Major Robot Mop & Vacuum Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Believe it or not, the first patented design of a robot vacuum dates back to 1956. American engineer Donald G. Moore was the man responsible, and his concept was remarkably similar to the robovacs many of us use to clean our floors today. His vision featured a small 'bot that was controlled by a single button and followed pre-programmed paths to clean rooms. Moore's machine even featured both vacuum and mop functions.

Unfortunately, he never saw the commercialization of his robotic housekeeper. In fact, it wasn't until 1996, when Electrolux introduced the Trilobite, that the world had its first commercially available robot vacuum. Then came the Roomba in 2002, which was the world's first commercially successful robot vacuum. Today, these autonomous cleaners are far more advanced than those early models. Many of today's better 'bots incorporate AI and machine learning. Most of these units also now include mops, which finally brings Moore's dream to life.

Today, many brands compete for the title of best robot mop and vacuum brand, including the top players in this ranked list. To reach this conclusion, SlashGear ranked the best brands based on expert and customer reviews, sales numbers, and brand reputation. Included are established contenders and some new players. Still, it's important to note that none on the list, even the lower-ranked choices, offer inferior products. Any brand can potentially make an excellent product or, indeed, a terrible one. However, competition is so fierce in the robovac industry that many great brands have emerged — and if they have made this list, consider them really great.

