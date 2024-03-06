Narwal Freo X Ultra Review: A Hairodynamic Robot Vacuum With A Tangle-Free Brush

Like many robot vacuums that come with a base station, the Narwal Freo X Ultra arrived in a very large box. Everything was well-packed inside, with the big pieces separated by styrofoam and covered with a protective plastic sleeve.

Inside the clean water tank, there was a bubble-wrapped bottle of Narwal's Lemon and Basil floor cleaner. Most of the robot vacuums I've tried in the past that come with mopping features also sell a floor cleaner and advise you to buy it, but don't include even a small sample of the cleaner with your purchase. Despite the fact that this floor cleaner is quite expensive at $40, I consider it an absolute win that Narwal includes a full bottle of the floor cleaner for you to try.

Sarah Chaney/SlashGear

There was a first-time setup guide inside the base station to make the process simple. To get the vacuum ready, you remove the anti-collision foam from the top of the vacuum and flip it over to install the two color-coordinated side brushes. Then, you find an optimal spot for the base station with plenty of room in front, plug it in, and push the vacuum inside the base station.

Sarah Chaney/SlashGear

After the base station beeps to indicate charging has started, the vacuum turns on and the rest of the setup is done in the app. After downloading the app, you have to connect it to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band, create an account, and continue through a set of on-screen steps. From unboxing to pairing the vacuum with the app, the setup process will likely only take you about 15 minutes.