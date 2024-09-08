5 Zero-Turn Mowers That Have Kawasaki Engines

When it comes to zero-turn lawn mower engines, Kawasaki and Kohler go head-to-head with offerings in comparable mower brands. While both engine companies have long histories, Kawasaki is often regarded as the premium brand and its inclusion in higher-priced zero-turn mower options is a common theme.

Kawasaki's line of small engines suitable for use on zero-turn mowers have model names beginning with F, such as the FD750D to the FX921V (arranged alphabetically). Horsepower for this group ranges from the 14.5-horsepower Kawasaki FS481V 90-degree V-twin with electronic spark ignition and an internally vented carburetor to the 38.5-horsepower FX1000V EFI V-twin, featuring an electronic control unit, altitude compensation, variable spark timing, and sequential multi-port fuel injection. Kawasaki zero-turn mower engines rated for 23 horsepower, like the FR691V and FS691V, are among the most popular options.

Proper maintenance is the best way to extend the life of a Kawasaki lawn mower engine. Maintenance tips include keeping the air filter clean, including the area around the filter inlet as well as the area surrounding the engine, as most of these engines are air-cooled. Something as simple as using the correct engine oil for your Kawasaki could pay off in the long run.

Next, let's take a look at five zero-turn mower brands that have Kawasaki engines. We'll also look at some of the specs of each model to aid you in your selection.