10 Practical Ryobi Tools That Will Keep You Prepared For Winter Weather
It's approaching that time of year when the mercury drops and snow and ice sets in for northern territories, and that means it's almost time to bring out the winter tools. Having a comprehensive arsenal of tools makes battling the cold conditions less of a drag, and therefore it's always a good idea to check that you're fully prepared before the worst of the weather arrives.
Ryobi's sprawling tool range includes tools for all seasons, from mulchers and log splitters for fall to travel-ready camping and outdoors essentials to make the most of summer vacations. Its winter tool range is equally impressive, and the below mix of both long-running staples and newer additions includes options that buyers might find handy coming into the coldest months.
Part of Ryobi's appeal as a brand is its interchangeable battery system, which allows owners to use one pack across dozens of compatible tools. However, many of the products highlighted here can also be picked up for a reasonable price in kit form, so whether you're a long-standing Ryobi user or a first-time buyer, there are plenty of options on offer.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hybrid Forced Air Propane Heater
Outdoor heaters help keep things bearable when working out in the cold for long periods, and Ryobi's version boasts durable construction and the brand's signature interchangeable battery system. The 18V ONE+ Hybrid Forced Air Propane Heater runs on the same 18V batteries that power many of the brand's other popular tools, but can also be powered via an extension cord. No-one wants a finicky heater while they're out on the job, and so the Ryobi heater keeps things simple with a dial to control temperature and an electronic ignition switch.
The heater also features a built-in fan to push heating coverage to a maximum of 2,500 square feet, and at maximum output, the device can generate 60,000 BTU (British Thermal Units). A 20-lb tank of propane allows the heater to run for up to 12 hours, easily enough for all-day coverage. It's available for $149 as a standalone tool and will require a separate battery for those who want to run it without an extension cord. A 15-inch hose is included with the tool.
Ryobi 40V Brushless Power Cleaner Kit
Rain, snow, and melting ice can all result in muddier roads throughout the winter, and many territories use road salt to improve grip on said roads during the coldest months. Salting the roads is actually a pretty terrible idea, in part because salt can damage cars if it's left in contact with metal components. Keeping your car free from salt and mud buildup is therefore essential to preserve its condition, and Ryobi's 40V Brushless Power Cleaner Kit offers an easy way to do that.
The kit retails for $199 and includes a 2Ah battery which provides up to 16 minutes of runtime. That should be plenty of time to give your car a quick rinse, keeping it free from damaging grime. The cleaner can deliver pressures of up to 600 psi, which is enough to tackle everyday dirt buildup but won't damage the car's paintwork. The kit also includes a siphon hose that can draw water from a wide range of sources, making the cleaner a more versatile option than a traditional pressure washer.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Jump Starter
Car batteries are more likely to go flat in colder temperatures, and so keeping a jump starter kit handy is particularly important during winter. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Jump Starter is capable of starting engines up to 6.0L in displacement, and it runs using the brand's popular 18V battery packs. A 2Ah battery pack can deliver up to 20 starts, and will work even in temperatures below freezing. The unit includes a built-in LED light to ensure it's always easy to see what you're doing come day or night, and the attached Quick Start guide means that even less experienced drivers should find it straightforward to operate.
For extra peace of mind, the jump starter also features an anti-spark failsafe function in case it's connected to the battery incorrectly. Like many of Ryobi's tools, the kit is offered with a three-year warranty. It retails with a 2Ah battery and charger for $199, but is also available in tool-only form for $179.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 18 Inch Snow Blower Kit
A snow blower is another vital piece of kit in colder parts of the country, and as a result, many buyers prefer to stick with what they know best. Some buyers prefer gas-powered blowers while others prefer electric, but for those looking for the latter, the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 18" Snow Blower Kit might be just the ticket. It may even convince some buyers to make the switch from gas, since Ryobi claims it's more powerful than an equivalent 123cc gas blower. It requires less maintenance too, and since it runs on Ryobi's 40V interchangeable battery system, buyers can use the included 6Ah battery with a variety of the brand's other tools.
At a retail price of $499, the Ryobi snow blower is no small investment, but its performance helps back up that price tag. It can clear a path up to 18 inches across and 10 inches deep, which Ryobi says is enough to clear 15 parking spaces per charge. Runtime can vary but should clock in at roughly 30 minutes, and with a suitable fast charger, juicing the battery up again takes as little as 90 minutes.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4.75 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
A good wet/dry vacuum is useful all year round, but it's particularly handy during the winter for keeping house and car interiors clean. It's almost inevitable that dirt will accumulate on the shoes (or paws) of family members, but the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4.75 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum offers an affordable way to deal with winter grime. It retails for $100, and features a range of nozzles and a five foot hose to reach tricky areas.
