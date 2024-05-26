Who Makes Kawasaki Lawn Mower Engines And Are They Any Good?

Kawasaki is a name most consumers equate with its legendary line of high-performance motorcycles and dirt bikes. However, the company's product line has come to extend far beyond the realm of two-wheeled speed machines, and now includes watercrafts, ATVs, and power tools, as well as a full slate of powerful, performance-focused lawn mower engines.

Power and performance have, of course, been calling cards for Kawasaki since the company began manufacturing engines in the early 1950s, and longtime fans of the brand are no doubt thrilled at the prospect of putting that level of pro-grade potency to work in their own backyard. If you call yourself a devotee of its products, you probably know that Kawasaki is, in fact, a Japanese company that continues to manufacture many of its products in Japan, and more recently in Thailand. You might also know that Kawasaki was the first foreign vehicle company to set up a manufacturing plant in America.

Kawasaki opened its Lincoln, Nebraska, facility in 1974 and broadened its U.S. reach in 1989 when it opened another manufacturing plant in Maryville, Missouri. With manufacturing plants operating all over the world and making any number of products, the first question some may have regarding Kawasaki lawn mower engines is where they are actually made. The second question, naturally, is whether Kawasaki lawn more engines are any good. So, here's a quick look at the origins and general quality of Kawasaki's extensive line of lawn mower engines.