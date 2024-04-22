Roborock S8MaxV Ultra Takes Cleaning Beyond Limits With Corner Brush And Auto-Maintenance
Even among high-end units, there is plenty of choice when it comes to robot vacuums, so manufacturers need to do more and more to stand out. That's probably why Roborock's S8 MaxV Ultra contains so many cutting-edge features like AI dirt detection, a powerful mop and vacuum combo, an extendable arm that can reach those hard-to-reach spots, and the ability to clean itself.
In addition to its peerless cleaning abilities, the premium robot vacuum is arguably the most low-maintenance model on the market. You don't need to spend time refilling its tanks or detangling its brushes, and its dustbag can go up to seven weeks before it needs emptying. Powerful AI ensures it cleans efficiently, and it can even limit its charging to off-peak hours to save you some extra cash. Read on to find out why Roborock was recently named the global leader in robotic vacuum sales, setting a new standard for all-in-one home cleaning.
It's not likely to miss a spot
The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra has more than one thing going for it. In fact, it has a "Cleaning Mastery Duet," which ensures that it doesn't miss a spot when cleaning floors and carpets. With a staggering 10,000Pa of suction power, it can deal with deeply embedded dust with ease. The rubber DuoRoller Riser Brush is also present to help shift any stubborn dirt the vacuum may encounter, and it's all backed up by one of the best mops on the market should you need the S8 MaxV Ultra to leave your floors shining.
Sound is used to detect carpets and rugs. Once detected the bot can either avoid the floor covering in question or lift its mop and give it a thorough clean. Different rules can be set for different carpets, though the bot should do a good job on its own. This includes upping the suction power once it hits your shagpile. Carpets that require a deep clean are also covered twice in a cross pattern, which means the S8 MaxV Ultra is unlikely to miss a spot — be it on the center of your living room rug or deep in some obscure corner of your kitchen.
Clean out those corners
One of the most revolutionary features of the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is its ability to sweep and mop edges and corners. Dust and debris are often left in these places as many similar vacuums lack corner cleaning capabilities. Roborock gets around this by affixing both a brush and mop to independent arms that are capable of hitting those hard-to-reach places. This means less work for you, as you won't have to take a sweeping brush or traditional vacuum and go over all of the spots your robot vacuum missed.
Roborock's "FlexiArm Design Side Brush" automatically extends when a hard-to-reach area is detected. This can include corners, areas under furniture, or that spot under the radiator that's even difficult for traditional vacuums. Coupled with the 185 RPM rotating edge mop, that's enough to give the company enough confidence to claim that its robot vacuum can achieve "100% corner coverage" in most homes.
The mopping system itself is highly advanced, and comes with several features you may not see in other vacuums. It makes use of two vibration modules, which can move the mop pad up to 4,000 times per minute. This extra vigorous scrubbing capability should shift more dirt than its slower competitors.
While the mop is capable of lifting itself up to 20 millimeters, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra can be set to tackle rugs and carpets in your home first. Handling these before the mop is wet minimizes any chances of applying unwanted moisture to your home's more delicate surfaces. Roborock's Carpet Boost+ system also allows for a 30% higher hair rate pickup than other brands, which we're sure pet owners will appreciate.
It can take care of itself
One of the biggest problems with robot vacuums centers on maintenance. The amount of trouble you have to go to while keeping a standard robo-vac going almost defeats the purpose of getting one in the first place. None of this applies to the S8 MaxV Ultra.
The S8 MaxV Ultra will automatically clean its mops, detangle its brush, and empty its dust into its base unit. That base unit can store up to seven weeks worth of dust and debris, meaning you'll only have to empty it every two months or so under normal circumstances. An automatic hot water wash, which comes in at 60 degrees Celsius (140 F), ensures that no dirt will be left in the mop pad — extending its life and ensuring it's capable of cleaning effectively every time. The pad is dried with warm air, which also comes in at 60 degrees Celsius and ensures that mold and mildew won't grow on the unit. The compact base unit is also self-cleaning.
If you place the base unit in the right spot, mopping may not require any input at all. The S8 MaxV Ultra can be attached to both a drain and a water source, allowing it to get rid of dirty water and replenish its supply of clean water independently.
Cutting-edge AI features are included
You're unlikely to see a flagship product that isn't making full use of AI these days, and the S8 MaxV Ultra isn't an exception. The AI in question is implemented in a few ways, most notably in the form of a voice assistant. Even if your WiFi isn't connected, simply saying "Hello Rocky" will get the vacuum's attention. You can then state a command, and the S8 MaxV Ultra should carry out whatever task you've assigned it.
"Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition" ensures that the robot stays on the right path and avoids bumping into things while carrying out those tasks. The obstacles in question include pet waste, so you're unlikely to discover a nasty surprise made worse by your high-end vacuum. LiDAR navigation is also present and ensures your robot takes the most efficient route when carrying out its duties.
"Spot, identify, and clean" is another advanced feature that demonstrates the S8 MaxV Ultra's adaptability and efficiency. The vacuum is actually capable of identifying various types of dirt and adjusting things like suction power accordingly. This feature doesn't only apply to debris, the S8 MaxV Ultra will switch to mop-only mode if it needs to scrub out a stain.
It comes with a very long warranty
The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is priced at $1,799.99, bringing it in line with several other high-end robot vacuums. As you would expect at this price point, the vacuum is packed with premium features that you're unlikely to find on cheaper models. Roborock has also backed its high-end option with a generous five-year warranty, so if something goes wrong over the next half-decade, then you'll be covered.
The slightly less powerful S8 Max Ultra is also available at an MSRP of $1,599.99 — though a $200 discount is available at the time of writing. While it lacks some of the S8 MaxV's better features, it is still a powerful high-end robot vacuum with a three-year warranty, making it a solid option for those operating on a slightly tighter budget.
Special offers are available from April 22 through April 28. The S8MaxV Ultra sale includes a free Roborock Flexi Lite and accessories, and the S8Max Ultra deal also includes free accessories. If you have an older Roborock device, a trade-in program is also running — so you may be able to score yourself a discount. Snag your new S8 MaxV Ultra on Amazon or direct from Roborock's official site.