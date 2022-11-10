Here's Why You Can't Trust Amazon Ratings Anymore

Today, consumers can't necessarily trust the reviews that they see on any given product they may be searching for. For one thing, cheap manufacturing and shipping has created a pipeline of goods flowing directly from Chinese factories into global households. The New York Times reports that there has been a surge in recent years of brands with random letter combinations listed on Amazon. Similarly, when one brand starts to lose traction, the manufacturer simply changes the color scheme on the product and lists it under a new, and equally nonsensical brand name.

Some of these products do provide a worthwhile service, and do exactly what they are supposed to. Many of these options are cheaper than the alternative, and for some purchasers, a cheap stopgap is all that is required. In order to decipher products from trusted brands and parse out (or potentially hone in on) cheaper alternatives, looking to the brand name listed on the Amazon page — and the duration to which this particular seller has been active — can give you a good clue.

But cheaply built products aren't the only thing that Amazon users have to navigate. In addition to the flood of pseudo-brands, as the New York Times calls them, there is another tidal wave in the Amazon marketplace — one that's even harder to decipher.