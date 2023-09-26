Eufy Clean X8 Pro Review: A Slightly Smarter Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

In a lot of ways, robot vacuums are a bit like the earliest smartphones in that they kind of seem like an overly elaborate upgrade for a relatively basic concept that really doesn't need to change. And while there's still no need to make that technological jump if that original functionality is your primary concern, those of us who do eventually begin to wonder how we ever managed without it.

The Eufy Clean X8 Pro doesn't necessarily revolutionize the robot vacuum market, but it can certainly be an eye-opener if you've never used or owned one before. There's a whole lot to its functionality that's surprisingly intuitive (or that it can manage on its own, without any human help thank you very much), which is great for newcomers. However, it does have its fair share of minor quirks and issues that need to either be patiently figured out or will require a bit of research.

That said, once you get everything sorted you might just never want to touch a broom (or mop) again. Or at least develop an aversion to cleaning an entire room's floor by hand. Eufy provided a Clean X8 Pro vacuum for the purpose of this review.