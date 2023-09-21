Cars Motorcycles

Ducati Panigale V4S Vs. BMW S 1000 RR: Which Is Faster?

Ducati Panigale V4 driving track Ducati
By Alvin Reyes/

Determining which bike between the Ducati Panigale V4S or BMW S 1000 RR is faster could boil down to rider experience, since both superbikes have near-identical engines and performance specs. 

Ducati has consistently improved upon the Panigale V4's racing pedigree, and has given its superbike better aerodynamics, more power, a refined chassis, comfier ergonomics, and state-of-the-art electronics. Meanwhile, German bike builder BMW has typically done the same with its S 1000 RR to keep it on par with the Ducati Panigale V4S, whether on the street or racetrack.

BMW S 1000 RR track drivingBMW

The Ducati Panigale V4S has a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine straight from Moto GP, producing 210 horsepower at 12,500 rpm, and 91.2 pound-feet of torque at 9,500 rpm. On the other hand, the BMW S 1000 RR features what the brand calls an "optimized engine concept" derived from the race-spec M 1000 RR. It has a 999 cc inline four-cylinder engine with 205 horsepower at 13,000 rpm, and 83 pound-feet of torque at 11,000 rpm.

Ducati vs BMW: Who makes the faster superbike?

BMW S 1000 RR parked track BMW

The Ducati Panigale V4s and BMW S 1000 RR have similar performance numbers, despite the former having a slightly higher displacement and a bit more power. The Ducati could scoot from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, and achieve a 186 mph top speed. It also has more low-end torque and, typical of an Italian machine, a howling top end as the needle approaches the redline.

Meanwhile, the BMW SS 1000 RR goes from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, and could reach a 186 mph top speed. The BMW's inline-four engine has more mid-range pull and consistent power delivery. It also helps that it weighs less than the Ducati, tipping the scales at 434.2 lbs. compared to the Ducati's 437.6-pound curb weight.

Ducati Panigale V4 driving trackDucati

Based on the numbers, the BMW could accelerate marginally faster than the Ducati, but it could boil down to track conditions and rider experience. Both could register a similar top speed and are ideal for the occasional track days, but the Ducati could be the more formidable street bike with its torquier 90-degree V4 engine.

Recommended