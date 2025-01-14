5 Best Zero-Turn Mowers You Can Buy In 2024, According To Professional Reviews

If you have a large piece of property, even the highest-rated push mowers will leave you wanting an easier, quicker way to keep your lawn trimmed and beautiful. While there is no shortage of riding mowers on the market, if you do decide to invest in one, you may want to consider a zero-turn mower, which is easier to maneuver and can cover ground more efficiently. Not only does the ability to pivot 180 degrees in place make it easier for you to avoid obstacles in your yard, such as trees and patio furniture, but it also allows you to make more consistent, even cuts in those places where you'd otherwise need to turn the mower.

However, the question is, which zero-turn mower should you go with? Several popular brands that make push mowers and other types of lawn equipment also manufacture zero-turn mowers, though not all are built equally. Plus, you may have a personal preference for gas-powered vs. battery-powered options. Since it's not practical to try out a bunch of different models yourself, before making a purchase, it's wise to rely on positive reviews from reputable publications who've tested and compared the mowers. Here are five of the best zero-turn mowers you can currently buy, according to professional reviews. More information on how these mowers were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.