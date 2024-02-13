MWC 2024 Guide: What And When Is It, And What Tech Brands Will Be There?

February and March are exciting months for smartphone and mobile technology enthusiasts around the globe. Besides a slew of fresh launches, this time of the year is primarily known for the MWC (Mobile World Congress). Held by the GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) in Barcelona, Spain, the MWC is arguably the biggest mobile technology-focused trade expo, perhaps only rivaled in popularity by CES, which is usually held a month earlier.

The 2024 edition of the MWC is expected to be held on a larger scale than the previous year, as the world has largely recovered from the effects of the pandemic. As has been the case for several years (except for the COVID-affected years), the 2024 edition of MWC is scheduled at the end of February and almost overlaps into March.

While this year's expo will have its share of new product launches, the event organizers have already revealed several key focus areas for 2024. These include a "Journey to the Future" exhibition that sheds light on how mobile connectivity is impacting various industries and shaping the future. The 2024 edition of the MWC will also witness innovations like hydrogen-powered chase boats, AI-powered drones, real-time UV camera skin protection, and brain cell-computer chip interfaces.

That being said, consumer technology enthusiasts are more keen on what some key exhibitors will likely announce at MWC 2024.