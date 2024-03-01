All About The MTT 420-RR Turbine Powered Motorcycle

Have you ever spotted a news station helicopter flying overhead and wondered what would happen if you took that engine and put it into a motorcycle? There are plenty of high-performance bikes that aren't for the faint of heart, but only one that includes a helicopter's turbine engine.

The MTT 420-RR motorcycle is remarkable in several ways, and adrenaline fans with deep pockets can have one made-to-order for a steep price. If you're not yet able to drop over $250,000 on a 420-RR, perhaps like most people, consider looking into which motorcycle brands are ranked worst and best if you're in the market for a new bike.

The company behind the 420-RR is Marine Turbine Technologies, and it isn't even really in the business of making motorcycles specifically. However, MTT has designed the most formidable beast on two wheels that shoots literal flames out of its exhaust, and is capable of 275 mph.

At these blistering speeds, the MTT 420-RR has entered hypercar levels of performance, rivaling Bugatti and SSC in terms of top speed. For a clearer perspective of the forces involved at these speeds, according to Bugatti, the Chiron and its driver face around 2g when applying braking force at 250 mph — comparable to astronauts inside a space shuttle after ignition.