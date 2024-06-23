12 Ryobi Tools Ready To Help You Give Your Home A Deep Clean Inside And Out
Technology like robot vacuums and indoor air purifiers can help to keep your home clean. But we've still got quite a way to go before the home will take the lead and completely clean itself. In the meantime, having the right equipment can make deep cleaning feel less like a chore, and maybe a little more fun.
Ryobi can lend a hand with budget-friendly tools and equipment. Its lineup goes beyond basic hand tools to include an assortment of vacuums, washing tools, scrubbers, and blowers. If you already have some Ryobi rechargeable 18V ONE+ battery-powered equipment, many of its cleaning products work off the same system so you can use the batteries you already have. And with good tools and equipment, you can save time on the dirty work and enjoy a freshly cleaned home.
Here's a closer look at some of Ryobi's products that can help you deep clean your home and knock out your to-do list in no time.
18V ONE+ HP Swiftclean Wet/Dry Stick Vacuum Kit
Ryobi's Swiftclean Wet/Dry stick vacuum kit handles sweeping and mopping in one convenient device. Rather than making two trips across the floor with a separate broom and mop, you can tackle floor cleaning in half the time. You can skip the bucket and messy mop water with a built-in solution dispenser and separate dirty water tank. It's made for all hard floor types like hardwoods, stone, tile, and vinyl, sucking dirt and dust along the way and mopping problem areas when needed. If you have tough stains or stuck-on gunk, there's a Max mode for a little extra oomph.
This stick vac is part of the ONE battery system so you can use your existing Ryobi batteries. You'll also see how much charge is left in the battery before you start cleaning, as well as indicators when the solution tank is empty or the dirty water tank is full. The stick vac includes a self-cleaning cycle to flush clean water through the system, giving you one less thing to clean.
The full kit retails for $379 and includes a battery and charger. Or if you already have a Ryobi 18V ONE+ battery system, you can get the tool only for $329.
USB Lithium Power Scrubbing Kit
Manual scrubbing can take a toll on your back, and it takes a lot of time and effort to get a good clean. Ryobi's USB lithium power scrubbing kit can speed up the scrubbing during your deep clean. It has a drill-like look and feel and uses hex bit scrubbing attachments. Pull and hold the trigger to adjust the scrubbing speed and let the tool do the rest.
The power scrubber uses a lithium-ion battery that you can recharge via a USB cable. The battery casing is water resistant for 30 minutes in up to three feet of water. You can use it to scrub inside pools, bird baths, hot tubs, or other water-containing elements for a short period of time. It's also helpful in scrubbing tile showers, windows and windowsills, cabinet facings, corners, exterior doors, or anywhere where dirt and grime accumulate.
The scrubbing kit comes with the scrubber, lithium-ion battery, USB charger, and a 2" medium bristle hex bit scrub brush and retails for about $60.
11-Piece Scubber Accessory Kit
To get more use out of your scrubbing kit, you can order a full set of hex bit cleaning attachments that work with the scrubber or any hex bit drill. These attachments give you more ways to clean and can suit just about any job or surface, including flat and curved surfaces. With various sizes and cleaning strengths, you can use your scrubber to clean tires, dishes, appliances, outdoor furniture and toys, or anything that requires a little extra elbow grease.
In this kit, you'll get a variety of brushes and pads in different sizes, including scour pads for rough surfaces and tough messes, sponge pads for wet messes or delicate surfaces, soft and medium bristle brushes, and 360-degree bristle brushes. It includes a hook and loop backer for the scour and sponge pads that makes it easy to pull one off and put another one on. There's also a 6-inch hex bit extender to give you more cleaning reach in difficult spaces. The 11-piece kit retails for about $30.
18V ONE+ Soap Dispensing Telescoping Scrubber Kit
For larger areas, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Soap Dispensing Telescoping Scrubber Kit adds extra power where it's needed. Its telescoping handle lets you adjust the length of the scrubber and gives you up to 51 inches of extension. It dispenses both soap and water using built-in controls near the handle and connects to a standard hose. You can clean your house top to bottom (and in between) while letting the scrubber do most of the work.
Similar to the handheld scrubber, the soap dispensing scrubber kit uses hex bit attachments (and is compatible with the 11-piece scrubber accessory kit). It uses the ONE+ battery system and can clean in more places since it's cordless. And like the handheld scrubber, it can be submerged in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.
This scrubber kit includes a 6-inch medium bristle brush, along with an 18V ONE+ battery and charger and cleaning solution for $179. Or, you can get the tool by itself (no battery or charger) for $149.
18V ONE+ Swiftclean Spot Cleaner Kit
The handheld 18V ONE+ Swiftclean Spot Cleaner Kit can help prevent messes from settling in. The spot cleaner uses a battery-powered scrub brush to agitate spills and stains. It works on a variety of soft surfaces, including carpets, rugs, car seats, upholstery, drapes, and more. It's lightweight and portable so you can grab it and start cleaning the moment a mess occurs.
It includes an onboard cleaner tank and precision spraying, so one device does all the work. It's also part of the ONE+ battery system, so it's cordless and can clean in more places. If you're using Ryobi's OXY cleaning solution, you can pour it directly into the cleaner tank without needing to mix it or dilute it. The spot cleaner retails for $159 and includes an 18V ONE+ battery and charger and a bottle of cleaning solution. Or you can get the tool only for $119.
18V ONE+ Outdoor Patio Cleaner
Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Outdoor Patio Cleaner helps to remove dirt, moss, and mildew from patios and other outdoor surfaces. It adds scrubbing power when pressure washing alone isn't enough (or if you don't have a pressure washer). It's made for a variety of hard surfaces like concrete, wood, and pavers, making it easy to give your outdoor spaces a refresh.
