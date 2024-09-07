IFA 2024 Day 1: Putting The Fun Into Functional

IFA Berlin is celebrating its 100th year, and SlashGear is in attendance. While Germany and the U.S. have their share of cultural differences, it's important to remember all trade shows are remarkably similar. There's the odd big announcement, plenty of recycling, a spinning wheel with underwhelming prizes, several robot dogs, and more tote bags than you'll ever reasonably use.

The German tech showcase is in many ways the last major tech event of the year, so a lot of what is on display has already debuted at CES, MWC, or one of those solo events the likes of Google and Samsung are very fond of. Still, it's our job to sift through it all and find a hoard of novel nuggets in the sea of stuff we've already seen.

In addition to our best of awards, we'll be listing a handful of the most interesting things we've seen along the way. These pieces aren't necessarily great, they may just be quirky enough to be interesting. We'll also be trying to give you a feel of what it's like to be on the ground at IFA. So, without further ado, here's six of the best from the first day of IFA 2024.

