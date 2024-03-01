All About The MTT 420-RR Turbine Powered Motorcycle
Have you ever spotted a news station helicopter flying overhead and wondered what would happen if you took that engine and put it into a motorcycle? There are plenty of high-performance bikes that aren't for the faint of heart, but only one that includes a helicopter's turbine engine.
The MTT 420-RR motorcycle is remarkable in several ways, and adrenaline fans with deep pockets can have one made-to-order for a steep price. If you're not yet able to drop over $250,000 on a 420-RR, perhaps like most people, consider looking into which motorcycle brands are ranked worst and best if you're in the market for a new bike.
The company behind the 420-RR is Marine Turbine Technologies, and it isn't even really in the business of making motorcycles specifically. However, MTT has designed the most formidable beast on two wheels that shoots literal flames out of its exhaust, and is capable of 275 mph.
At these blistering speeds, the MTT 420-RR has entered hypercar levels of performance, rivaling Bugatti and SSC in terms of top speed. For a clearer perspective of the forces involved at these speeds, according to Bugatti, the Chiron and its driver face around 2g when applying braking force at 250 mph — comparable to astronauts inside a space shuttle after ignition.
Do you need to visit an airport to refuel it?
With a Rolls Royce Allison 250-C20 turbine engine, how easy is it to fill the fuel tank of the MTT 420-RR? If it only ran on jet fuel, this motorcycle would be not only the fastest in the world, but also the most inconvenient. Fortunately, the engineers at Marine Turbine Technologies were thinking ahead during the 420-RR's creation, and made it possible to utilize diesel, kerosene, or jet fuel to power the motorcycle.
However, while the MTT 420-RR can accept multiple forms of fuel for added convenience, it also quickly burns through it. The fuel tank capacity is eight and a half gallons, but this won't get you far. You'll need to refuel approximately around the 60-mile mark, since it's fuel economy is around 7-8 miles per gallon. This figure also depends on how fast you're traveling. The turbine fully engages once you reach highway cruising speeds, and the higher your speed, the faster your fuel consumption.
MTT 420-RR is exceptionally lightweight
With an astounding 420 horsepower, you'd think the 420-RR was probably a heavy bike compared to other motorcycles on the road. However, its body is made from lightweight carbon fiber with an aluminum frame, and only comes in at around 500 pounds. The performance-to-weight ratio of the 420-RR seems almost impossible, with few performance motorcycles even coming close to these numbers.
For comparison, Harley Davidson, Honda, Yamaha, Triumph, BMW, and Indian make models that weigh substantially more than the turbine-engine-equipped 420-RR. The lightweight design of the MTT 420-RR helps its performance in terms of acceleration, braking, and handling.
Being only 500 pounds also helps this turbine-powered bike save precious fuel, as a heavier design would further reduce its limited range. While the MTT 420-RR is impressive, it's not the only innovative bike out there, as there are many models considered to be among the fastest motorcycles ever built.