5 Best Zero-Turn Mowers You Can Buy In 2024, According To Professional Reviews
If you have a large piece of property, even the highest-rated push mowers will leave you wanting an easier, quicker way to keep your lawn trimmed and beautiful. While there is no shortage of riding mowers on the market, if you do decide to invest in one, you may want to consider a zero-turn mower, which is easier to maneuver and can cover ground more efficiently. Not only does the ability to pivot 180 degrees in place make it easier for you to avoid obstacles in your yard, such as trees and patio furniture, but it also allows you to make more consistent, even cuts in those places where you'd otherwise need to turn the mower.
However, the question is, which zero-turn mower should you go with? Several popular brands that make push mowers and other types of lawn equipment also manufacture zero-turn mowers, though not all are built equally. Plus, you may have a personal preference for gas-powered vs. battery-powered options. Since it's not practical to try out a bunch of different models yourself, before making a purchase, it's wise to rely on positive reviews from reputable publications who've tested and compared the mowers. Here are five of the best zero-turn mowers you can currently buy, according to professional reviews. More information on how these mowers were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
EGO Power 42-inch Z6 Zero-Turn E-Steer
EGO makes some of the best electric lawn mowers on the market, giving you a range of options to decide which model is best for your lawn. If you opt for a zero-turn riding mower, the EGO Power+ 42-inch Z6 E-Steer is a solid choice that received an excellent 9.6 out of 10 score after being tested by Pro Tool Reviews.
With the four included EGO Power+ 56V 12.0Ah ARC batteries, the mower can cut 2.5 acres on a single charge. Up to two more batteries can also be added to give it the equivalent power of a 22-horsepower gas mower. It can travel between 4 and 8 mph and has three different driving modes: control, standard, and sport. It also has three different cutting functions — mulching, bagging, and side-discharge — and you can select one of 10 different height adjustments from 1.5 to 4.5 inches. Other features include adjustable seat suspension, a phone holder, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charging port, IPX4 weather-resistant construction, and 32 LED lights distributed around the front, rear, and sides of the mower.
The standout feature of this product is its steering wheel, which includes a customizable display that can show you battery life, driving speed, blade speed, driving mode, and more. The display could have been designed a little better, as it can be hard to read in direct sunlight — but considering this is still fairly new tech for riding mowers, it's an understandable oversight. You can also forgo a screen altogether and save a little money with a display-less model.
Lowe's sells the EGO Power+ 42-inch Z6 Zero-Turn E-Steer, which has the product code ZT4205S, for $5,999.
Cub Cadet 42-inch Ultima ZT1
The Cub Cadet 42-inch Ultima ZT1 is one of several zero-turn mowers that use Kawasaki engines, so you can expect a clean and powerful cut from the machine. The 21.5-horsepower 726 cc Kawasaki FR Series twin-cylinder OHV engine, when combined with the mower's 42-inch steel deep dome-designed cutting deck, smooth arc dual blades, and cut overlap, leaves your lawn with a professional-grade, consistent, clean-cut look.
The Ultima ZT1 is built with dual hydrostatic transmissions that allows you to move forward up to 7 mph, and in reverse up to 3.5 mph. The vehicle's continuous square 2-inch-by-2-inch tubular steel frame uses an e-coat and triple-guard corrosion defense system to help prevent wear and tear as you mow.
In its list of the best zero-turn mowers currently available, Popular Mechanics named the Cub Cadet 42-inch Ultima ZT1 as the best entry-level gas model, calling it "solid value" and praising its "robust build quality" and engine. While its hands-on review was mostly positive, the publication did note that the mower has a stamped deck rather than a more durable fabricated one, which theoretically makes it more vulnerable to damage over time.
The Cub Cadet 42-inch Ultima ZT1 is available from Home Depot for $3,299.
Ryobi 80V HP 42-inch Electric Zero-Turn Riding Mower
There's a big reason the Ryobi 80V HP 42-inch Electric Zero-Turn Riding Mower stands out for being unique. It's not that it's electric — powerful electric mowers are now offered by many brands – it's the joystick steering that Ryobi has developed for its zero-turn mowers, which also include 30-inch and 54-inch models. Rather than a steering wheel or other dual-handed handles, this iDrive Intelligent One-Handed Drive System allows you to easily make turns and maneuver around trees and other obstacles. An easy-to-read LCD screen and control panel also makes this mower feel more modern, allowing you to easily monitor battery life, cut speed, and drive speed, among other functions. Two USB ports are also easily accessible.
