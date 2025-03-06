11 New Ego Tools To Consider In 2025
The Ego power tool lineup is one that most home improvers will have at least some exposure to. The brand has been delivering great battery-powered landscaping tools since 1993 and has grown in the years since into one of the largest manufacturers in the arena. Americans and those across the world will have Ego tools available to them (with the brand selling in 65 countries). Ego tools don't have the same lengthy history as some of their competitors in the market. But what Ego Power Plus gear lacks in decades of history it makes up for with technologically immense battery power, tool functionality, and a sheer variety of options. Today, buyers browsing the Ego catalog will find virtually everything needed to breeze through landscaping projects, large or small.
The depth of the brand's offerings is a particularly special component of its allure. Users can power their entire lineup of outdoor power tools on a single battery system (this is one of a few key considerations to make when buying Ego tools), improving the overall experience of tackling lawn care needs. Ego is consistently pumping out new options, as well, making it a great source for novel solutions to the outdoor task management needs you may have. From lawnmowers to accessory equipment like blowers or pole saws, there's plenty of new gear in the Ego lineup to consider when looking to improve your outdoor work this year.
Power Plus 200W Solar Panel
A portable solar power solution is a unique and immensely versatile tool that you'll be able to bring into your Ego power tool collection in 2025. This is a great place to start because it's such a game-changer for a wide range of applications. The Ego Power+ 200W Solar Panel delivers 23% solar energy conversion across four monocrystalline cells, each with its own kickstand. The setup folds down easily and is therefore incredibly portable. Used in conjunction with Ego's power station tools, the panel setup delivers when portable power is needed most.
Throughout the history of solar panel technology, typical consumer units average around a 20% conversion rate, making the Ego panels a notable tick above average. Solar panels are a great option for powering your campsite, and this tool can act as a reliable source of battery and device power while working on a building project that hasn't yet been hooked into the grid (perhaps you're building an off-grid cabin). The panels feature fast charging capability with included USB-A and 45W USB-C PD ports. The tool also comes with an included MC4 connector to link in with your other Ego power capabilities.
Power Plus 42-Inch T6 Lawn Tractor Kit
Lawnmowers are always going to be important inclusions on power tool lists dedicated to outdoor performance. Some of the most powerful battery-operated lawnmowers on the market deliver quality coverage and decent cut deck sizes. Push mowers all pale in comparison to the tremendous output of the Ego Power+ 42-inch T6 Lawn Tractor Kit.
Ego's new T6 mowing goliath delivers battery power that's equivalent to a 21-horsepower gasoline engine and can mow at a speed of up to six miles per hour. The 42-inch cut deck is essentially twice the size of even large push mowers, meaning a homeowner has the ability to slice through a lawnmowing operation at twice the speed (or cut down twice the yard size in the same timeframe). Ride-on mowers are vastly important tools for those with substantial real estate to care for. A large property can be overwhelmingly demanding if you don't have the right tools for the job. When it comes to mowing, Ego's new tractor mower is perhaps the most complete tool for large landscaping needs. Arriving with six 56V ARC Lithium batteries, the mower can cut 1.5 acres on a single charge. A customizable digital display and cruise control round out the mower's features for a truly premium lawn-cutting experience.
Power Plus Charging Adaptor
Those who invest in the T6 Lawn Tractor will naturally be concerned about how to effectively charge up all the batteries that it can support. With a large coverage area, you may need the entire capacity of all six power packs for each mow. Recharging each one individually between mows is potentially a nonstarter for most busy homeowners. But Ego delivers an additional power tool within its new lineup that eliminates this worry.
The Power+ Charging Adaptor allows you to recharge six batteries simultaneously in either the Ego 6-Port Mobile Charging Case or the T6 Lawn Tractor itself. The result is a fast charger that can remove any need to take out your lawnmower's batteries and fiddle with them. Just plugging the tractor in with the charging adaptor brings juice to the batteries. The adaptor works with the 550W Rapid Charger and the 700W Turbo Charger for tremendous speeds that will have your mower and other Ego tools refreshed and ready to go whenever you need them.
Power Plus 20-Inch Cordless Chainsaw
Ego chainsaws are among the best options on the market. They're consistently reliable and deliver high-quality power while running on battery juice rather than gas. The Ego Power+ 20-Inch ChainSaw features a power output equivalent to a 55cc gas alternative without bringing the same level of noise, fumes, and startup hassle into the picture. The saw is ideal for tackling all kinds of cutting needs, from large branch removal to stump care.
