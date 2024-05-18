Kawasaki FR691V Vs. FS691V Engines: What's The Difference Between Them?

With both motors having the same horsepower, it's easy to make the assumption they perform similarly. While that's true, Kawasaki positions the FR line as something a homeowner would gravitate toward while the FS series is made for medium-sized commercial jobs. That doesn't mean you won't be able to use both of them at home, but if you're using the mower for a prolonged amount of time covering a wide area, you can benefit from the FS691V's better air filter.

To be clear, neither engine is something you'll put into the little self-propelled mower you're using in your backyard. Instead, these are for the commercial mowers you see roaming around a city block, apartment complex, or a house in a rural area. If that sounds like a job you have to tackle, these motors should be on your radar, but they don't come cheap.

Finding a mower with one of these engines is easily done, but you'll need to be prepared to spend a few thousand dollars. Cub Cabet, a trusted lawn mower brand, has a riding mower with the Kawasaki FR691V engine that costs $3599 at Home Depot. It's certainly overkill for a basic yard in a city, but if you're nice enough to mow your whole street's grass you might find it worth its value.