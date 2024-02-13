MWC 2024 Guide: What And When Is It, And What Tech Brands Will Be There?
February and March are exciting months for smartphone and mobile technology enthusiasts around the globe. Besides a slew of fresh launches, this time of the year is primarily known for the MWC (Mobile World Congress). Held by the GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) in Barcelona, Spain, the MWC is arguably the biggest mobile technology-focused trade expo, perhaps only rivaled in popularity by CES, which is usually held a month earlier.
The 2024 edition of the MWC is expected to be held on a larger scale than the previous year, as the world has largely recovered from the effects of the pandemic. As has been the case for several years (except for the COVID-affected years), the 2024 edition of MWC is scheduled at the end of February and almost overlaps into March.
While this year's expo will have its share of new product launches, the event organizers have already revealed several key focus areas for 2024. These include a "Journey to the Future" exhibition that sheds light on how mobile connectivity is impacting various industries and shaping the future. The 2024 edition of the MWC will also witness innovations like hydrogen-powered chase boats, AI-powered drones, real-time UV camera skin protection, and brain cell-computer chip interfaces.
That being said, consumer technology enthusiasts are more keen on what some key exhibitors will likely announce at MWC 2024.
MWC 2024: Important Tech Brands at MWC 2024
The MWC doesn't seem to have been affected by the growing trend of tech brands choosing to move away from large-format tech exhibitions to showcase their products. While some brands have made the transition, the MWC continues to have a diverse portfolio of exhibitors, including some of the biggest tech brands in the world.
Notable among these include Meta (the company that owns Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram), Microsoft (which is also an event theme sponsor for 2024), Amazon (which is showcasing its Project Kuiper-related updates), and Google (which is likely to announce fresh Google Cloud-focused updates). Samsung is also part of this year's MWC, although it's not the company's devices division that is participating. Instead, the South Korean giant's semiconductor decision has several announcements in store at MWC 2024. It would be interesting to see what Samsung's semiconductor division has in store this year and how some of its announcements at MWC 2024 could affect its product roadmap for the next couple of years.
In addition to these well-known corporations, a number of network infrastructure and networking-focused brands, including Broadcom and Siemens, are also showcasing their fresh innovations at MWC.
Smartphone Brands at MWC 2024
Those looking forward to U.S.-focused smartphone announcements at MWC 2024 may end up disappointed, as no high-profile launches are expected this time around. Samsung, arguably the biggest Android smartphone brand, has already announced its flagship devices for 2024. OnePlus was also recently in the news, thanks to its newly launched OnePlus 12.
That leaves us with companies like Motorola, Alcatel, and TCL, none of which have revealed their plans for MWC 2024. There has been talk of tech startup Nothing launching a new smartphone called the Nothing Phone (2a) at MWC, and the company has already shared teasers of the device, indicating a possible MWC 2024 launch. Those expecting a flagship device from the company may, however, end up disappointed since all indications are that the Nothing (2a) is a budget device.
Things look a little more promising if you are not from the Western Hemisphere and happen to live anywhere in Asia. Some of the major exhibitors at MWC 2024 include brands like Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO, Tecno, and HMD, all of which are expected to make important announcements this time around. Xiaomi, for example, is poised to officially take covers off the Xiaomi 14 series. At the same time, HMD Global is likely to officially announce the first device to bear the HMD branding and gradually shed the Nokia branding.