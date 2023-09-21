Ducati Panigale V4S Vs. BMW S 1000 RR: Which Is Faster?

Determining which bike between the Ducati Panigale V4S or BMW S 1000 RR is faster could boil down to rider experience, since both superbikes have near-identical engines and performance specs.

Ducati has consistently improved upon the Panigale V4's racing pedigree, and has given its superbike better aerodynamics, more power, a refined chassis, comfier ergonomics, and state-of-the-art electronics. Meanwhile, German bike builder BMW has typically done the same with its S 1000 RR to keep it on par with the Ducati Panigale V4S, whether on the street or racetrack.

The Ducati Panigale V4S has a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine straight from Moto GP, producing 210 horsepower at 12,500 rpm, and 91.2 pound-feet of torque at 9,500 rpm. On the other hand, the BMW S 1000 RR features what the brand calls an "optimized engine concept" derived from the race-spec M 1000 RR. It has a 999 cc inline four-cylinder engine with 205 horsepower at 13,000 rpm, and 83 pound-feet of torque at 11,000 rpm.