What Kind Of Warranty Do Ryobi's Zero Turn Mowers Have & Is It Different For Each Model?
If you've been in the market for solid battery-powered landscaping tools in the last few years, you likely at least had a look at a device bearing the Ryobi logo. That may not be true if you've been looking to buy a new riding lawn mower, however, as you may not have realized that Ryobi makes them. Well, they do, including a handful of zero turn models powered by its 80V lithium-ion batteries.
There are currently three different zero turn riding mowers available from Ryobi, each of which offers differing degrees of performance to users. The primary difference is, of course, cutting radius, with the mowers coming in a range of 30-inch, 42-inch, and 54-inch. You'd be correct in assuming that disparity makes for a starkly different timeline for the area each mower can cover on a single battery charge, with the 54-inch model claiming 4 acres on a charge, while the 42-inch and 30-inch claiming 3 acres and 1 acre respectively. The mowers also deliver different levels of horsepower-equivalent power to users, varying between 42 hp (54-inch), 31 hp (42-inch), and 28 hp (30-inch).
Apart from those major differences, Ryobi's zero turn mowers offer roughly the same features. In fact, one area they are exactly the same is in their limited warranty, as each boasts 5 years of protection from Ryobi. The warranty is only valid, however, if the mower is used for personal or household use. Furthermore, the warranty applies to the device's 80V battery packs too.
Ryobi's zero turn mowers are generally well-liked by users
If you're intrigued by the idea of a Ryobi zero turn lawn mower, the 5-year limited warranty surely pushed the bar in favor of further exploring a purchase. But you should, perhaps, prepare for a bout of sticker shock, as Ryobi's zero turn mowers — which are manufactured by Techtronic Industries (TTI) — are not cheap. At present, prices range from $3,999 for the 30-inch, $4,999 for the 42-inch, and $5,999 for the 54-inch.
Given the range of prices, it might take further convincing to determine whether they are actually worth the financial investment. It may help to learn that we recently included Ryobi's 42-inch model among the best zero turn lawn mowers on the market. If you're not swayed by the SlashGear seal of approval, first-hand accounts of the devices from real-world users may prove the feedback you need. You'll be happy to know the mowers are relatively well-reviewed by users.
Both the 30-inch and 42-inch models of Ryobi's zero turn mower have netted ratings of 4.5 stars each on Ryobi's website, with positive reviews praising their power, maneuverability, and features. However, even some of the positive reviews were quick to point out they had trouble with the mower's joystick steering mechanism. The reviews aren't quite as glowing for the 54" model, which is rated at 4.1 stars on Ryobi's website. Steering is a major complaint about this model as well, and one particularly worrisome review also claimed the mower may be dangerous on hills, noting they'd actually flipped theirs twice. So, that's certainly something to consider.