Ducati Panigale V4S Vs. BMW S 1000 RR: Which Is Faster?
Determining which bike between the Ducati Panigale V4S or BMW S 1000 RR is faster could boil down to rider experience, since both superbikes have near-identical engines and performance specs.
Ducati has consistently improved upon the Panigale V4's racing pedigree, and has given its superbike better aerodynamics, more power, a refined chassis, comfier ergonomics, and state-of-the-art electronics. Meanwhile, German bike builder BMW has typically done the same with its S 1000 RR to keep it on par with the Ducati Panigale V4S, whether on the street or racetrack.
The Ducati Panigale V4S has a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine straight from Moto GP, producing 210 horsepower at 12,500 rpm, and 91.2 pound-feet of torque at 9,500 rpm. On the other hand, the BMW S 1000 RR features what the brand calls an "optimized engine concept" derived from the race-spec M 1000 RR. It has a 999 cc inline four-cylinder engine with 205 horsepower at 13,000 rpm, and 83 pound-feet of torque at 11,000 rpm.
Ducati vs BMW: Who makes the faster superbike?
The Ducati Panigale V4s and BMW S 1000 RR have similar performance numbers, despite the former having a slightly higher displacement and a bit more power. The Ducati could scoot from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, and achieve a 186 mph top speed. It also has more low-end torque and, typical of an Italian machine, a howling top end as the needle approaches the redline.
Meanwhile, the BMW SS 1000 RR goes from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, and could reach a 186 mph top speed. The BMW's inline-four engine has more mid-range pull and consistent power delivery. It also helps that it weighs less than the Ducati, tipping the scales at 434.2 lbs. compared to the Ducati's 437.6-pound curb weight.
Based on the numbers, the BMW could accelerate marginally faster than the Ducati, but it could boil down to track conditions and rider experience. Both could register a similar top speed and are ideal for the occasional track days, but the Ducati could be the more formidable street bike with its torquier 90-degree V4 engine.