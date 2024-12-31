6 DeWalt Tools That Will Come In Handy In Winter Weather
When you think of the biggest names in tools, DeWalt is likely near the top of the list, as the signature yellow and black hand tools, power tools, and other accessories are near-ubiquitous in hardware stores and other major retailers. There are affordable DeWalt tools that belong in every homeowner's toolbox, but there are also some that are especially useful in the winter. Products such as these don't need to be specifically geared toward the winter — such as snow blowers or salt dispensers — but can be tools used year-round that also come in extremely handy for certain situations you may come across in inclement winter weather.
That doesn't necessarily mean blizzards, either, as there are problems around your home or in your car that can occur whether there's a severe winter storm or if it's a calm and sunny day — that just happens to be several degrees below freezing. Some tools can be used to better prepare for winter conditions, while others may just be helpful when it's colder and darker outside. Here are six DeWalt tools that will come in handy in winter weather, based on the strong reviews of professional experts and customers who've purchased and used them. More information on how these tools were selected can be found at the end of the list.
Flexvolt 60V Max 16-inch Cordless Chainsaw
A chainsaw is an extremely useful tool to have in the winter, whether you're sourcing your own firewood — or, perhaps more likely — preparing for a winter storm. After a strong storm, heavy snow can bend and break branches, which is why you may want to prepare ahead of time by removing any that could pose a danger to your property or loved ones. After a storm, a chainsaw will make clearing fallen branches and even full trees blocking the road a much easier task.
DeWalt's Flexvolt 60V Max 16-inch Cordless Chainsaw is a great option, since it's battery powered and can work even if you lose power in a storm. When working on 6-inch–by-6-inch pinewood, it can make up to 70 cuts per charge. It includes automatic oiling, so the chain stays constantly lubricated, as well as tool-free chain tensioning and a tightening knob to easily set bar clamping force. The chainsaw weighs less than 10 pounds and includes a chain brake for kickback protection.
Of course, there are pros and cons to owning any electric chainsaw as opposed to a gas-powered one. Pro Tool Reviews gave DeWalt's tool a positive 8.3 out of 10 score after testing it, but found issues with its "enclosed side cover design, which lets chips pile up above the tension knob and clog the saw frequently." You'll want to wear eye protection when using this chainsaw.
Home Depot sells the Flexvolt 60V Max 16-inch Cordless Chainsaw, which has product code DCCS670B, for $279.
20V Max XR Cordless Work Light
Winter storms often bring power outages, as power lines are especially vulnerable to strong winds, falling branches, and heavy snow. While you should definitely already have a flashlight on hand, the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Work Light can be particularly helpful, as it's built with a hook that allows you to hang it two inches from various spots, such as pipes, handles, and rafters. The hook telescopes which makes it easier to store and, and it can also rotate a full 360 degrees, enabling you to point the light in any direction you choose. A 140-degree pivoting head adds even more directional control.
Not only will this light serve you well during a blackout, but it can even be useful for day-to-day applications during the winter, when the sun is already setting in late afternoon. That doesn't give you much time to get things done around the yard, especially if you work a day job. DeWalt's work light will allow you to work outside your home or in your driveway after the sun has disappeared — this can be especially useful in the winter when setting up holiday decorations.
On Amazon, DeWalt's work light has an excellent 4.8 out of 10 overall user score based on over 12,500 customer reviews. It's hard to find any bad reviews, though there are a few mentions that the on/off switch is tough to use with gloves on and that the battery life isn't great. The light can produce 1,000 lumens on high and 300 lumens on low, which is still decent if you want to conserve battery life.
The DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Work Light (product code DCL050) sells on Amazon for $49, which is nearly half its original list price.
20V Max Corded/Cordless Air Inflator
Cold temperatures actually reduce your tire pressure. Technically, they're not losing air — the air is just contracting, and your pressure will rise as you drive and your tires warm up. However, that still means your pressure will be low at the start of your trip and — if it's cold enough outside — may not rise back to normal levels, which is a potential safety issue. That's why you'll want to make sure your tires are at the correct PSI during the winter, and why you'll want DeWalt's 20V Max Corded/Cordless Air Inflator to help maintain them.
The tool has very strong reviews on Amazon, with over 14,000 customers rating it an average 4.7 out of 5. While the 1-star ratings are a small minority, many of them mention that the inflator stopped working after a year or so — which is something to at least be aware of before purchasing. It's hybrid powered, so you can plug it in at home or keep it in your trunk and use it anytime you need it. You can easily set the target PSI with an LED-lit digital gauge, and the inflator will shut off automatically when it hits the target. It's built with a high-pressure rubber hose and heavy-duty rubber feet, and includes a threaded chuck.
You should check your car's tire pressure at least once a month, but if you live in an especially cold climate, you may want to check more often and keep your tires at the manufacturer's recommended PSI so that your vehicle will be in the best condition to handle icy roads.
The DeWalt 20V Max Corded/Cordless Air Inflator has product code DCC020IB and sells for $108.50 on Amazon, while Home Depot sells it for $119.
