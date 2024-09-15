How Long Will Ryobi's 40V Snow Blowers Last On One Charge & Are They Self-Propelled?

As the not so old adage goes, "Winter is coming." Thankfully, we are not staring down the lengthy and icy sort of season that was so often prophesied during the eight season run of "Game of Thrones." Even still, the looming thought of short days and sub-freezing temperatures is likely enough to turn even the heartiest of hearts cold. Ditto for the prospect of shoveling the driveways and sidewalks that regularly disappear beneath Winter's accompanying snowfall.

Not only is shoveling snow one of those tasks that most folks might prefer to avoid, it can also be physically straining. You can, of course, limit some of the stress of snow removal by investing in a snow blower.

There are, however, dozens of different makes and models of snow blowers on the consumer market. But if you've already got a cache of cordless Ryobi 40V or 40V HP lithium-ion powered products in your garage or shed, you might consider adding one of the Japanese power tool manufacturer's snow blowers to your arsenal, as its batteries are fully interchangeable. Each model delivers different runtimes on a single battery charge, as well as different modes of forward propulsion. Here's a look at how each of Ryobi's four snow blowers stack up.