Fast ignition and a digital display help you get the job done in style, and with far more control than might be expected. The omnidirectional chain brake features an automatic activation that engages when necessary from a range of tool usage orientations (rather than just a simple horizontal cut, for instance). This makes it a safe tool that's impressively effective in a wealth of operating conditions. The tool can handle up to 135 cuts through a 6x6 block when paired with a 6.0Ah 56V ARC Lithium battery. Tool owners also receive a five-year limited tool warranty with the battery-operated saw, as well as a three-year limited battery warranty to cover a significant range of the tool's early life in operation.
Power Plus 16-Inch Powerload String Trimmer with Telescopic Carbon Fiber Shaft
The Ego Power+ 16-Inch Powerload String Trimmer with Telescopic Carbon Fiber Shaft is a truly versatile outdoor power tool. The 'weed whacker has been a staple in landscaping work for as long as Americans have been curating their gardens. Once you've finished mowing, you'll naturally want to complete the job and deliver key finishing touches to the lawn. Edgers and string trimmers are necessary to reach into spaces and clean up edges and corners that your lawnmower just can't handle.
It might be tempting to think of a string trimmer as a simple tool, but the new Ego model flips this paradigm on its head. The telescopic shaft allows users to reach out farther, hitting hard-to-access spaces with greater confidence and less pain, awkwardness, or balance requirements. It's also built with carbon fiber, making the whole tool lighter and by extension, easier to maneuver across any part of the yard. The 16-inch cut range is more than enough to handle curves in your garden beds, areas around mailboxes and sprinkler heads, and much more. And with the Powerload technology featured in the tool, when the string breaks you can get back into action with a simple push of the button located near the trimmer's cut head. The tool provides up to 45 minutes of runtime on the included 2.5Ah ARC Lithium battery, so even more coverage is available for users who have other Ego tools and larger battery packs.
Power Plus 21-Inch Single-Stage Blower with Peak Power
Many of Ego's power tools seemingly cater to homeowners in warmer climates. Mowers, string trimmers, and more are great for perfectly manicuring a beautiful lawn that shines brightly in the warm glow of the sun. But Ego also delivers important functionality to those in colder weather. When the mercury starts to dip and snow begins to fall, people throughout the northern regions of the country fall back on their trusty snow shovels. Removing snow from driveways and front path areas is an important task. Too much snow can lead to slick conditions that make even the simplest movements outside quite dangerous.
The Ego Power+ 21-Inch Single-Stage Blower with Peak Power is a primetime solution to this troublesome reality. Rather than having to break out the shovel and muscle your way through snow clearance tasks, this single-stage blower reduces snow buildup in seconds, and without the physical toll that traditional shoveling takes. As a single-stage solution, it excels at removing snow built up to an eight-inch depth (you'll need a two-stage or three-stage alternative for more demanding jobs). The blower features a 200-degree directional control over where it launches collected snow, and it can deliver up to 45 feet of throwing distance. The heated handle grips make using the tool comfortable even in frigid conditions, and integrated controls allow you to dial in precise pitch and direction when removing snow. A single charge can clear a 14-car driveway covered in eight inches of snow.
Power Plus 2,100 PSI Compact Pressure Washer
When Ego calls this a "compact" pressure washer, the company isn't kidding. The Power+ 2,100 PSI Compact Pressure Washer is a stout device, yet it delivers an incredible output that places it in the same conversation as a more "full-sized" alternative. Powered by the brand's 56V ARC Lithium batteries, the compact pressure washer achieves output at 2,100 PSI and 1.2 GPM figures, making it a serious solution for all manner of washing requirements. Featuring a quick connect hose (and a 25-foot hose length), the pressure washer is capable of getting up to speed in any task you may have with little hesitation.
The power washer offers a 30-minute runtime on a single 6.0Ah ARC Lithium battery charge, making it ideal for quick jobs or capable of handling more robust pressure cleaning needs with the help of a few battery packs. The washer kit features a set of nozzle tips for a range of specific cleaning needs, and a siphon hose and foam cannon to help deliver solid cleaning power that goes beyond just the potency of high-pressure sprays. The portable pressure washer is the ultimate solution for path and paver cleanup, as well as delivering well on more delicate and precise cleaning tasks like spraying down a car or washing your windows.
