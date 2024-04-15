5 Of The Most Powerful Motorcycle Engines In Production Today

There is something scary yet exhilarating about motorcycles that can generate raw, absolute power. Taking the nickname 'crotch rockets' to heart, these high-performance superbikes' only need is for speed, and they are as close as you will get to riding a literal missile sans the explosion in the end — hopefully. In this category, the superbikes are the ones that display a level of ferociousness with their horsepower that only the most skilled daredevils will even attempt to tame. These motorcycles are not for the faint of heart, and definitely not for those who are not completely confident in their riding skills.

For this article, we will be taking a look at five motorcycles with the fiercest engines in production today. This list will be exclusive to motorcycles with engines that can rev way past 200 hp. As you can imagine, these superbikes are absolute monsters in their own weight classes, in terms of raw, unbridled power. Strap in and hold on tight because these 2-wheeled brutes will test not only your skill but also your mettle.