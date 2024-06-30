What Kind Of Oil Should You Put In A Kawasaki Lawn Mower Engine?
Everyone knows Kawasaki for its motorcycles and personal vehicles, but the Japanese manufacturer is also a large producer of lawn mower engines. In fact, in the V-twin engine market, it is essentially Kawasaki vs. Kohler. Keeping on track with their motorcycle production, Kawasaki offers plenty of performance-based engines, and the company makes its own lawn mower engines. Naturally, to get the most out of their performance, you will need engine oil that's on par with the mower's powerhouse. So, what kind should you use?
Kawasaki lawn mower engines take 10W-40 engine oil, and this should be your go-to oil for most conditions. It will cool, lubricate, and protect the engine, while maintaining the company's high performance. It's worth mentioning that while Kawasaki motorcycles also use 10W-40, make sure you don't put the oil labeled for "motorcycles" in your lawn mower engine. In certain situations, you will need oil that is a tad bit thicker. For example, during the summer and warmer months, Kawasaki recommends you use 20W-50 engine oil in its lawn mower engines, as it could reduce oil consumption.
Of course, there's not just one end-all be-all Kawasaki engine inside every lawn mower. To figure out exactly which engine oil you need, you should consult the owner's manual of your mower. However, even then, it will probably tell you the same.
What brand should you use in your Kawasaki lawn mower engine?
Now that we have covered the specific type of oil you should use in your Kawasaki lawn mower engine, what about the brand? Naturally, there are plenty of options out there, even if you focus it down to just 10W-40 oil. However, Kawasaki does have a brand they recommend, and it shouldn't surprise you to learn that it's their own.
According to the company, Kawasaki KTech Engine Oils are, "formulated specifically for high-performance, constant-speed, air-cooled engines," offering the best cooling, lubrication, and protection for their lawn mower engines. Kawasaki color-coded the bottles of engine oil based on their viscosity, so thankfully, finding the right one for your situation is a breeze. For a Kawasaki lawn mower engine, you'll want the green 10W-40 bottle or the blue 20W-50 bottle for those warmer temperatures. They are both regularly available on Amazon, both with very positive reviews.
At the end of the day, really any 10W-40 engine oil will work, whether it's from Kawasaki, Valvoline, Mobil 1, or another brand. However, it's worth noting that Kawasaki develops its oil to work best with its engines. So, if you have a Kawasaki engine under the hood of your lawnmower, like the Kawasaki FR691V engine, you should probably use the company's engine oil.