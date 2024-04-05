5 Of The Most Reliable Motorcycles Kawasaki Ever Built
Kawasaki is a long-running motorcycle manufacturer that has released many models of bikes over the years. While not all of them have been perfect, Kawasaki has built up quite a long list of reliable bikes. A lot of what keeps a bike relevant for years is the work you put into it, and if you don't keep up with maintenance you will run into problems. If you have taken care of the upkeep, you'll find many Kawasaki bikes are reliable years after their initial purchase.
While this list puts a spotlight on five of the most reliable Kawasaki bikes, many others could've made the list. If you don't see your motorcycle listed here it doesn't automatically mean you have a bad bike. By and large, Kawasaki is a very reliable brand and you should feel good about any purchase you make from the manufacturer. You may run into some small problems here and there, but you shouldn't have many catastrophic issues with any of the brand's bikes.
Kawasaki Ninja 250
The Kawasaki Ninja line is one of the most famous bikes from the manufacturer, and it's for good reason. The Ninja 250 was considered to be the quintessential starter bike for many years, and it's also one of the most reliable. Kawasaki has since retired this specific Ninja, but there are many riders today who say this is the motorcycle that introduced them to the world.
It's easy to gauge its reliability just by how long it has remained on the market. The Ninja 250 line dates back to the 1980s, and the third generation of it lasted from 1988 to 2007. Throughout its production, changes were made here and there, but it remained largely the same bike through the decades. While the third-gen isn't produced anymore, you can find a used one on the market for a few thousand dollars if you're interested in a piece of history that's endured through the turn of the century.
[Featured image by Holger 1983 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC0 1.0 Deed]
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Given the popularity of the Ninja line, it should come as no surprise to see two of them making their way to the most reliable list. Where the 250 was the perfect starter bike, the 650 established itself as arguably Kawasaki's most reliable bike ever made. Ninja 650 owners have reported great things about their purchase, including a 4.3 out of 5 in reliability. The 649cc engine has proven to be a little powerhouse if you take care of it.
The Ninja 650 can get over 100,000 miles on its engine if you keep up on the maintenance, and since this isn't a bike you're expected to be traveling long distances on you might get a decade and more out of it without encountering significant issues. If your Ninja is lasting past 100,000 miles, there's a chance you'll need to swap out some smaller parts like a fuel pump, but that's a cheap swap that could potentially keep your bike running for years.
Kawasaki Z1000
The Kawasaki Z1000 might be outclassed nowadays, but back when it was a modern bike it brought a lot of changes to motorcycles as a whole, part of why it's one of the best bikes the brand has ever made. First manufactured in 1977, the Z1000 boasted a 1,015cc engine and a top speed of 125 mph, so this bike packed a punch. While that initial model was a powerhouse, the 30th-anniversary edition could be the more reliable option.
For starters, this is a much newer model and that means finding one today almost certainly means there's less wear and tear on the motorcycle. This Z1000 goes back to the 953cc engine, but it lasts quite a while if you keep up with regular maintenance. The pipes tarnish over time, so that will be an area of concern if you want this bike to last. Most importantly, though, the ZX-9R engine has proven to be reliable over the years. Even on the used market, you can find a low-mileage Z1000 that will last you a long time if you take the proper care all these years later.
[Featured image by Daniel Search via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled |CC0 1.0 Deed]
Kawasaki Versys 650
Added to the Kawasaki lineup back in 2007 and still going today, the Versys 650 is a reliable bike. The bigger brother of the Versys 300, a nice starter bike on its own, the 650 line comes packed with a bunch of modern features like Bluetooth phone connectivity, but it does cost a pretty penny. A new model costs more than $10,000, but because of its long life, you get what you pay for.
If you decide to buy new, you're backed by a two-year limited warranty, but if you shop the used marketplace that's not a bad option either. The reliability rating from owners for the 2022 Versys 650 is 4.8 out of 5 on Motorcycle News. Your mileage may vary, but chances are high you're getting something highly dependable here with your purchase. It's too early to know for certain, but MCN notes the switchgear should stand the test of time. For a better look at engine life, you can look at the last-gen discontinued in 2021. This Versys 650 sported the same engine, and owners haven't reported many issues.
Kawasaki Vulcan 900
For a more traditional motorcycle that's still just as reliable, look no further than the Kawasaki Vulcan 900. This is another bike that seems to have very few issues as long as you keep up with regular maintenance like oil changes, tires, and new batteries. Many owners report doing nothing but that and the bike running fine for a decade or more. Models well over a decade old are chugging along just fine, so you can get quite a bit of life out of your purchase. It's the flagship cruiser line from Kawasaki for a reason after all.
If you're looking to pick up a new bike today, the Vulcan 900 is a fine option that should last a long time. There are three different models to look at with the Vulcan 900 Classic coming in the cheapest at just under $10,000. It's more expensive than many bikes in the Kawasaki line, but if it can last you a decade and even longer, then it could very easily find itself worth the investment. According to owners of the Vulcan 900 speaking on the site Product Review, your chances of that being the case are good.