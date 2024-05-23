SwitchBot S10 Review: This Mopping Robot Vacuum Is Almost Completely Hands-Free

SwitchBot unveiled its surprisingly successful S10 robot vacuum Kickstarter campaign in October 2023, and the company well-surpassed its $10,000 goal, bringing in $1.28 million with 1,316 backers. What's unique about this robot vacuum is how hands-free it is, with a dual-dock design that allows it to automatically empty dust, grab clean water from your plumbing system, and drain dirty water after cleaning.

Having tested many of SwitchBot's affordable smart home products before, I had high hopes for the S10. For the most part, the S10 delivered on all of its best-advertised features, from easy retrofit installation to flawless automatic processes and an innovative tangle-free roller brush that I never had to clear of hair.

There are a few things the S10 could stand to improve, including its battery life, noise levels, and supported compatibility with a second water station for two- or three-story homes. However, the S10's great features outweigh its to-be-improved features, and it's truly a great pick for anyone looking for a conveniently hands-free, budget-friendly robot vacuum/mop combo.

SwitchBot provided an S10 robot vacuum for testing and also included an external water station, which is a Kickstarter early-backer product that it suggests will be available for sale at a later date.