4 Common Mistakes When Using A Power Drill (And How To Avoid Them)

In today's world, any homeowner with even a modest amount of knowledge and experience can utilize power tools to construct and repair a variety of things around the home. While a human-powered screwdriver can still come in handy for small tasks, it's difficult to imagine taking on a project without one of the most vital tools in nearly everyone's arsenal: the power drill.

Initially developed back in 1885 by a pair of German mechanics, the first electric drill weighed in at a hefty 16 and ½ pounds. Fast forward to 1962, and Black+Decker debuts the first battery-powered electric drill without a cord. Now, there are several major cordless drill brands that offer contrasts in power, durability, and affordability. Power drills offer even more applications for projects when equipped with useful drill extensions that have nothing to do with drilling. While the fundamental idea of how to use a power drill is self-evident to anyone who has ever picked one up, it doesn't mean that there aren't still some common missteps employed when using one.

For projects big and small, it's important to remember to avoid several common mistakes when using a power drill, such as blocking the motor housing air vents, not drilling a pilot hole, using too much force, and always using the highest torque setting. Fortunately, there are some easy ways to sidestep these basic mistakes and help ensure your project moves forward smoothly.

