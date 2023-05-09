V-Twin Vs Parallel-Twin Motorcycle Engines: What's The Difference?

Given their need for compact packaging, motorcycle engines tend to have few cylinders — most commonly one or two. While one-cylinder or thumper engines are small, easy to maintain, and relatively fuel-efficient, they generally lack power output and smoothness due to the lack of major forces to balance out the movement of the single piston.

Therefore, most manufacturers who want to keep things small and simple tend to go with two-cylinder engines, which offer lower vibration, better power, and more convenient packaging. They allow the manufacturer to achieve the same displacement with two smaller, lighter cylinders rather than one large, robust one. These benefits come at the price of efficiency, complexity, and cost.

Two-cylinder engines can be further separated into three general layouts: V-twin, Parallel-twin & Flat-twin. As flat-twin, aka Boxer engines, are relatively rare outside of BMW's motorcycle lineup, we will focus on the two types of engines you are most likely to come across: the V-twin and Parallel-twin. Both of these engines can be mounted transversely or longitudinally. However, the definition of these terms can vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, so for clarity, we will focus on the crankshaft direction. Transverse mounting means the crankshaft runs across the body of the motorcycle. Longitudinal mounting means that the crankshaft runs along the motorcycle.