SwitchBot K10+ Review: A Mini Robot Vacuum Cleaner Aimed At Small Spaces

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

SwitchBot offers affordable smart home products, and the company's latest offering is a mini robot vacuum. The SwitchBot K10+ robot vacuum is roughly 30% smaller than most full-size robot vacuums, which allows it to clean more small spaces, get closer to crumbs and dirt in corners, and take up less space in your home.

With such a small form factor, it seemed likely that the K10+ wouldn't be able to suck up very much dust and dirt or that its battery would drain quickly, but neither assumption was valid. With 2500 Pa suction power, the K10+ is actually as powerful as many full-size robot vacuums available, and its 3200 mAh battery still had about 25% left after vacuuming 475 square feet.

The K10+ can auto-empty its dust bin into a bag stored in the docking station, perform scheduled cleans, and navigate around heavy obstacles, like shoes. It's not a perfect robot vacuum, but the K10+ is a fantastic value at $499.99, especially for small homes that are short on space. SwitchBot provided a K10+ robot vacuum for the purposes of this review.