6 Of The Highest Rated Samsung TVs For 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are someone who is in the market for a new television, chances are pretty good that the first brand you are going to think about is Samsung. The South Korean company makes up about one-third of the televisions currently owned in the United States, and every single year, they keep coming out with new models that improve on the previous years. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly 4K television or a forward-looking 8K behemoth, Samsung is sure to have a screen that will satisfy all of your movie and television-watching or game-playing needs.

Most people wanting to stay current with their TVs think about getting a 4K TV, and while that is a good starting place, that is an incredibly vague descriptor that simply points to the pixel resolution of the screen. Samsung offers a plethora of 4K and 8K TVs, but attached to those are a bunch of letters and numbers that may mean nothing to the average person and get them confused as to which model is right for what they want to use the screen for. Well, with this piece, we are going to spotlight six different Samsung televisions on the market that cover a range of prices and technologies that come highly rated from a variety of different publications' reviews, and hopefully, this little guide will steer you in the right direction as to which Samsung TV you should purchase.