Snow Blowers: What's Different Between Single Stage, 2-Stage, And 3-Stage Machines?

In the 1950s, The Toro Company would change how everyday people clear their sidewalks and driveways of snow with the first mass-manufactured, walk-behind snow blower. Those who reside in areas that don't suffer brutal winters can't appreciate the importance of this invention in saving time, energy, and, most importantly, the health of your back. Over the years, these machines have evolved, such as RYOBI's new 40V battery-powered snow blower. Getting ready for the colder months is important, and while a snow blower is a great step, it's just one of the practical RYOBI tools that will keep you prepared for winter.

Advertisement

If you're new to snow blowers or are looking to upgrade, you may have noticed that these machines are put into categories such as single-stage, two-stage, and three-stage. When comparing these distinct stage levels, they differ in terms of operation, price and effectiveness. Your choice of snow blower stage will depend on a few factors, such as the length and steepness of your driveway, what type of snow your region receives (powdery versus icy), and whether you'll need a machine that can handle more than 12 inches of snowfall. Fortunately, there are plenty of great options to choose from, and several of the best snow blowers at Home Depot are ready to help you tackle Jack Frost with ease.

Advertisement