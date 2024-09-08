5 Zero-Turn Mowers That Have Kawasaki Engines
When it comes to zero-turn lawn mower engines, Kawasaki and Kohler go head-to-head with offerings in comparable mower brands. While both engine companies have long histories, Kawasaki is often regarded as the premium brand and its inclusion in higher-priced zero-turn mower options is a common theme.
Kawasaki's line of small engines suitable for use on zero-turn mowers have model names beginning with F, such as the FD750D to the FX921V (arranged alphabetically). Horsepower for this group ranges from the 14.5-horsepower Kawasaki FS481V 90-degree V-twin with electronic spark ignition and an internally vented carburetor to the 38.5-horsepower FX1000V EFI V-twin, featuring an electronic control unit, altitude compensation, variable spark timing, and sequential multi-port fuel injection. Kawasaki zero-turn mower engines rated for 23 horsepower, like the FR691V and FS691V, are among the most popular options.
Proper maintenance is the best way to extend the life of a Kawasaki lawn mower engine. Maintenance tips include keeping the air filter clean, including the area around the filter inlet as well as the area surrounding the engine, as most of these engines are air-cooled. Something as simple as using the correct engine oil for your Kawasaki could pay off in the long run.
Next, let's take a look at five zero-turn mower brands that have Kawasaki engines. We'll also look at some of the specs of each model to aid you in your selection.
Ariens offers four Kawasaki-powered zero-turn models with a range of cutting widths
Lowe's carries a variety of Ariens zero-turn mowers equipped with Kawasaki engines. Prices range from $3,699 for the 21.5-horsepower Edge with a 52-inch cutting width to $7,999 for the 23.5-horsepower Zenith with a 60-inch cutting width. Other Ariens models include the Ikon and Apex. Available cutting widths are between 48 and 60 inches with horsepower ratings from 21.5 to 24.
The Kawasaki-powered Ariens zero-turn mower with the highest rating, according to Lowe's website, is the 52-inch Apex featuring a 10-gauge welded steel mower deck and the 23-horsepower Kawasaki FR691V 726cc V-twin engine, priced at $5,999. The 52-inch cut version of the Edge features an 11-gauge steel deck and is powered by the 21.5-hp Kawasaki FR651V V-twin. The 52-inch Ikon, $3,999, and Ikon Onyx, $4,298, both feature 11-gauge steel mower decks and 23-horsepower Kawasaki V-twin engines.
Home Depot carries a variety of Kawasaki-powered Cub Cadet zero-turn lawn mower models
Cub Cadet is another respected maker of zero-turn lawn mowers using Kawasaki V-twin engines. The $3,299 Ultima 42-inch cut, 21.5-horsepower is the smallest Kawasaki-powered zero-turn Cub Cadet lawn mower available from Home Depot. It features a Kawasaki FR651V V-twin engine, a stamped-steel mower deck, and a 2-inch square tubular steel frame.
Next, the Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 50-inch model, priced at $3,599, features a 23-hp FR691V V-twin Kawasaki engine and a welded 11-gauge steel mower deck with three mowing blades. The Cub Cadet Ultima ZT2 features the same engine with a larger 54-inch welded steel mower deck, with a Home Depot price of $4,899.
The largest of Home Depot's Kawasaki-powered Cub Cadet zero-turn mowers is the Ultima ZTX5. The ZTX5 features a 24-horsepower FS730V V-twin Kawasaki engine, a 60-inch 10-gauge fabricated-steel mower deck, an adjustable 24-inch high-back seat complete with cushioned armrests, a rubber floor mat, and rollover protection. As Cub Cadet's premium offering at Home Depot, the ZTX5 is built on a 1.5x3-inch rectangular-tube steel frame and retails for $8,299.
John Deere has five Kawasaki-powered zero-turn mowers
John Deere's lineup of Kawasaki-powered zero-turn mowers available at Lowe's starts with the $3,499 Z320M ZTrak. The Z320M features a John Deere-branded 21.5-horsepower FR651V Kawasaki V-twin and a 42-inch stamped-steel 14-position mower deck suitable for lawns up to two acres in size.
