How Long Will Ryobi's 40V Snow Blowers Last On One Charge & Are They Self-Propelled?
As the not so old adage goes, "Winter is coming." Thankfully, we are not staring down the lengthy and icy sort of season that was so often prophesied during the eight season run of "Game of Thrones." Even still, the looming thought of short days and sub-freezing temperatures is likely enough to turn even the heartiest of hearts cold. Ditto for the prospect of shoveling the driveways and sidewalks that regularly disappear beneath Winter's accompanying snowfall.
Not only is shoveling snow one of those tasks that most folks might prefer to avoid, it can also be physically straining. You can, of course, limit some of the stress of snow removal by investing in a snow blower.
There are, however, dozens of different makes and models of snow blowers on the consumer market. But if you've already got a cache of cordless Ryobi 40V or 40V HP lithium-ion powered products in your garage or shed, you might consider adding one of the Japanese power tool manufacturer's snow blowers to your arsenal, as its batteries are fully interchangeable. Each model delivers different runtimes on a single battery charge, as well as different modes of forward propulsion. Here's a look at how each of Ryobi's four snow blowers stack up.
Ryobi Brushless 18-inch Snow Blower
First up is Ryobi's HP Brushless 18-inch Snow Blower which, at a cost of $499.00 is the lowest-priced of the company's full-blown snow blowers. It is also the least powerful blower in Ryobi's lineup. However, it still made our own list of the best snow blowers you can pick up at The Home Depot, because Ryobi claims the 40v output delivers as much power as a 123cc gas-powered snow blower. Since the blower is battery powered, it should be considerably quieter too, and as the name implies, the blower fronts an 18-inch wide opening, allowing you to clear a 1 1/2 foot of snow in one pass, and tackle a depth of 10 inches.
According to Ryobi, the 40v 6Ah battery included with the snow blower will power the device for about 30-minutes, which is an enough time to clear approximately 15 car spaces. But that battery will likely take up to 90-minutes to recharge once it's dead, so you may need to plan your snow blowing activities wisely to maximize your running time. Of course, the good news is that if you do own other 40V and 40V HP Ryobi devices, the batteries are fully interchangeable, so you can swap them out whenever needed.
The one potential drawback about the 18-inch brushless snow blower is that it is not self-propelled. If you're unfamiliar with that term, it means that the snow blower has to be manually pushed by the user to move, which may or may not be a dealbreaker for potential buyers.
Ryobi Brushless 21-inch Whisper Series Snow Blower
Next up is Ryobi's 21-inch Brushless Whisper Series Snow Blower which, for just a couple of hundred bucks more — $699.00 to be precise — offers several desirable upgrades over the 18-inch model. Unfortunately, those upgrades do not include a self-propulsion system, so if you're looking for a snow blower that you won't have to push up and down your driveway yourself, you should probably check out another model.
However, if you're just looking for a quiet snow blower that still packs as much punch as one of those noisy gas models, the Ryobi claims the Whisper Series features on the 21-inch brushless model should make it up to 84% quieter. This device also comes with not one, but two 40V 7.5Ah batteries, which reportedly make this blower more powerful than gas models running on a 203cc engine, meaning there are few tasks it cannot handle. Given that those batteries can reportedly deliver 40 minutes of runtime per charge, you should be able to clear most driveways and sidewalks in one fail swoop.
Just so you know, the included batteries can reportedly get a full charge in about 75 minutes, meaning your turnaround time is also shortened over the 18-inch model. Apart from those notable upgrades, the 21-inch blower obviously boasts a wider opening, meaning you can cover more of your snowed-over landscape with each pass. As the device can handle up to 13 inches depth, you should be able to handle any driveway or sidewalk accumulation in your path.
Ryobi Brushless Whisper Series 22-inch Two-stage Snow Blower
If you live in a particularly snowy location and are looking to add a more substantial snow blower to help clear your driveway or sidewalk, there is a self-propelled Ryobi device that may suit your needs. It's ready for purchase in the company's online storefront, or through its exclusive brick and mortar retailer, The Home Depot. The Ryobi Brushless Whisper Series 22-inch Two-stage Snow Blower will set you back more, however, with this model going for $1,299.00.
The 22-inch blower is, obviously, smaller than the next model on the list, but that opening means you'll still be able to cover almost a 2-foot wide area of snow with every pass. With a 180 degree directional chute, you'll be able to throw the snow whichever way you prefer each time. According to Ryobi, you'll be able to throw it up to 45 feet away, which is impressive. The device comes with two rechargeable 40V 8Ah batteries that will provide users about 30-minutes of work time, or enough juice to clear roughly 20 parking spaces.
Those batteries should also provide the same power output as a 243cc gas engine, though with Ryobi's Whisper Series tech, the fully electric snow blower will also run about 44% quieter than a gas-powered model. It should go without saying that such a feature can go a long way in appeasing any neighbors with an aversion to overly loud power tools.
Ryobi Brushless Whisper Series 24-inch Two-stage Snow Blower
The 24-inch Brushless Two-Stage Whisper Series Snow Blower is both the biggest and most powerful option in the Ryobi lineup, with the battery-operated device reportedly delivering the same output as a 252cc gas powered counterpart. That should be more than enough power to handle any large driveway or sidewalk, with the blower's 24-inch opening allowing you to clear two full feet of snow with every pass, as well as accumulation up to 21 inches deep.
The Ryobi device comes with four 40V 6Ah batteries which, when fit into the blower's four active battery ports, give you up to 45-minutes of working time per charge. Ryobi claims that's enough time to clear roughly 31 parking spaces, which is impressive for such a large, self-propelled device. As with the other snow blowers on this list, the 24-inch model is part of Ryobi's 40V and 40V HP family of devices, meaning if you've already got others in your garage, you can use their lithium-ion batteries to power this device. The included batteries require just 60-minutes to fully recharge, your workflow should only see brief interruptions when they run out of charge.
Like the 21-inch model, the propulsion on the 24-inch snow blower is variable, meaning you can charge ahead at your own speed, with the 180 degree directional chute blasting the white stuff up to 55 feet away. Perhaps best of all, the Whisper features ensure this blower is approximately 35% quieter than gas devices the same size.