, winter is fast approaching. If you've survived the year thus far without experiencing too many power outages, it might be time to prepare to be without electricity in the coming months. That means having provisions for emergency power and lighting and being aware of what's happening in your community.
The Ryobi Storm Kit packages three tools that perform those functions together; the kit sells for $129 at Ryobi's website and Home Depot.
The kit includes a 150 Watt/120 Volt 1.25 amp inverter that also has a pair of 5-Volt 2.4 amp USB A ports, a separate LED emergency light with three settings: 100,400, and 850 lumens, and a combination AM/FM radio and Bluetooth speaker. All three devices are powered by a 2 amp hour 18-Volt Ryobi One+ battery, which is included in the kit along with its charger. But just how good are the tools included in the kit, and how good of a value is the kit when purchased altogether?
The inverter is best used for charging cell phones and such
The most invaluable tool in the kit is probably the inverter/charger, which retails on its own for $99 (unless it's on sale) at Home Depot. It's the one you'll need most when the power goes out, but many Amazon reviewers found it suitable only for charging small electronics and not for running home appliances and the like.
It has an average rating of 4.3 stars from 43 buyers, with several of them commenting on its limitations regarding what devices it should be called on to power. Laurence Johns gave it three stars and wrote, "I just used it recently during a power outage to operate a lamp and a fan. That is about the limit of its use. At 150 watts, it won't power a heavy-duty appliance like, say, a hair dryer or power tool. But it sure helped us get through a dark night with no electricity."
Another tool in the kit that can help get you through a dark, powerless night is the area light, which also comes with a USB port to charge mobile devices. The area light sells separately for $39.99 on Amazon and Home Depot, and 23 Amazon reviewers scored it 4.6 out of five stars. One buyer who gave it five stars called it "Great for power outages and casual night outdoor activities."
The radio/speaker has excellent reviews on Amazon
The combination AM/FM radio and Bluetooth speaker sells separately for $49.97 at Amazon and $59.97 at Home Depot. More than 900 Amazon buyers have rated this product, giving it an average of 4.5 out of five stars, with nearly 3/4 of them scoring it a perfect five out of five. Cayl called it "Very loud, great in the garage and when camping!" Like the other two devices in the storm kit, this one has a USB port to keep your mobile devices charged.
While each component in the kit appears to be fairly well-made and useful Ryobi tools, the kit, as sold all together at $129, is a good value, considering that the tools alone would cost more than $170 if purchased via Amazon. The kit also includes the 2 amp hour battery and charger (which normally sells for $89) plus a free canvas carrying bag. The kit is an even bigger savings if you're a Home Depot shopper; the battery and charger also retail there for $89, bringing the total cost for the individual pieces purchased separately to about twice the cost of the kit.