With four brushless motors, Ryobi's 42-inch mower can cover up to 3 acres per charge. It utilizes a multi-blade system for efficient cutting and mulching, as well as a 12-point height adjustment that allows you to fine-tune your cutting height between 1.5 and 4.5 inches. Another innovative feature that's included is the ability to purge the rubber discharge chute with the push of a button.
According to reviews weighing in on whether or not Ryobi's zero-turn mower is worth it, the machine comes with both pros and cons. However, reviews are mostly positive. While some people might be turned off by the joystick design, Pro Tool Reviews found that it didn't take long to learn and master, after testing the mower. However, the publication notes that, because of the expensive batteries needed to power the mower, it may not be the best choice if you have a very large lawn to maintain.
The Ryobi 80V HP 42-inch Electric Zero-Turn Riding Mower (product code RYRM8021) retails for $4,999 at Home Depot.
John Deere Z370R Electric ZTrak Mower
John Deere is a well-known brand in farming equipment, but they also make great landscaping gear. The John Deere Z370R ZTrak is a 42-inch electric zero-turn mower that can cover up to two acres per charge using a 3.2-3.56 kWh lithium-ion battery. Since it doesn't use a gas engine, you can mow large plots of land without any engine noise or noxious emissions. Conveniently, the mower can be charged with any standard 120-volt outlet.
The ZTrak has a maximum speed of 7 mph and can trim grass down to lengths between 1.25 and 4.5 inches. It's easy to control and uses two lap bars for speed and direction, as well as a foot-assisted deck lift, electric blade engagement switch, and automatic parking brake. An LCD displays vital information, while the cab also includes a 20-inch high back seat with spring suspension, armrests, storage compartment, USB port, and deck washout port.
After testing several different zero-turn mowers, a Bob Vila reviewer called the John Deere ZTrak their "new favorite" and reported that "the ride was comfortable, the cut was crisp, and charging could not have been easier." However, the review did note that — since the 42-inch deck is barely wider than the wheels — mowing along curved edges can be an issue.
The 42-inch John Deere Z370R Electric ZTrak Mower costs $6,399 and is available from Lowe's as well as directly from John Deere.
Husqvarna Z254F
Husqvarna makes a wide variety of landscaping tools and equipment, and is one of the best major chainsaw brands on the market. That's why it shouldn't be a surprise that the company also makes one of the best zero-turn mowers — the Husqvarna Z254F. In its list of the best zero-turn mowers of the year, The Spruce named the 54-inch Husqvarna Z254F the best mid-sized model, calling it "comfortable and safe to operate" due to its "high-backed seat, ergonomic control panel, and anti-slip foot area." In its hands-on review, the publication said it didn't recommend the mower for use on hills, however.
There are several perks to the Husqvarna Z254F. A 54-inch deck can cover a lot more grass in one pass than many zero-turn mowers, and it can even mow while driving in reverse. A deck lift function allows you to make more exact cuts, and you won't need to worry about maintenance for its hydrostatic transmission. Plus, it comes with a three-year warranty. With its 23-horsepower twin-cylinder engine, the mower can cover 2-3 acres and reach speeds of up to 6.5 mph (and 3.5 mph when in reverse).
One downside to the mower is that bagging and mulching accessories are sold separately. Another is that, unlike many other mowers from major brands, you can't just add one of these to your cart on Amazon or Home Depot and have it shipped to you with no fuss. Instead, you'll need to go direct. The Husqvarna Z254F retails for $3,799.
How these zero-turn mowers were selected for this list
The recommended zero-turn mowers included in this list were all tested by reputable publications known for their expert reviews of power tools and heavy duty lawn equipment, including mowers. These publications include Popular Mechanics, The Spruce, Pro Tool Reviews, and Bob Vila. In addition to thoroughly riding, testing, and giving positive reviews to the zero-turn mowers on this list, these publications have also tested competitors to compare and contrast the features of each.
While some brands have several well-reviewed zero-turn mower models, an effort was also made to include multiple brands on this list to cater to a wide range of readers. For example, instead of three Ryobi zero-turn mowers making up half the list — despite all three having strong reviews — room was made for other brands that tested just as well. Finally, an effort was also made to include both gas and battery-powered mowers, so if you're the type of landscaper who only prefers one of those power sources, you still have multiple options to choose from on this list.