Power Plus 4-Gallon Backpack Sprayer (tool only)
Another cleaning tool that features among Ego's newest and most exciting products in 2025 is the Power+ 4-Gallon Backpack Sprayer. This is a bare tool offering and therefore doesn't come with a charger or the required 56V ARC Lithium batteries that power the device. Even so, for buyers who already run numerous Ego tools for their landscaping and outdoor maintenance projects, this allows for a price reduction while also skipping the overlapping equipment (particularly in the form of charging gear). The backpack sprayer is even more portable than its companion cleaning tool in Ego's new lineup. The sprayer is — as the name suggests — worn on the back, and carries a tank of water. The tool is perfect for watering portions of your lawn and garden and can dial up the pressure to deliver 350 PSI for more intense cleaning applications rather than a light misting for basic watering tasks.
The sprayer can provide a flow rate of up to 0.6 GPM and includes foaming, fan, shower, and adjustable cone nozzles to provide the exact spray pattern and delivery you need for any watering or cleaning task. The brushless motor and battery power work together to deliver a tank sprayer tool that requires no pumping or stopping once you get going. It's a wonderful solution for mixing and delivering water-soluble fertilizers or pesticides, as well.
Power Plus 880 CFM Blower
A blower tool is an important resource for anyone looking to perfect the look and aesthetic of their home's outdoor spaces. There's just something about an immaculately cut lawn, but that image can be easily shattered if the grass clippings aren't completely removed from the surrounding spaces. Similarly, a dose of stray leaves falling from neighborhood trees can infringe on the laid-back feel that you're looking for when finishing off the lawncare project for the weekend.
Ego's Power+ 880 CFM Blower delivers up to 880 CFM and air speeds that reach 200 miles per hour. This allows the tool to move even heavy objects in the yard like wet leaves and grass clippings, mud, snow, and even rocks. The tool features a digital display so you know exactly where your battery power stands, and it allows you to change settings or apply the tool's "cruise lock" to make operating the blower even easier. It offers a 90-minute runtime when powered with the pair of included 4.0Ah ARC Lithium batteries. A carbon fiber body that reduces weight and adds a tremendous finishing visual touch to the tool rounds out the performance of this new addition to the Ego range.
Power Plus 10-Inch Oscillating Misting Fan (tool only)
Ego's Power+ 10-Inch Oscillating Misting Fan is a bare tool but it's a crucial piece of equipment for anyone working out in the heat this spring or summer. When the temperature and humidity rise, so does the discomfort and potential danger for you and anyone working alongside you. Hot, stale air is a platform for job site mistakes that can turn into serious harm.
This fan features a small footprint with plenty of power. The oscillating feature gives it the ability to cover a significant area and with misting technology thrown into the mix you can easily cool down an entire work area. The fan is also great for relaxing after tackling a project in the yard. Whether you're building something for the family or children to enjoy or just have a lot of yard to cover with your weekly mow, Ego's misting fan is a great addition to the cooldown phase of your weekend work. The tool offers up to 1,700 CFM and 20 mile-per-hour air speeds. Three misting modes and three levels of oscillation combine to make the fan a solid option for any kind of worksite or yard comfort management.
Power Plus Mini Bike
What a great "tool" to end this list on. The Ego Power+ Mini Bike is a solid choice for getting around a sprawling property or as a means of zipping into town for a quick grocery run to grab something you forgot. The Mini Bike is potentially a nice piece of gear for those in motorcycle enthusiast circles, seeking a scaled-down powered bike to teach their children on, also.
The Mini Bike delivers a range of up to 20 miles with two 7.5Ah ARC Lithium batteries (30 miles with two 12.0Ah batteries) and can reach a top speed of 28 miles per hour. The bike utilizes front and rear suspension systems for a smooth ride and offers hydraulic disc brakes on both wheels for quality stopping power as well. The digital display keeps riders informed of the battery power and other key metrics, and is where you'll dial in one of three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. There are also parental controls to help you keep your young ones safe while they tear it up around the lot or neighborhood. The bike's hub motor is also tremendously quiet, so you can jump on the bike in the evening to run errands without bothering the neighbors. It's a fun and functional mobility tool that's new to the Ego lineup and sure to turn heads in all the right ways.