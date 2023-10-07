How Good Is Ryobi's New Storm Kit? And Is It Worth The Price?

Although hurricane season is almost over for most of the United States, winter is fast approaching. If you've survived the year thus far without experiencing too many power outages, it might be time to prepare to be without electricity in the coming months. That means having provisions for emergency power and lighting and being aware of what's happening in your community.

The Ryobi Storm Kit packages three tools that perform those functions together; the kit sells for $129 at Ryobi's website and Home Depot.

The kit includes a 150 Watt/120 Volt 1.25 amp inverter that also has a pair of 5-Volt 2.4 amp USB A ports, a separate LED emergency light with three settings: 100,400, and 850 lumens, and a combination AM/FM radio and Bluetooth speaker. All three devices are powered by a 2 amp hour 18-Volt Ryobi One+ battery, which is included in the kit along with its charger. But just how good are the tools included in the kit, and how good of a value is the kit when purchased altogether?