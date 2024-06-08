Here's Why Your Car's Tire Pressure Changes In The Cold

Picture this — you wake up on a chilly winter morning excited to head to work, get in your car, and turn the ignition on, only to get bombarded by a tire pressure warning light on the dashboard. Despite there being anomalous reasons for your car's tire pressure light to be on even with an evident amount of air in your wheels, the indicator is probably stating the truth. It is quite common on colder days to suddenly have dipped levels of tire pressure. But does cold weather really affect tire pressure, and is there a way you can avoid it?

Short answer — yes, among the various things your TPMS light going off could mean, a drop in outside temperature takes your car's tire pressure with it. While ignoring this warning is never a good idea, especially for fuel efficiency, frequently spotting the orange light during winter is not a cause for concern as your tires should magically regain lost pressure as you drive.