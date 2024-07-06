We Tried The Most Popular Handheld Car Vacuum On Amazon: Is It Worth Your Money?

An important note that I discovered myself: when you open the Dustbuster box brand-new, it'll have a bit of a charge that may tempt you to use it right away. My advice? Don't. It'll run out real quick. According to the manual, you should charge the vacuum at least 10 hours before initial use.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

After I did, it was off to the races. It was easy to operate, and it did feel like the suction strength was sufficient at maximum capacity, given the cordless limitation. It successfully picked up tiny leaves, small twigs, dirt, stray pieces of crackers, and lots of dust. It sucked up crumbs in hard to reach places. However, it was a bit of a struggle trying to vacuum up the dog hair in our car, something you may find is easier to remove using a common bathroom cleaning tool.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

To be fair, we didn't really vacuum our car on our own prior to getting the Dustbuster — which is why I was excited to test it! — so there was already an accumulation of dog hair stubbornly stuck to the floor. As a dog-loving family, though, that already deals with so much pet shedding in our home, it wasn't a huge deal. As long as it is moderately clean in the car and the snack crumbs and fossilized food dropped by my young children are taken care of, I'd consider it a success. The vacuum picked up enough debris to achieve a level of cleanliness I was happy with.