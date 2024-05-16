Kawasaki Vs. Kohler Lawn Mower Engines: How Do They Stack Up?
Two of the most popular V-twin engine brands used for residential riding and zero turn lawn mowers these days are Kawasaki and Kohler. Kawasaki and Kohler manufacture and assemble at least a portion of the engines they sell in America domestically, with parts made in America and abroad.
When shopping for (or working on) riding lawn mowers — including lawn and garden tractors, zero turns, and stand-on mowers — you'll frequently encounter examples from both of these engine makers. That's because a number of popular lawn mower brands, like Cub Cadet, Bad Boy, Gravely, Hustler, John Deere, Husqvarna, Craftsman, Ariens, Toro, and others use them to provide reliable power.
For our comparison, we'll consider Kohler 7000 Series KT725 and the Kawasaki FR691V V-twin engines. These electric start, four-cycle V-twins utilize similar displacements to deliver comparable horsepower ratings. However, there are differences present in their internal design, reputation for reliability, and cost.
Kawasaki FR691V lawn mower engine
The Kawasaki FR691V 90-degree V-twin delivers 23.0 horsepower at 3,600 rpm and 39.3 lb-ft of torque at 2,200 rpm from its 729 cc (44.3 cubic inch) displacement. Each of the two cylinders has cast iron cylinder liners bored to a 78 mm (3.1 inch) internal diameter, and the crankshaft provides a 76 mm (3.0 inch) stroke.
The 40.0 kg (88.2 pound) engine utilizes an 8.2:1 compression ratio with an automatic compression release, an electronic ignition system, and an "internally vented carburetor with fuel shut-off solenoid" for easier start-ups. The FR691V features a single-stage air filter, however, other Kawasaki lawn mower engine models use a more complex air filter system suitable for prolonged use in dusty environments.
Kawasaki realizes that no matter how good its engines perform, it would be of little benefit "without a lawn mower to make them work." With that in mind, Kawasaki engines partners with quality lawn mower builders like Ariens, Bad Boy Mowers, BigDog Mower Co., Cub Cadet, Dixie Chopper, Gravely, Husqvarna, Hustler, Kubota, Skag, Toro, and a few others.
Kohler KT725 lawn mower engine
The Kohler KT725 four-stroke V-twin lawn mower engine features 725 cc (44.2 cubic inches) of displacement, delivering 22 horsepower at 3,600 rpm and 40.4 lb-ft of torque at 2,200 rpm. The KT725 uses a larger 83 mm (3.3 inch) cylinder bore, shorter 67 mm (2.6 inch) crankshaft stroke, and higher 9.1:1 compression ratio compared to the Kawasaki FR691V engine.
Weighing in at 38.6 kg (85 pounds), the KT725 features Kohler's performance filtration package designed for increased "air, oil, and fuel filter capacity for extra protection." In addition, the included "Smart-Choke" system allows easy starts at any throttle position in any temperature, even below freezing when using your mower for winter chores.
Like Kawasaki, Kohler engines are found on some of the best lawn mower brands in a variety of sizes and styles. Some premium lawn mower brands that feature Kohler V-twin engines include Ariens, Craftsman, Cub Cadet, John Deere, Scag, Toro, Walker, and others.
How do Kohler engines compare to Kawasaki lawn mower engines?
Kohler and Kawasaki offer a wide range of lawn mower engines with various horsepower ratings and sizes to power push mowers, commercial riding mowers, and commercial lawn care equipment. Both companies cover their air-cooled V-twin engines with a 36-month limited warranty that covers defects in materials and workmanship.
In general, riding lawn mowers equipped with Kawasaki V-twins are more expensive. While this is likely due to Kawasaki's superior reputation for quality and longevity, this reputation isn't necessarily a hard fact and may be at least partially anecdotal.
Consistent maintenance is one common theme for getting the most out of any lawn mower engine. While periodic maintenance tasks such as oil changes and replacing filters are often performed at the beginning of the season, it's also important to check and maintain oil levels, blade sharpness, tire pressure, and air filter cleanliness throughout the mowing season. However, depending on the size of your lawn and the length of your mowing season, it's possible you'll need to change your lawn mower engine oil midseason as well.