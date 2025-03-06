11 New Ego Tools To Consider In 2025

The Ego power tool lineup is one that most home improvers will have at least some exposure to. The brand has been delivering great battery-powered landscaping tools since 1993 and has grown in the years since into one of the largest manufacturers in the arena. Americans and those across the world will have Ego tools available to them (with the brand selling in 65 countries). Ego tools don't have the same lengthy history as some of their competitors in the market. But what Ego Power Plus gear lacks in decades of history it makes up for with technologically immense battery power, tool functionality, and a sheer variety of options. Today, buyers browsing the Ego catalog will find virtually everything needed to breeze through landscaping projects, large or small.

The depth of the brand's offerings is a particularly special component of its allure. Users can power their entire lineup of outdoor power tools on a single battery system (this is one of a few key considerations to make when buying Ego tools), improving the overall experience of tackling lawn care needs. Ego is consistently pumping out new options, as well, making it a great source for novel solutions to the outdoor task management needs you may have. From lawnmowers to accessory equipment like blowers or pole saws, there's plenty of new gear in the Ego lineup to consider when looking to improve your outdoor work this year.