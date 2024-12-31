6 DeWalt Tools That Will Come In Handy In Winter Weather

When you think of the biggest names in tools, DeWalt is likely near the top of the list, as the signature yellow and black hand tools, power tools, and other accessories are near-ubiquitous in hardware stores and other major retailers. There are affordable DeWalt tools that belong in every homeowner's toolbox, but there are also some that are especially useful in the winter. Products such as these don't need to be specifically geared toward the winter — such as snow blowers or salt dispensers — but can be tools used year-round that also come in extremely handy for certain situations you may come across in inclement winter weather.

That doesn't necessarily mean blizzards, either, as there are problems around your home or in your car that can occur whether there's a severe winter storm or if it's a calm and sunny day — that just happens to be several degrees below freezing. Some tools can be used to better prepare for winter conditions, while others may just be helpful when it's colder and darker outside. Here are six DeWalt tools that will come in handy in winter weather, based on the strong reviews of professional experts and customers who've purchased and used them. More information on how these tools were selected can be found at the end of the list.