10 Ryobi Tools And Gear That Will Come In Handy During The Fall Season
Fall means shorter days, colder temperatures, and lots of home and yard maintenance to prepare for the winter. But it's also a busy season of fun, from fall camping to tailgates and festivals. No matter where life takes you this autumn, Ryobi has a few tools that can make things easier.
Known for its budget-friendliness and bright green designs, Ryobi tools mostly cater to homeowners and DIYers. You can find a full line of power and hand tools bearing the brand's name, as well as products that go beyond construction needs — everything from soft-sided coolers to hobby stations. Whether you have a few DIY projects on your to-do list, you're planning an epic camping trip with the family, or you just want to spend some time outdoors, these 10 Ryobi finds could be great assets for your fall adventures. And given how often Ryobi sells tools at no-brainer prices, you can expect wall-friendly options.
18V ONE 360-degree LED Light
With limited daylight in the fall, good lighting is in short supply. Ryobi's 360-degree light offers a solution. It uses Ryobi's 18V ONE+ rechargeable battery system so you don't need a permanent power source, and you won't have to buy a separate battery and charger if you've already got tools in the same system (just use what you have). The bright LED light gives you 360 degrees of coverage, which makes it a good companion for doing any type of work. You can control the level of brightness and choose whether to light one or all four lighting panels.
Unlike other shop lights, the 360-degree light gives you different mounting options so you can put light wherever you need it. Use the top handle to point the light in any direction, or use the light hands-free with the attached hanging hook. A single charge will give you up to 15 hours of runtime. The light retails for $99.99, with the battery and charger sold separately.
USB Lithium Heated Seat Cushion
Ryobi's USB Lithium Heated Seat Cushion will keep you comfortable in cool weather. It's a cheaper alternative to heated car seats and can go with you pretty much anywhere. The 3-inch padding is comfortable to sit on for long periods of time. Three heat settings (low, medium, and high) let you control the temperature and can help you extend the cushion's battery life. Use it for long car rides, on the bleachers at sporting events, or anywhere you need a little extra warmth.
The cushion uses Ryobi's USB lithium battery, which you can charge again and again. A single charge will last up to five hours, depending on the temperature you choose. The power source also includes an LED indicator light so you can tell whether your batteries are fully charged or running low. As an added bonus, you can use the same power source to charge your phone or other mobile device. Take note: this is a new product and is listed as "Coming Soon" on Ryobi's website.
18V ONE Storm Kit
Hurricane season isn't officially over until November, which means there's still a risk of storm-related damage, power outages, and other disruptions to your daily life. To help you get through the fall storm season, Ryobi offers its 18V ONE+ Storm Kit. This kit includes everything you need to keep your devices powered, your space illuminated, and your family informed in the event of a power outage or emergency.
Included in the kit is Ryobi's Compact Radio, an LED Area Light, and a 150W Battery Power Source. The power source charges small devices (like your cell phone). As part of the 18V ONE+ family, you can use the same rechargeable batteries and chargers as other tools in this lineup. Each of the tools in the kit also includes a USB-A charging port so you can use them to keep your phones charged. The kit is available exclusively at The Home Depot and retails for $295, including one 2 Ah battery and charger.
40V Vac Attack Leaf Vacuum and Mulcher Kit
The fall season means bright colors all around, but beautiful foliage quickly turns into cluttered yards. Ryobi's 40V Vac Attack Leaf Vacuum and Mulcher Kit gives you a cleaner yard in less time by turning fallen leaves into beneficial mulch. It's cordless so you can move it to all corners of your yard (and not worry about extension cords getting in the way of the blades). Just like a vacuum, you can maneuver the tool around easily to suck up the leaves, which are then shredded by a metal impeller and deposited into the attached bag.
Compared to bagging leaves the old-fashioned way, you can turn 16 bags into just one bag with the Vac Attack system. You can also control the speed of the vacuum — using a high speed for large open yards or "low and slow" when working in flower beds or tighter areas. The vacuum is on wheels to save your arms and back. When you're done, you'll not only have a neat and tidy yard but also a bagful of mulch that's ready to spread. This is yet another Ryobi tool that will help deep clean you home (or at least, the outside of it). The Vac Attack system retails for $219 and includes the tool, a battery, and a charger.
5-Ton 15 Amp Electric Log Splitter
The fall season means the return of outdoor fire pits, camping, and fires in the fireplace. Pre-cut firewood can be expensive, but you can save money when you cut your own. Ryobi makes a 5-ton 15 Amp Electric Log Splitter that makes cutting firewood easy. You can cut wood into perfect logs quickly and spare your back from hours of manual labor.
