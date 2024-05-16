Kawasaki Vs. Kohler Lawn Mower Engines: How Do They Stack Up?

Two of the most popular V-twin engine brands used for residential riding and zero turn lawn mowers these days are Kawasaki and Kohler. Kawasaki and Kohler manufacture and assemble at least a portion of the engines they sell in America domestically, with parts made in America and abroad.

When shopping for (or working on) riding lawn mowers — including lawn and garden tractors, zero turns, and stand-on mowers — you'll frequently encounter examples from both of these engine makers. That's because a number of popular lawn mower brands, like Cub Cadet, Bad Boy, Gravely, Hustler, John Deere, Husqvarna, Craftsman, Ariens, Toro, and others use them to provide reliable power.

For our comparison, we'll consider Kohler 7000 Series KT725 and the Kawasaki FR691V V-twin engines. These electric start, four-cycle V-twins utilize similar displacements to deliver comparable horsepower ratings. However, there are differences present in their internal design, reputation for reliability, and cost.