All of the vacuum's nozzles and other accessories can be stored via the integrated clips, while a built-in carry handle makes it easy to transport. It offers up to 40 CFM (cubic feet per minute) of suction, and can store almost five gallons of wet or dry material. Unlike many of the other tools here, the wet/dry vacuum is not offered in kit form as of this writing, and so buyers without a suitable 18V battery pack will need to purchase one separately.
Ryobi TriPOWER Tripod LED Light
Longer nights and shorter days mean a greater chance of having to work longer when it's dark outside, and for that, proper lighting is a must. Ryobi offers a simple way to effectively light up larger work areas with its TriPOWER Tripod LED Light, which delivers up to 3,800 lumens. The head of the light can be rotated and the height of the tripod can be adjusted, making it easy to find the right setup for a wide variety of jobs.
When fully extended, the tripod can reach a height of seven feet. Runtime will vary based on the light's power source, but since it can be used with an extension cord, a 40V battery, or an 18V battery, there are plenty of options. When it's not in use, the light folds away and its legs can collapse. The light retails for $199 and is sold as a standalone tool only.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Ice Auger
Ice fishing is one of the unique perks of winter, but getting out on the lake will require a suitable ice auger. Ryobi's tool range includes the 40V HP Brushless Ice Auger, which runs on the brand's interchangeable 40V batteries and features an eight-inch ice bit. At 34 pounds, it's light enough to be easily transported, and with its five-year warranty, buyers get peace of mind that the tool will serve many seasons of fishing.
It features three speed settings: high, low, and reverse, and there's an anti-kickback system that's active whenever the auger is in use. The motor will deliver up to 54 ft-lbs of torque, which Ryobi claims is around 30% more than an average gas-powered auger. The auger comes as a kit with the tool, a 4Ah battery, and a charger, and retails for $449. The included charger is not a fast charger, although Ryobi also offers a 40V fast-charging station, which is sold separately for $99.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ High Pressure Digital Inflator
No-one wants to be stuck at the side of the road with a flat tire, especially not in winter. There are several key items to keep in your car in case of a flat, and chief among them is an inflator and a tire patch kit. Ryobi doesn't sell the latter, but it does sell the former in the shape of the 18V ONE+ High Pressure Digital Inflator. It retails for $90 as a kit that also includes a 2Ah battery and a charger, making it a great entry point for newcomers to the Ryobi brand.
The inflator delivers up to 160 psi, making it suitable for inflating all common car and truck tires. An auto shut-off function helps prevent overinflation and there's a simple LCD screen to accurately select the desired pressure. Multiple connectors are also included and can be stored neatly within the tool when they're not needed.
Ryobi USB Lithium LED Flip Light Kit
Working in the dark doesn't always require a large worklight like the TriPOWER Tripod LED Light above. Sometimes a smaller, more compact light like the USB Lithium LED Flip Light Kit is a better bet, and as a bonus, it's cheaper too. It retails for $40 and includes a USB Lithium 2Ah battery and charging cable. The base of the light is magnetic and so it can be readily attached to car panels or metal fittings, while its adjustable stand means it can also be placed directly on a level surface. Plus, the stand legs can clamp to a 2-by for additional mounting versatility.
Any good outdoor work light needs to be able to withstand winter weather, and the flip light's IP54 resistance rating ticks the box in that regard. A choice of three light modes are available, with the maximum brightness setting cranking out 500 lumens. On low mode, the light boasts more than 24 hours of runtime.
Ryobi 6V/12V 2 Amp Battery Charger and Maintainer
Many enthusiasts prefer to put their cherished cars and motorcycles into storage over the winter months, but doing so comes with some risks. One of the most common is that the vehicle's battery will go flat during its time in storage, and so to avoid that, a battery maintainer like Ryobi's 6V/12V 2 Amp Battery Charger and Maintainer is worth picking up. At a retail price of $50, the maintainer is an affordable way to keep a vehicle battery topped up over the winter months.
It's compatible with both 6V and 12V batteries, and offers multiple connectors to suit most common vehicle batteries. It features a float mode to ensure that the battery isn't overcharged, and a simple LED indicator lets users check the maintainer's charge level at a glance. It also serves as a warning light in case the maintainer detects a defect in the battery.