6 Highest-Rated Push Mowers Under $500

While many people like to use riding mowers, if you don't own a huge piece of property, a push mower is likely a more practical way to keep your lawn maintained. Push mowers come in all shapes and sizes these days, and choosing which one is right for you can be a daunting task with all the different options made by different brands that are available. You might be wondering if electric lawn mowers are better than gas-powered mowers, or — if you do decide to go electric — whether or not you should go with a corded option or a battery-powered cordless mower, which are becoming increasingly more common as the technology advances.

You might also be considering the size of the mower's deck — an important variable if you've got a larger yard — or how versatile a mower's cutting height and grass disposal may be. It's likely you are also concerned with the performance of any new lawn mower and which is the most powerful electric mower made by every major brand. Cost is another major factor when deciding on a new piece of outdoor equipment, especially because more affordable options can greatly vary in quality. To help you with your choice, here are six of the highest-rated push mowers under $500. More information on where these customer ratings come from and how these mowers were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.

