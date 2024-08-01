10 Ryobi Tools That Will Come In Handy While On Summer Vacation
Going on vacation is supposed to be a time to kick back, relax, and enjoy the summer. No matter whether you prefer the lake, the beach, or going off-grid out in the backcountry, it's always a good idea to stock up on vacation essentials to make your trip as hassle-free as possible. However, no-one wants to break the bank in the process.
Ryobi will be a very familiar name to weekend DIY enthusiasts, as the brand is well known for its wide selection of brightly-colored power tools. Those who prefer to fill their days off with yard work rather than home improvement will also likely be familiar with the brand, which has fleshed out its range of home landscaping tools in recent years. However, many might still have overlooked Ryobi's range of vacation-ready tools.
These tools might be particularly appealing to buyers who are already ingrained within the Ryobi ecosystem, and so have multiple Ryobi battery packs already at their disposal. There's also plenty here for newcomers to the brand too, with many of its vacation-ready tools being a great way to dip a toe into the brand's range at a reasonable price.
Ryobi 18V One+ LED Area Light
Enjoying the great outdoors is one of the biggest perks of going on vacation, but when the sun goes down, a powerful outdoor light is an essential. The Ryobi 18V One+ LED Area Light retails for $39.97 and makes use of Ryobi's 18V interchangeable battery system, the same system that powers hundreds of other tools in the brand's range. Having the ability to swap the battery between tools helps cut down on the number of bulky battery packs you'll need to take, which comes in especially useful if you're short on packing space.
It delivers up to 850 lumens of light, with three brightness settings available to prioritize either lighting power or battery life. The area light can either be stood atop a flat surface when in use or hung from trees, tent poles, or fittings thanks to the built-in hanging handle. It also doubles up as a charger for small portable devices like smartphones or cameras thanks to an integrated USB-A charging port. The light is sold as a standalone tool and so anyone without a suitable battery and charger will have to buy one separately.
Ryobi 18V One+ Speaker with Bluetooth Wireless Technology
There is a huge range of portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, but most come with a built-in battery that pushes the overall price of the speaker up. An alternative option for users of the Ryobi 18V One+ ecosystem is the 18V One+ Speaker with Bluetooth Wireless Technology. It runs using Ryobi's line of interchangeable 18V batteries, and it retails for $89 in standalone form.
Runtime for the speaker varies depending on which battery is used, but with Ryobi's 4Ah battery, it can run for more than 10 hours between charges. A built-in charging port is included for small devices, so you can charge up your phone while using it to control your playlist. However, there's no requirement for your phone to be next to the speaker at all times, since Ryobi says that its Bluetooth connection can reach up to 125 feet.
Ryobi 18V One+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator Kit
Whether it's beach balls or bike tires, inflatables are a key source of fun for all kinds of family vacations. The Ryobi 18V One+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator Kit is an all-in-one solution for dealing with every popular kind of inflatable, with the ability to deliver up to 160 psi. It's available in kit form with a 2Ah battery and a charger for $129.97, or as a standalone tool for $79.97.
Both the kit and the standalone tool come with a set of adaptors and nozzles, all of which can be stored neatly in cubbies within the tool. There's also a carry handle for easy transport, while the durable plastic casing should be able to withstand all the bumps and scrapes that a vacation can throw at it. An LCD screen on the top of the tool displays pressure readout, and for filling tires, an auto shut-off function allows users to set a desired psi and let the tool do the rest. It's not just bike tires either — the inflator is more than powerful enough to reinflate car and truck tires if you get a flat during your journey.
Ryobi 18V One+ 24Q Hybrid Power Cooler
Coolers can be a controversial topic — plenty of vacationers swear by the simplicity of an insulated box filled with ice, while others are convinced that the temperature consistency of a powered cooler makes them well worth the investment. For those in the latter camp, the Ryobi 18V One+ 24Q Hybrid Power Cooler is worth a look, since it offers a slew of extra features alongside its core cooling capabilities.
While it's compatible with all 18V One+ batteries, Ryobi recommends using two 9Ah batteries for the best results. Assuming both are fully charged, they'll give the cooler a runtime of up to 23 hours. A 12V and a 120V adaptor also allows the cooler to be plugged into either a mains power source or a car battery for longer runtime. Keeping the cooler set at its lowest temperature of -4 Fahrenheit will reduce runtime, while the highest 68 Fahrenheit setting won't cool down beverages to most people's liking. A setting somewhere in the middle is almost certainly the way to go, but with the built-in LCD screen for temperature readout, it's easy to adjust it on the fly to find the perfect setting.
The cooler also features a built-in charging port to keep phones, cameras, and tablets topped up, plus a battery level monitor. Ryobi has even included a built-in bottle opener, and with a 24 quart capacity, there's no shortage of room for bottles and cans for everyone.
