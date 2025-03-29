What Kind Of Warranty Do Ryobi's Zero Turn Mowers Have & Is It Different For Each Model?

If you've been in the market for solid battery-powered landscaping tools in the last few years, you likely at least had a look at a device bearing the Ryobi logo. That may not be true if you've been looking to buy a new riding lawn mower, however, as you may not have realized that Ryobi makes them. Well, they do, including a handful of zero turn models powered by its 80V lithium-ion batteries.

There are currently three different zero turn riding mowers available from Ryobi, each of which offers differing degrees of performance to users. The primary difference is, of course, cutting radius, with the mowers coming in a range of 30-inch, 42-inch, and 54-inch. You'd be correct in assuming that disparity makes for a starkly different timeline for the area each mower can cover on a single battery charge, with the 54-inch model claiming 4 acres on a charge, while the 42-inch and 30-inch claiming 3 acres and 1 acre respectively. The mowers also deliver different levels of horsepower-equivalent power to users, varying between 42 hp (54-inch), 31 hp (42-inch), and 28 hp (30-inch).

Apart from those major differences, Ryobi's zero turn mowers offer roughly the same features. In fact, one area they are exactly the same is in their limited warranty, as each boasts 5 years of protection from Ryobi. The warranty is only valid, however, if the mower is used for personal or household use. Furthermore, the warranty applies to the device's 80V battery packs too.

