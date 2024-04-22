Roborock S8MaxV Ultra Takes Cleaning Beyond Limits With Corner Brush And Auto-Maintenance

One of the most revolutionary features of the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is its ability to sweep and mop edges and corners. Dust and debris are often left in these places as many similar vacuums lack corner cleaning capabilities. Roborock gets around this by affixing both a brush and mop to independent arms that are capable of hitting those hard-to-reach places. This means less work for you, as you won't have to take a sweeping brush or traditional vacuum and go over all of the spots your robot vacuum missed.

Roborock's "FlexiArm Design Side Brush" automatically extends when a hard-to-reach area is detected. This can include corners, areas under furniture, or that spot under the radiator that's even difficult for traditional vacuums. Coupled with the 185 RPM rotating edge mop, that's enough to give the company enough confidence to claim that its robot vacuum can achieve "100% corner coverage" in most homes.

The mopping system itself is highly advanced, and comes with several features you may not see in other vacuums. It makes use of two vibration modules, which can move the mop pad up to 4,000 times per minute. This extra vigorous scrubbing capability should shift more dirt than its slower competitors.

While the mop is capable of lifting itself up to 20 millimeters, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra can be set to tackle rugs and carpets in your home first. Handling these before the mop is wet minimizes any chances of applying unwanted moisture to your home's more delicate surfaces. Roborock's Carpet Boost+ system also allows for a 30% higher hair rate pickup than other brands, which we're sure pet owners will appreciate.