Ryobi USB Lithium LED Magnetic Clamp Light Kit
Small, portable lighting can come in particularly useful when camping, but it's not always easy to attach a light in the position you want it. The Ryobi USB Lithium LED Magnetic Clamp Light Kit aims to solve that problem, since it features a 1.25 inch clamp, built-in magnets, and a plastic base for maximum versatility. This means it can be placed on the ground as a standalone light, but can also attach to any magnetic surface or clamped to a pole or bar. The light head can also rotate 360 degrees as well as pivot up to 180 degrees.
It delivers 1,000 lumens of light in its maximum brightness setting, 300 lumens at medium brightness, and 75 lumens at low brightness, so you won't wake up fellow campers by keeping the light on its lowest setting at night. There's no need to worry about using it outside in bad weather either, as it's IP54 rated against dust and water ingress. The light retails for $49.97 as part of a kit that also includes a USB Lithium 2Ah battery and a USB cable for charging. There's no option to buy the light as a standalone tool.
Ryobi 18V One+ Whisper Series 7.5 Inch Bucket Top Misting Fan
To provide some much-needed relief on the hottest vacation days, the Ryobi 18V One+ Whisper Series 7.5 Inch Bucket Top Misting Fan delivers up to 840 feet per minute of cooling mist. It can be hooked up directly to a hosepipe or attached to the top of a wide variety of five gallon buckets thanks to the built-in hose. It's simple to operate, with only two buttons controlling air and water flow. One controls airflow speed, and the other controls how much water is dispersed.
The misting fan runs using Ryobi's 18V One+ interchangeable battery system, which means there's no need to pay for a new battery if you already have one to hand. As a standalone tool, the misting fan retails for $69.00, but it can also be bought as a kit with a 1.5Ah battery and a charger for $99.
Ryobi 14-in-1 Multi-Tool
Keeping a multi-tool in your glovebox is one of the easiest ways to ensure you're not caught unprepared while you're traveling, whether that's on vacation or just during everyday driving. A lot of people will already have one, but if you don't, the Ryobi 14-in-1 Multi-Tool is among the most affordable on the market. In fact, it's around a third of the price of the best-selling Micra Leatherman multi-tool that SlashGear recently put through its paces.
The Ryobi tool features 14 different heads, including both slotted and Phillips screwdrivers, scissors, a can opener, and a knife. Anyone who finds themselves short of a way to open beverages on vacation will also appreciate the multi-tool's bottle opener. The tool retails for $14.27 and comes with a carry pouch for easy storage when it's not in use. At around four inches high, two inches wide, and a three-quarter inch deep, it's also small enough to fit in even the most crowded gloveboxes.
Ryobi 18V One+ 4 Inch Clamp Fan Kit
An affordable way to beat the heat, the Ryobi 18V One+ 4 Inch Clamp Fan Kit also makes a solid entry point into Ryobi's 18V One+ range for anyone who's not already knee-deep in Ryobi tools. It retails for $59.97 as a kit with a 1.5Ah battery and a charger, and it isn't available from Ryobi's website as a standalone tool. It's able to generate up to 180 cubic feet of airflow per minute despite its small size, and run for up to 40 hours on a single full charge.
To benefit from the maximum runtime, you'll need to keep the fan on its low speed setting, which can be toggled via a switch on the base of the tool. The fan can be placed upright as a standalone unit or clamped to materials up to 1.5 inches thick – that means it can be attached to everything from chairs and tables to marquee support poles. The head of the fan can also be rotated to ensure the cooling flow is always exactly where you need it.
Ryobi USB Lithium Compact LED Flashlight Kit
A good flashlight is essential for all kinds of outdoor adventures, and the Ryobi USB Lithium Compact LED Flashlight Kit ticks all the right boxes. It retails for $39.97 as a kit with a 2Ah USB Lithium battery and a charging cable, and it's capable of providing up to 18 hours of illumination. Three brightness settings are available, with the maximum setting delivering 600 lumens. The flashlight is tough too, with its IP54 rating indicating it can be used in all weathers.
It's also resistant to dust ingress, another common hazard that all good outdoor tools should be protected against. If the flashlight does run out of battery, the charging cable allows it to be plugged into any Ryobi outdoor tool that has a suitable USB charging port, like the Bluetooth speaker, cooler, and area light featured above. Much like Ryobi's 18V One+ range, its USB Lithium batteries are also interchangeable, and so can be swapped between tools if one is out of charge.
Ryobi 11-in-1 Multi-Bit Screwdriver With Cushion Grip Handle
While a good multi-tool should include the two most common types of screwdriver head, vacationers looking to be prepared to carry out a wider range of repairs might want to consider the Ryobi 11-in-1 Multi-Bit Screwdriver With Cushion Grip Handle. As its name suggests, the screwdriver features 11 different heads including Phillips, Torx, square, slotted, and hex in various sizes.
Each bit is double-ended in order to be as compact as possible, and they can all be stored within the tool. Every one is also magnetic to keep it in place during use, and they're all clearly marked to make it easier to find the right bit at a glance. Space is often at a premium when packing for vacation, and much like Ryobi's multi-tool, the screwdriver is small enough to be kept in a glovebox until it's needed. It's impressively cheap too, retailing for just $10.97 from Ryobi's website.