Heated Heavy Duty Work Jacket
DeWalt makes several accessories that are well-suited for jobsites, including the Heated Heavy Duty Work Jacket. Whether you're working outdoors in freezing temperatures or just want something especially warm for other activities, having battery-powered heat embedded into your outer layers can keep you nice and toasty. DeWalt makes a few variations of its heated outerwear, and its Heated Heavy Duty Work Jacket has a solid 4.3 out of 5 overall customer score, based on over 200 Amazon reviews.
The jacket heats up in five strategically placed zones, including your arms. You can set it to three different heat levels using an LED-lit controller, which will also let you preheat the jacket. The garment also includes several large pockets for convenient storage while you work, as well as gusseted underarms to provide more movement. The material used for the jacket is water- and wind-resistant duck fabric, so it can help keep you warm and dry even without the heating device, as well as protect the electronic components from the elements.
The jacket comes with a power source that includes a USB port, so you can also use it to charge your phone. An extension allows you to place the battery powering the heating element in either your front or back pocket. One downside to the jacket is that some people find the 20V DeWalt battery to be heavy, and you'll need to carry it around with you if you want the heated jacket to actually be heated. However, you may prefer the bulk of the battery to having to wear extra layers to keep warm.
Amazon sells the DeWalt Heated Heavy Work Jacket (black, X-Large sized) for $176.50. Other colors and sizes are also available.
20V Max High Torque Impact Wrench
In SlashGear's list of the best cordless impact wrench brands, DeWalt sits comfortably near the top in the #2 position. Its 20V Max High Torque Impact Wrench can come in handy during the winter because nuts, bolts, and other fasteners can be especially tough to loosen in cold temperatures — a result of the metal contracting. Whether you're working in an unheated garage or basement, or — perhaps more importantly — need to change a tire on the side of the road, the strong torque of the tool can help overcome cold and stubborn bolts.
After testing the product, Pro Tool Reviews gave DeWalt's impact wrench an 8.8 out of 10 and praised many qualities of the tool, including its long battery life. Despite weighing just six pounds, the impact wrench can produce up to 700 ft-lbs of torque and 1,200 ft-lbs of breakaway torque. Adding to its versatility is variable speed control, allowing you to set the right speed for the right task, limiting it to either 400, 1,200, or 1,900 rpm. The tool is also compact (less than nine inches long), which makes it easier to store, carry around, and use in tight spaces.
While the impact wrench is useful for particularly frozen or stubborn lug nuts, you always want to be careful when using such a tool on your tires, as it can be too strong, and you may overtighten or otherwise damage them. One good method is to use the impact wrench to get started before finishing tightening or loosening bolts with a good lug wrench.
The DeWalt 20V Max High Torque Impact Wrench (product code DCF899P2) is available from Home Depot for $249.
11-inch Corded/Cordless Jobsite Fan
You might think that a jobsite fan is more of a summer tool than a winter one — after all, fans are meant to keep you cool, right? However, a fan can also be invaluable if you're working in an unheated environment, such as a parking garage or basement. If you leave water on the ground, whether it's because you're cleaning a surface or it's leftover from something you've been doing or working on, such as washing a car or power washing away debris, that water can quickly freeze into ice and make for a very dangerous situation — especially if that ice is transparent, like black ice on roads. A fan can be used to rapidly dry wet surfaces before ice can form, mitigating this problem.
The DeWalt 11-inch Corded/Cordless Jobsite Fan is particularly useful since it's hybrid powered. You can use battery power if you're far from an outlet or plug it in to use indefinitely (you'll need to purchase an extension cord separately, however). It offers a lot of versatility when it comes to placement, as you can mount it on a tripod (also sold separately) or to a wall, hang it from hooks, or have it stand on its own. It also offers different fan speeds and covers a wide area.
Generally, Home Depot customers who've purchased the fan seem to really like it, as it has a 4.6 out of 5 overall user score based on over 2,100 reviews, with 89% of customers recommending it. However, there is a small — but not insignificant — number of lower ratings that mention the battery life isn't great, which is something to keep in mind.
DeWalt's 11-inch Corded/Cordless Jobsite Fan has the product code DCE511B and retails for $149 at Home Depot.
How these DeWalt tools were selected for this list
The recommended products on this list of tools that will come in handy in winter weather were selected because they can be used in specific winter conditions or situations — such as less sunlight, colder temperatures, or stormy weather. Since DeWalt — like most other brands — will occasionally discontinue products, only tools that are available to purchase new (as opposed to refurbished) were considered.
One important factor that was considered when compiling this list was whether these tools have strong reviews — either from professional experts or from users who've purchased them. Obviously, you'll probably want a snow blower — or at the very least, a good snow shovel — in the winter, but you won't find either on this list. That's because, unfortunately, DeWalt's electric snow shovel and manual shovel don't have the strongest reviews. However, just because one product made by a tool manufacturer has a bad reputation doesn't mean you should write off all the well-reviewed products made by the brand.
The positive reviews sourced for this list came from professional experts who've tested the products, such as Pro Tool Reviews, as well as aggregate customer scores from major retailers like Amazon and Home Depot. These retailers were selected because they sell many different DeWalt products and have large customer bases — the more customers weighing in on a tool, the more reliable the overall user rating is, as any outlier reviews made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) won't hold as much weight. With high scores (4.3 out of 5 or higher) based on hundreds, if not tens of thousands of reviews, you can be confident these recommended tools reliably work as advertised, and will serve you well in the winter months.