Two handles — one on the telescoping shaft and one at the end – give you control over the scrubber. It uses a drill-like handle and trigger to power the brush. The brush also includes a guard to protect feet and legs if they get too close to the rotating bristles. You can use it with just water or add your favorite cleaning solution to the surface and let the rotating brush do the rest. It's also cordless (part of the ONE+ battery system) so you can clean just about anywhere around your home or yard. The complete kit retails for $149, or you can get the tool only for about $97.
18V ONE+ Handheld Electrostatic Sprayer Kit
Electrostatic technology improves how droplets of liquid stick to a surface. This can make the cleaning more effective, whether you're using water, disinfectant, or a cleaning solution. These types of cleaners are common in commercial applications, such as restaurants, hospitals, classrooms, or anywhere where sanitization matters. The goal is to clean more using less chemicals.
Ryobi makes a cordless handheld electrostatic sprayer kit, which may come in handy when deep cleaning your home. It works by giving your cleaning solution an electrostatic charge as it leaves the nozzle. The result is more even and targeted cleaning that covers a bigger area in less time. It uses a removable 1-liter tank that has easy-to-see fill lines for your cleaning solution. You can choose from various built-in nozzle sizes to get the right coverage. The sprayer kit starts around $50 with the option to include a battery and charger with your purchase.
3000 PSI 1.1 GPM Brushless Electric Pressure Washer
Ryobi's 1.1 gallon-per-minute brushless electric pressure washer can remove oil, dirt, and grime from your outdoor surfaces. Use it to blast gunk from your driveway, porches, garage floors, siding, patio furniture, or other items that are constantly exposed to the elements.
There's a lot packed into this relatively compact design. First off, the unit features a hand truck-like design and comes on 12-inch wheels for easy maneuvering wherever you need to clean. It also stores all of its attachment and accessories on the unit itself so you can quickly change out nozzle tips for various jobs. There's also an attached detergent tank that dispenses your soap without needing a separate bucket and hose. In addition to the five included quick-change nozzles, this pressure washer also includes a bonus turbo nozzle that claims to deliver 50% faster cleaning.
The 3000 PSI 1.1 GPM Brushless Electric Pressure Washer carries a price tag of $399. Ryobi recently unveiled cheaper options with less pressure and power among its new tool offerings.
40V Vac Attack Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher Kit
If you're deep cleaning your home inside and out, Ryobi has tools for taking care of your yard, too. Ryobi's 40V Vac Attack Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher Kit makes light work of yard pick-up and beautification. Quickly turn leaves, small twigs, and bark into helpful mulch, which you can use in flower beds or around trees to make your home's exterior look more put together.
The Vac Attack system is cordless and uses Ryobi's 40V rechargeable battery system. With the wheeled design, you can take the vac system just about anywhere in your yard. This makes it easy to clean up debris after storms or heavy winds. Adjustable speeds let you pick up large areas of leaves and debris, or dial back the power for more precision in plant beds or landscaped areas without disturbing plants and flowers. The Vac Attack system with one rechargeable battery retails for $219, or you can get this system plus an extra battery for $408. This is one tool every landscaper could use eventually.
40V Brushless Whisper Series 550 CFM Jet Fan Blower Kit
Ryobi's 40V Brushless Whisper Series 550 CFM Jet Fan Blower blows away leftover debris that makes the outside of your home look dirty and neglected. It's one of the quietest leaf blowers of its kind but it doesn't sacrifice strength. Cordless, lightweight, and handheld, the blower is easy to use with one hand, with a trigger-like control placed intuitively and ergonomically. Basically, if you're a landscaper or your yard just accumulates a lot of leaves, this could be the next Ryobi tool you need.
The blower uses jet fan technology to increase the airflow, and you can customize the air output with the variable speed trigger, or use the turbo button for an extra boost when you need it. This tool works great in combination with the Vac Attack system — use the jet fan blower to move your leaves into piles and let the Vac Attack clean up and mulch them in minutes. The jet fan blower kit retails for $199 and includes a 40V rechargeable battery.
18V ONE+ HP High-Capacity Stick Vacuum Kit
Stick vacuums give you lightweight versatility that you can use in every room of your home, on carpets and hardwood floors. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP High-Capacity Stick Vacuum Kit combines the benefits of a traditional stick vacuum with the 18V ONE+ battery system for cordless use wherever you need it.
This particular model is designed for everyday dry messes as well as pet hair. The vacuum's WrapDefense roller bar reduces the amount of hair that wraps around the bar. This means less time spent cleaning your cleaning devices and longer runtime. The bagless dust bin is a generous size so you can go longer in between empties. There's also an LED light on the bottom head so you can more easily dirt on the floor or areas that might need a second or third pass.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP High-Capacity Stick Vacuum Kit retails for $$279 and includes an 18V ONE+ battery and charger. Or, you can get the tool by itself for $229.
18V ONE+ 6-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit
While traditional vacuums are ideal for floor cleaning, shop vacuums are made for everything else. They can handle larger volumes of debris faster, along with larger pieces of debris, and even wet messes that might clog a regular vacuum cleaner. For multiple types of cleaning jobs, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 6-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit is a great addition to your cleaning arsenal. It's tough enough for professional job sites, yet affordable enough for the average homeowner.
The large capacity drum means fewer emptyings, especially if you're cleaning up large spills, overflowing tubs, or backed-up washing machines. Its generous hose and multiple attachment heads give you a wide range of use cases, from cleaning your car and camper to sucking lint from your dryer vent. And since it's part of the 18V ONE+ family, you're not limited by cords and can use it just about anywhere.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ 6-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit retails for $199 and comes with a hose, four attachments, and a battery and charger. Or, you can buy the vacuum kit without the battery and charger for $149.