The log splitter has a push-button start and doesn't require any oil or gas mixing. Place your log on the support and get 5 tons of splitting force to quickly and precisely cut it into firewood. It can handle logs up to 20 inches long and up to 10 inches in diameter. When you're done, just roll the log splitter back to its storage place. The splitter is light enough for one person to transport and use, plus you can store it either horizontally or vertically depending on your space. The electric log splitter retails for $299.
18V ONE Compact Camper's Kit
If you're planning a fall camping trip, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Compact Camper's Kit is a must-have this fall. It gives you everything you need to stay cool and keep the party going after the sun goes down. And since it uses the 18V ONE+ rechargeable batteries, you can pair it with batteries from your other Ryobi devices for extra battery life.
The kit includes a compact LED area light, a compact speaker, and a clamp fan, along with a 1.5 Ah lithium battery and charger. The light offers three different settings and is small in size so you can easily pack it in a cooler, backpack, or other camping gear. The speaker can connect to your electronic devices via Bluetooth and has a connectivity reach of over 75 feet. And the clamp fan lets you put a breeze just about anywhere, clamping to anything from a tree branch to tent poles. The full kit is available from The Home Depot and retails for $194.
USB Lithium High Pressure Inflator Kit
Another addition to your complement of fall camping gadgets, the USB Lithium High Pressure Inflator Kit gives you air pressure wherever you need it. It's ideal for pumping up camping mattresses, stand-up paddle boards, mountain bike tires, and inflatable kayaks. And since it's cordless, you won't have to find a wired power source to use it.
If you have other USB Lithium battery products from Ryobi, you can use the same battery and charger for the inflator kit. The inflator tool includes a pressure gauge so you can see how much air you're putting into your belongings. It also has an onboard LED light so you can fix a flat in the dark. The full kit consists of the inflator, a USB Lithium rechargeable battery, USB cable for charging, a sports needle to inflate balls, and a valve adapter, with onboard storage for the accessories. The kit retails for $39.97. Or, you can upgrade to the 18V ONE+ high pressure digital inflator kit, one of Ryobi's new tools for 2024.
18V ONE 150-Watt Battery Power Source and Charger Kit
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ 150-Watt Battery Power Source and Charger Kit lets you bring the fun with you, whether you're camping, tailgating, or sitting on the sidelines of your kids' sporting events. This portable power source uses the 18V ONE+ battery system and can power or charge multiple small devices at a time. You can charge your phone up to three times in just one charge. When you're done for the day, plug the power source and battery into a wall outlet to recharge the battery.
You can use the battery source to charge cell phones, tablets, fans, or anything else that uses a USB connection for charging. It's ideal for traveling, working remotely, power outages, or anywhere you need an extra charge. The 120-volt outlet gives you more ways to use this power source compared to other backup battery packs, such as bringing outdoor TVs, slow cookers, and air fryers on your tent camping trips. The unit includes 2 USB-A fast charging ports, a USB-C port, and a 120-volt AC outlet. You can get the power source and a rechargeable battery and charger for $99, or just the inverter for $79.
18V ONE Dual Power LED Spotlight
Portable yet powerful, Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Dual Power LED Spotlight gives you a light source that can reach up to 635 yards. In addition to using the 18V ONE+ battery system, it also includes a 12V automotive cord that runs off your car's power. It's a reliable option for camping, hunting, or roadside emergencies, especially with shorter days ahead. Similar in size and shape to a drill, the spotlight is comfortable and easy to hold, with a trigger-like button to light up your surroundings.
The Dual Power LED Spotlight has earned a 4.9 star rating across more than 416 reviews on the Ryobi website. Customers say they've used the spotlight to light up their entire home during power outages, act as a bike headlight, view wildlife at night in the woods or fields, and as an everyday (albeit super bright) flashlight. It's lightweight, cordless, and lasts several hours on a single charge. The spotlight retails for $59.97, with the battery and charger sold separately.
14-Watt Foldable Solar Panel
If you like the idea of green energy, Ryobi's foldable solar panel is a great addition to your portable power collection. Solar power uses the sun's energy to fuel your devices on the go. This panel can charge small devices (Bluetooth speakers, power banks, cell phones, tablets, and so on) quickly via USB-A or USB-C port, and even restore power to your Ryobi 18V ONE+ batteries if you have the Ryobi inverter.
Weighing just 1 pound, you can easily store the foldable panel in a hiking backpack, with other camping gear, or in your car's trunk. This way, you'll have it whenever you need to get some quick juice for your electronic devices. The folding mat includes seven attached loops around its perimeter so you can hang it at your preferred angle to charge or lay it flat on the ground or a table. The 14-watt portable solar panel retails for $79 and is sold exclusively at The Home Depot.