With its $3,799 Lowe's price, the 23-horsepower John Deere Z330M ZTrak, with its rebranded Kawasaki V-twin, provides a 48-inch cutting width, or for an additional $100 upgrade, a Z330M with a 54-inch cutting width. Lowe's describes the Z330M's mower deck as "forged" rather than stamped steel. An "integrated park brake" that engages when the levers are stowed in their outward position is also listed as one of the mower's features.
The next step up the John Deere zero-turn mower ladder at Lowe's is the Z330R ZTrak. Equipped with the forged 54-inch mower deck and rebranded Kawasaki 23-horsepower V-twin, it is priced at $4,099. The Z330R's most significant upgrade over the Z330M is its LED headlights which allow you to extend your mowing into cooler evening temperatures.
The John Deere Z530M sits at the top of the Kawasaki-powered lineup with a John Deere-branded 24-horsepower Kawasaki V-twin. It provides a 54-inch-wide cutting swath priced at $5,999 and a 60-inch cut at $6,299. In addition to the more powerful engine, the Z530M features a rollover protection system.
Kawasaki-powered Toro zero-turn mowers
Lowe's offers two distinct zero-turn Toro models featuring Kawasaki engines, the TimeCutter Max and Titan. Toro supplies the TimeCutter Max models with or without its MyRIDE suspension, designed to isolate the operator's seat from the vibrations and jolts encountered by the mower frame when driving and mowing.
Kawasaki-powered TimeCutter Max models with MyRIDE suspension include the 54-inch cutting deck version for $4,699 and the 60-inch "HAVOC Edition" for $5,399. The $4,899 60-inch TimeCutter Max doesn't include the MyRIDE suspension but has the same 23-horsepower Kawasaki V-twin as the other two models listed.
The Toro Titan features the same 60-inch cutting width found above but provides a more powerful 24-horsepower Kawasaki V-twin for $6,099. It also comes with a taller 20-inch "handcrafted high-back gaming style seat" compared to the 19-inch seats on the TimeCutter Max models.
All Kawasaki-powered Toro zero-turns feature "automotive style fuel fill" systems with five-gallon gas tanks. There's also the standard built-in drink holder to ensure you stay hydrated while performing your lawn care duties.
The Kawasaki-powered Husqvarna zero-turn mowers provide rollover protection
The first thing you'll likely notice when perusing Kawasaki-powered Husqvarna zero-turn mowers at Lowe's is they all have rollover protection systems (ROPS). While ROPS is included on many of the other brand's high-end models, seeing it on every model is unique. It also stands out that Husqvarna uses Kawasaki engines for all seven models of zero-turn mowers it sells at Lowe's.
Lowe's prices range from $8,059 for the Husqvarna Z448, featuring a 48-inch cutting width and a 22-horsepower Kawasaki V-twin, to $14,799 for the Z560LS with a 60-inch mower deck and the 38.5-horsepower FX1000V V-twin engine, Kawasaki's most powerful zero-turn mower offering. Other Husqvarna zero-turn models offer 54- and 60-inch cutting widths and a range of Kawasaki engines delivering between 22 and 27 horsepower.
Husqvarna zero-turn models with 54-inch mower decks include the 22-horsepower Z454 priced at $8,699 and the 27-horsepower Z554L priced at $13,099. Larger 60-inch deck models include the $10,899 23.5-horsepower Z460XS and the 27-horsepower Z560L and Z560X models priced at $13,399 and $14,799, respectively.
While the Z560L and Z560X share similar cutting widths, horsepower ratings, and features, the higher-priced Z560X provides a more robust mower deck. Other Husqvarna models feature a mower deck fabricated from 10-gauge steel, but the Z560X mower deck uses thicker 7-gauge steel. Don't let the smaller gauge number fool you; 7-gauge steel measures 0.179 inches (4.55mm) whereas 10-gauge steel is 0.135 inches (3.42mm) thick, a difference of 0.044 inches or 1.13mm.