Everything To Know About The Kawasaki FR691V Engine

Purchasing the engine on its own is much cheaper than buying an entire mower, and you can often find one around the $2,000 mark. While that's not cheap, it's a cost-effective alternative to getting a new mower. Since this is a lawn mower engine, first and foremost, it comes with safeguards to keep it protected, including the chopper's screen and cast-iron cylinder liners to endure wear and tear.

Ultimately, it comes down to your needs on whether it's worth splurging on. The Kawasaki engine may be an improvement on your current model, but does that mean you would take out a working motor and replace it? A successor to a dead engine makes the decision much simpler. If you are looking to upgrade from a lower HP Kawasaki engine — the FR600V or FR651V for example — then you can certainly enjoy a much bigger punch out of your mower if you go down that path.

Something you'll need to be aware of when shopping around for this motor is the recall made by Kawasaki. The trio of FR730V, FR691V, and FR651V all have outstanding recalls as of October 2023 that warn of damaged fuel tubes. If you pick up, or have in the past picked up, a mower with those engines, you're encouraged to take it to a Kawasaki dealer for a free repair.