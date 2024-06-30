What Kind Of Oil Should You Put In A Kawasaki Lawn Mower Engine?

Everyone knows Kawasaki for its motorcycles and personal vehicles, but the Japanese manufacturer is also a large producer of lawn mower engines. In fact, in the V-twin engine market, it is essentially Kawasaki vs. Kohler. Keeping on track with their motorcycle production, Kawasaki offers plenty of performance-based engines, and the company makes its own lawn mower engines. Naturally, to get the most out of their performance, you will need engine oil that's on par with the mower's powerhouse. So, what kind should you use?

Kawasaki lawn mower engines take 10W-40 engine oil, and this should be your go-to oil for most conditions. It will cool, lubricate, and protect the engine, while maintaining the company's high performance. It's worth mentioning that while Kawasaki motorcycles also use 10W-40, make sure you don't put the oil labeled for "motorcycles" in your lawn mower engine. In certain situations, you will need oil that is a tad bit thicker. For example, during the summer and warmer months, Kawasaki recommends you use 20W-50 engine oil in its lawn mower engines, as it could reduce oil consumption.

Of course, there's not just one end-all be-all Kawasaki engine inside every lawn mower. To figure out exactly which engine oil you need, you should consult the owner's manual of your mower. However, even then, it will probably tell you the same.