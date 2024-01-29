The Most Reliable Motorcycle From Every Major Brand, Ranked

While RE is not exactly renowned for the reliability of its products, it is a major player in the motorcycle industry, having revolutionized the small- to mid-capacity bike segment. The Classic 350 was a continuation of the iconic Bullet model that remains tried and trusted in its latest iteration, with some glowing reports from reviewers and owners alike.

I first used a Royal Enfield Classic 350 on a trip to Ladakh in the Indian Himalayas. This was a well-used rental bike with over 35,000 miles on its odometer. While I had no idea of its history regarding reliability, it did exceptionally well on the almost 2,000-mile trip without so much as a minor complaint, even as it started gasping for air on the approach to Khardung La at around 17,600 feet.

Of course, the average Classic 350 isn't expected to repeatedly venture into high altitudes over rocky ground over the course of its lifetime. However, even as a transport staple in Indian villages and cities or as a small-capacity leisure bike in Europe and the Americas, it has become known as a sturdy and reliable single-cylinder modern retro that is easily and cheaply serviced and repaired.

The 2022 year model of the Classic 350 has been described by Motorcycle News as "incredibly well built," giving it a maximum of five stars in its reliability segment, and owners don't report any significant reliability issues other than a speedometer that tends to stick in hot conditions. It also performs well on the road, and this modern reworking of an old favorite is as likely to be praised by veteran YouTube reviewers as it is by new riders, despite its relatively low power output.